Verdagy expands its expertise and leadership team with key COO and CCO additions, further strengthening its position in the green hydrogen space

The company welcomes COO Peter Cousins, former SVP of Business Development at SunPower and Senior Director of Cell Engineering at Tesla, and CCO Kirk Edelman, former CEO of Siemens Financial Services, Inc. and CCO of Safari Energy

MOSS LANDING, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdagy , a pioneer in scaling electrolyzer technologies for industrial markets, has welcomed two new leadership team members, Peter Cousins, Chief Operating Officer, and Kirk Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer. Both Cousins, former Senior Director of Cell Engineering at Tesla, and Edelman, former CCO of Safari Energy, boast extensive and relevant experience to the Verdagy team, with Edelman bringing an impressive background in finance and solar project development, and Cousins a deep knowledge of large-scale, automated manufacturing. As Verdagy continues to grow its commercial capabilities as well as its industry expertise, the addition of COO and CCO members to its leadership team further primes the company to make a lasting impact in the green hydrogen sector.

Peter Cousins, former Senior Director of Cell Engineering at Tesla, joins Verdagy as Chief Operating Officer (PRNewswire)

"This is a crucial time for Verdagy as our company expands its capabilities and as government funding drives demand," said Marty Neese, Verdagy CEO. "As we continue to grow and look toward supplying electrolyzers to customers, developing Verdagy's manufacturing and supply chain strategies to meet the demand we are experiencing for our products is imperative. Both Peter and Kirk will play vital roles in this important building phase for our company."

Driven to supply large-scale electrolyzers for decarbonization and meet heavy industry demand, Verdagy is focused on supplying customers with cost-effective solutions around the globe. Both Cousins and Edelman will help lead the building process of Verdagy's global capabilities as the company scales up to support commercialization of its eDynamic™ product.

"It is motivating to stare at a sources of greenhouse gas emission pie chart whilst thinking about our path forward. I was drawn to the real environmental impact of Verdagy products on several industries," shared Peter Cousins, Verdagy COO. "Verdagy is at a very exciting and defining point in its journey. I am ready to jump in to help Verdagy accelerate and scale its impact."

"I have found fulfilment and success in helping drive sales, development and marketing for companies focused on sustainable technologies, and I am confident that Verdagy has the product and value proposition to propel substantial growth and innovation with the right strategy in place," said Kirk Edelman, Verdagy CCO. "I'm energized by the prospect of expanding Verdagy's commercial capabilities globally to meet the real demand we know is there."

The decarbonization of heavy industry and the role of green hydrogen as part of the energy transition continues to be at the forefront of the industrial market. In 2023 and beyond, the forecasted demand for electrolyzers is expected to be greater than supply, as large-scale projects are approved and move through the development stage. As Verdagy faces the challenge to meet customer demand, it will continue to bolster its team as well as its technology and manufacturing capabilities to help solve the expected industry supply and demand imbalance.

To learn more about Verdagy's leadership team, technology and plans for scaling its commercial capabilities, visit www.verdagy.com .

About Verdagy

Verdagy is innovating water electrolysis technology for the large-scale production of green hydrogen. Its industry leading solution achieves both the lowest upfront capital costs and the lowest unit economics for production. Verdagy operates its laboratory and a 25,000 sq. ft. pilot plant facility in Moss Landing, California, to further develop and rapidly scale the technology platform. For more information, visit: www.verdagy.com

