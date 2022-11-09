Kernal Biologics Announces Presentations at The International mRNA Health Conference

Preclinical data demonstrates KR-335's ability to cause tumor regression, improved overall survival and complete responses across different murine tumor models as a monotherapy

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kernal Biologics, Inc. (Kernal Bio) — a development-stage mRNA-technology company developing cancer therapeutics designed to improve patients' survival rate and quality of life — today announced it will have three presentations at the International mRNA Health Conference being held in Boston and virtually from November 8th to 10th, 2022.

"We are delighted to present our work at this year's International mRNA Health Conference. Poor T cell infiltration and immunosuppressive tumor microenvironments continue to be major obstacles in cancer immunotherapy," said Kernal Bio Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Yusuf Erkul, M.D. "In a preclinical study of KR-335, our tumor-selective mRNA LNP, we demonstrate tumor regression, improved overall survival and complete responses across different murine tumor models as a monotherapy."

"When expanding into therapeutic modalities, like cancer, universal translation of mRNA may become harmful. In another presentation, we demonstrate how it's possible to develop mRNA 2.0 - novel mRNA therapies using engineered mRNA molecules to translate in specific tissues and cell types. Using our proprietary computational and synthetic biology pipeline, we can rapidly develop and prototype sequences that have the potential to shift activity away from healthy cell types into malignant cells, thereby engineering mRNA to be onco-selective."

"In a third presentation," Erkul continued, "we describe a strategy to deliver mRNA to B cells specifically - reducing liver exposure while increasing drug delivery to extrahepatic tissues such as blood, spleen, and bone marrow. This may help to establish mRNA as a therapeutic modality in B cell-associated diseases."

Oral presentation title: Onco-selective mRNA LNPs achieve tumor regression and improve overall survival in immune checkpoint resistant tumors

Presenter: Yusuf Erkul, M.D., Co-founder & CEO

Date and time: November 9th, 2022, from 4:45 pm – 5:30 pm

Oral or poster number: Poster #40

Oral presentation title: High throughput screening of RNA sequence elements to engineer onco-selective therapeutic mRNAs

Presenter: Tom Addison, Senior Assoc. Scientist, Synthetic Biology

Date and time: November 9th, 2022, from 4:45 pm – 5:30 pm

Oral or poster number: Poster #92

Poster presentation title: Highly efficient mRNA delivery and protein expression in B cells using targeted lipid nanoparticles

Presenter: Jieni Xu, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, LNP Formulation

Date and time: November 9th, 2022, from 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm

Poster number: Poster #100

At Kernal Bio, we aim to harness the power of our mRNA technology to provide cancer patients with treatments that give them the best chance of beating their disease — while eliminating as many common side effects as possible. Our unique inside-out approach attacks diseases like cancer at the cellular level. Our proprietary mRNA technology is engineered to move in stealth, undetected by the immune system, and encrypted to home in on cancer cells, making it distinctively onco-selective. Thus, we maximize the potential to improve patient outcomes compared to existing synthetic mRNA. Beyond our work in cancer therapeutics, we also license a portion of our mRNA LNP technology to global pharma and biotech companies, which helps further and fund our internal development programs. Please visit our new website at www.kernalbio.com and on social media: Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

About the mRNA 2.0 Platform

Kernal Bio established a machine learning-backed computational pipeline to analyze transcriptome and translatome datasets across cell types and disease state to discover cell-specific mRNA sequence features. These features are then deployed during synthetic mRNA design to enable cell-specific therapeutic mRNAs. The first therapeutic products of the mRNA 2.0 platform, including KR-335, initially focus on immuno-oncology.

