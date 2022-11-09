Leschaco selects WAVE BL to power its all-digital House Bills of Lading

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking another step forward in a trend that has been transforming the shipping industry, Leschaco, a global logistics service provider with more than 140 years of experience, has decided to digitize its House Bill of Lading (HBL) transactions. To do so, it has partnered with WAVE BL, a leading provider of secure digital document solutions.

In a typical digital HBL transaction, Leschaco receives a Master Bill of Lading (MBL) on the WAVE BL platform and then issues multiple House Bills of Lading (HBLs) to each exporter in the transaction. These, in turn, receive their HBLs and transfer possession to the importers. Each importer surrenders its HBL to Leschaco, and Leschaco surrenders the MBL.

Because each eBL transfer is performed digitally within minutes on the WAVE BL platform, entire document transactions can be completed in hours rather than the multiple weeks that paper-based transactions can require. Part of the simplicity of these transactions' stems from the fact that WAVE BL allows all parties to connect on a single, unified network.

Leschaco's move to digital BLs was prompted by the unreliable nature of paper BLs, particularly during periods of instability. Courier delays had been holding up cargo releases and financing processes, and the tendency of paper BLs to be lost or misplaced had long been a pain point for customers. In adopting WAVE BL's electronic BLs, Leschaco was able to eliminate these inefficiencies as well as benefit from WAVE BL's anti-fraud safeguards and outstanding customer experience.

Digitization is rapidly transforming the global shipping industry. Leschaco's pioneering use of electronic House Bills of Lading – one of the first in the industry – is a further demonstration of how digitization can replace every type of paper-based communication.

WAVE BL's CEO, Noam Rosenfeld, adds: "Leschaco's use of electronic HBLs is an exciting milestone. Digital is the direction the industry is going in, and we're proud to offer a solution that's easy to use and tailored to the industry's needs. One of our top priorities is making the transition to eBLs as easy as possible, with full support along every step of the way." Constantin Conrad, CDO of the Leschaco Group added: "Fast and secure transport of commercial documents is an essential part of the supply chain. Digitalization is becoming more and more important. Leschaco was therefore looking for a digital solution and selected WAVE BL as our provider. The Leschaco eBL solution will increase our customer satisfaction and make our documentation more efficient and sustainable."

About Leschaco

The Leschaco Group is a traditional, owner-managed logistics service provider and offers intercontinental logistics solutions for sea and air freight as well as contract logistics and tank container operations. As a proven partner for leading companies in plant construction and mechanical engineering, automotive, chemical, and related industries, producers of consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals. Leschaco offers comprehensive logistics solutions from one single source. Our globally standardized IT environment guarantees the required high process transparency. The company was founded under the name of Lexzau, Scharbau by Wilhelm Lexzau and Julius Scharbau in Hamburg in 1879. Today the group comprises 73 own offices, employing around 2,600 people in more than 23 countries worldwide. This network is supported by a carefully selected network of agents. The companies' headquarters are in Bremen.

For more information, visit https://www.leschaco.com/

About WAVE BL

WAVE BL is a blockchain-based digital platform that facilitates the traditional process for transferring original paper documents electronically. The patented proprietary solution enables instant, encrypted, and authenticated transfer of Bills of Lading and other unique digital documents. WAVE BL's platform is designed to meet the needs of every member along the supply chain, from the smallest importer to the largest shipping carriers and banks.

For more information, visit www.wavebl.com

