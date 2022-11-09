Peterman Brothers helps keep Santa's visitors warm during Christmas at the Zoo

The local HVAC leader will sponsor Santa's Study at the Indianapolis Zoo's 54th annual family winter

holiday celebration

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the Greater Indianapolis area, will help visitors to the Indiana Zoo's 54th annual Christmas at the Zoo stay warm this holiday season.

Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the Greater Indianapolis area, will sponsor Santa’s Study at the Indiana Zoo’s 54th annual Christmas at the Zoo. (PRNewswire)

Peterman Brothers will warm Christmas at the Zoo's popular Santa's Study, part of Santa's Village under the zoo's Bicentennial Pavilion, where guests can meet the real Kris Kringle in a cozy North Pole setting.

"Christmas at the Zoo has been an important part of the city's holiday celebrations since it was first held in 1967, and it's played a significant role in our family's holidays every year, too," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "It's a privilege for us to be able to support the event by helping families keep warm and comfortable while they visit with Santa this year."

Christmas at the Zoo, one of Central Indiana's most beloved holiday traditions, opens Nov. 19 and runs through Dec. 30. Hours are 5-9 p.m. Santa's Study is open through Dec. 23.

In addition to Santa's Study and Santa's Village, Christmas at the Zoo also includes familiar features such as Mrs. Claus' Kitchen, Santa's Barn, the Polar Pathway, Tinsel Tavern, caroling, warm beverages and treats, light-filled journeys on the White River Junction Train, campfires, and engaging animal encounters.

"Christmas at the Zoo is a great way for families to celebrate this holiday season," Peterman said. "We're looking forward to participating in this unique experience and doing our part so our neighbors can immerse themselves in the sights and sounds of the Indiana Zoo's winter wonderland."

The Indianapolis Zoo was the first zoo in the United States to host holiday lights event. Christmas at the Zoo is consistently named one of USA Today's 10 Best Zoo Lights, and more than 100,000 guests experience the beauty and wonder of the zoo during the holiday season every year.

Peterman Brothers offers a variety of HVAC, indoor air quality, plumbing and electrical services across Indianapolis and the surrounding areas. They have received several accolades in the past year after being named to the Inc. 5000 list for a third year in a row in 2021 in addition to being named the Bryant Heating and Cooling Dealer of the Year.

Peterman Brothers' services include furnace maintenance and repairs, heat pump installation, smart thermostat services, A/C installation and repairs, IAQ assessments, plumbing maintenance, gas line installation, water heater maintenance, electrical repair and much more.

For more information about the Indianapolis Zoo and Christmas at the Zoo, visit

https://www.indianapoliszoo.com/events/christmas-at-the-zoo/.

Peterman Brothers is available to help with any plumbing or cooling needs. For more information, call

(260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com/.

About Peterman Brothers

Founded in 1986, Peterman Brothers provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in the Greater Indianapolis area. A second-generation family business, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any new installation of HVAC equipment. All technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured. Peterman Brothers provides 24/7 emergency service to its customers and offers several financing options with approved credit. To find out more, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com.

