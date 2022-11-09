First Ever OtterBox Frē Wraps iPhone 14 Lineup in Waterproof Phone Case

-LifeProof Case Legacy Lives on with Frē Series-

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frē Series, the No. 1-selling waterproof case in the U.S., is available now from OtterBox for the first time ever.1 OtterBox Frē Series offers full waterproof protection for your new iPhone 14 with the confidence and protection built for extreme adventures and everyday life. Get it now on otterbox.com.

"The original Frē Series waterproof case, engineered by LifeProof, has been adding waterproof protection to phones since the iPhone 4," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "Now, under the OtterBox brand, Frē Series provides that same all-around protection so your device can go straight from the water to MagSafe charging in your backpack without waiting for the device to dry out.2 Frē Series is ready to take on the rigors of an active lifestyle."

Frē Series covers your phone on all sides, keeps up with every activity and survives hard falls along the way. Plus, it aligns securely to MagSafe accessories to keep you geared up for any adventure. Frē Series has waterproof, drop-proof, dust-proof and dirt-proof protection to keep iPhones in pristine condition. It is water tested to two meters (6.6 feet) for up to an hour, drop proof to two meters and completely sealed from dust, dirt and snow. With new colors and a super sleek profile, Frē Series shows off the slim lines of the latest iPhone 14 devices and adds a splash of color to any outing.

OtterBox Frē Series is available now on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.3 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers.

Explore more at otterbox.com.

1 Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, U.S.,Cell Phone Device Protection, Water-resistant/ Waterproof, Jan. 2018 – Jan. 2022 combined.

2Dry off case fully before attaching MagSafe accessories. OtterBox MagSafe power accessories are NOT waterproof.

3Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jan. 2021

