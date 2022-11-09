InventHelp Inventors Develop Bathing Glove for People with Arthritis (AUP 798)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a way for someone with arthritis in their hands to bathe with ease," said one of two inventors, from San Antonio, Texas, "so we invented ALL PURPOSE GLOVE. Our design allows you to effectively hold soap and it would be gentle to use on the skin."

The patent-pending invention allows individuals with limited hand dexterity to bathe themselves. In doing so, it prevents the user from dropping the bar of soap. As a result, it provides added comfort and convenience and it increases independence and privacy during bath time. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for people with arthritis in their hands. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-AUP-798, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

