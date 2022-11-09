Noyo's CEO to Participate at 11th Annual William Blair Benefit Technology Conference

Shannon Goggin to Showcase Importance of a Unifying Benefits Data Platform to Drive Benefits Design and Delivery Innovations

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noyo, the leading benefits data platform that handles, standardizes, and transmits data quickly and accurately, announced today that it is participating in the 11th William Blair Annual Benefit Technology Conference. CEO Shannon Goggin will be one of four experts addressing the topic of Benefits Technology Software, delivering an insider perspective on what's needed in the industry today and in the future.

Who: Shannon Goggin, CEO & Co-Founder of Noyo

What: The William Blair 11th Annual Benefit Technology Conference, Benefits Technology Software Panel, where Noyo's Goggin will share the benefits innovation possibilities enabled by a unifying benefits data platform and how API-powered technology can serve as the bridge between legacy infrastructure and modern software to drive benefits innovation. When benefits data is continuously synchronized, scrubbed, unified, and instantly available anywhere it's needed, new possibilities are unlocked to enhance the benefits journey for all: employees, employers, carriers, brokers, and modern benefits administration companies.

When: The virtual event will take place, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST. The Benefits Software Technology Panel is from 12:40-1:20 p.m. EST.

Joining a panel discussion, Goggin will draw on her extensive experience in benefit technology software and examine the topics directly impacting this space, specifically innovation and a drive toward modern benefits design and delivery.

About Noyo

Noyo is the modern data infrastructure making frictionless employee benefits possible. Founded by leaders in benefits, insurance, and API technology, Noyo is the first company transforming the underlying infrastructure of the benefits industry through seamless digital connectivity. With Noyo, crucial benefits data is synchronized and made instantly available anywhere it's needed, unlocking new possibilities for how benefits are designed and delivered and enhancing them for all. To learn more about how Noyo's industry-leading technology is powering the next generation of employee benefits, visit www.noyo.com.

