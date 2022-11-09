Medala Simplifies Web3 for Game Developers and Players

New blockchain project aims to accelerate Web3 adoption in the mobile gaming community.

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medala, a new Web3 project that aims to simplify play-&-earn integrations for mobile game developers, today announced its participation in the Hyper Games Summit on November 14-15, 2022. This will be the first time the project opens applications to its Founding Partner Program, which provides development grants, consulting, and other incentives for game studios to build on its platform.

Medala helps small & medium mobile game studios leverage strategic Web3 integrations to improve daily active users, session length, and retention. An innovative GameFi platform for the casual gaming market. (PRNewswire)

Innovative blockchain project Medala aims to accelerate Web3 adoption in the mobile gaming community.

"We're thrilled to be participating in the Summit," says Matt Hartley, cofounder and CEO at Medala Labs, the technology company building Medala's blockchain protocols. "Eugene and his team have been amazing to work with, and we're excited to see the game development community's response to the Founding Partner initiative."

The Hyper Games Summit, held in Istanbul, Turkey, is the world's largest B2B event for the mobile casual gaming industry. Medala will be featured alongside leading gaming brands and Web3 innovators such as Ketchapp, CrazyLabs, and AppLovin.

"The goal from the outset has been to help smaller mobile game developers leverage Web3 to improve KPIs like DAU and session length," says Nathan Lehoux, cofounder and COO at Medala Labs. "Simplification is the only way that's going to happen at scale."

Medala is a GameFi platform that helps developers create Web3-enabled experiences for the casual gaming market.

Medala Labs, Inc. is a technology company that builds blockchain protocols and development tools to further expand Medala and other Web3 ecosystems.

