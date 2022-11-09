Harris Teeter Adds New Sahlen's Grilled For You™ Pork & Beef Smokehouse Hot Dogs

Customers of the Kroger subsidiary can now purchase 9OZ packs of Sahlen's latest hot dog product with more prep possibilities for on-the-go convenience.

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sahlen Packing Co., the family-owned and operated food production company, announced that its latest product, Sahlen's Grilled For You™ Pork & Beef Smokehouse Hot Dogs, is now available at various Harris Teeter locations.

Leveraging the company's beloved flagship product already available at Harris Teeter, the Tender Casing Pork & Beef Smokehouse Hot Dogs, as well as the company's leading-edge food manufacturing capabilities, Sahlen's Grilled For You™ Hot Dogs meet evolving consumer demand for more quality on-the-go dining options. Grilled For You™ Hot Dogs come in nine-ounce packages with real grill char marks, an authentic fresh-off-the-grill flavor, prolonged shelf life, and a variety of ways to quickly prepare.

Designed specifically for those who don't own a grill, are not permitted to grill, or just want to save time by not grilling outdoors, Sahlen's Grilled For You™ Hot Dogs can be quickly prepared using an air fryer, microwave, saute pan, oven, and a variety of other methods in less time than other traditional hot dog products. Harris Teeter shoppers up and down the Atlantic Coast can now experience the perfect hot dog-eating experience, regardless of the season, space, or grilling setup.

When it comes to increasing the national reach of Sahlen's Hot Dogs and introducing new markets to the company's latest Grilled For You™ product, Sahlen's VP of Marketing, Kenneth Voelker, explained, "We couldn't be more excited to provide Harris Teeter shoppers with a premium hot dog when and where they want it. With our Grilled For You™ Hot Dogs, you don't need grilling setups to savor the true Smokehouse flavor of our products. Nor do you need to spend time—that you often don't have—preparing a quality meal at home, on the road, or in the office. It's a perfect product for the modern day consumer."

Headquartered in Matthews, NC, Harris Teeter is a subsidiary of The Kroger Company, as of 2014, and operates over 250 grocery stores in seven South Atlantic states, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Florida, Delaware, Maryland, and the District of Columbia. Many of the over 250 Harris Teeter locations already carry two of Sahlen's flagship hot dog products—Sahlen's Tender Casing Pork & Beef Smokehouse Hot Dogs and Sahlen's Tender Casing All Beef Smokehouse Hot Dogs.

Sahlen Packing Co., has ensured the highest quality meat product for retailers, foodservice operators, and families across the country, throughout its 150-year history. This heritage of quality and freshness spans the entire Sahlen product line, including Polish and Italian sausages, a variety of deli meats, and the flagship Smokehouse Tender Casing Hot Dogs, which Harris Teeter customers have been able to purchase prior to the release of Sahlen's Grilled For You™ Hot Dogs.

Now a five-generation family business, and sharing a like-minded, community-oriented approach as Harris Teeter, Sahlen Packing Co. has increased its national distribution and consumer demand thanks to a company-wide commitment to quality food production practices, active community outreach initiatives, and strong relationship-building with retailers like Harris Teeter.

For further information on Harris Teeter, and to find a location closest to you carrying Sahlen's Grilled For You™ Pork & Beef Smokehouse Hot Dogs, visit harristeeter.com.

For more information on the products and history of Sahlen Packing Co., please visit sahlen.com.

Sahlen Packing Company was founded in 1869 as a family business and continues to be operated by the Sahlen family today. Headquartered in Buffalo, NY, Sahlen products have grown from WNY’s favorite hot dog to having our hot dogs and deli meat available across the country in over 35 states and now, online. Our dedication to providing each one of our customers with the quality meat products they deserve is matched only by the delicious flavor those products pack with each bite. (PRNewsfoto/Sahlen Packing Co.) (PRNewswire)

