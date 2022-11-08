Reusable Pail & Liner (MHO-183)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "MIX & CLEAN REUSABLE PAIL & LINER is a newly designed paint pail and liner to save user money" said inventor from Audubon, MI "I was going thru so many plastic pails, I just knew there had to be a better way."

Invention would eliminate the need for a professional painter or DIY enthusiast to purchase a number of paint pails saving money. The reusable design would reduce the amount of plastic that was discarded into landfills. Invention us reusable and comes in a variety of different sizes. This innovative product would be easy to use, convenient, practical, affordable, cost-effective, eco-friendly, and durable for years of effective use.

The original design was submitted to the Reginal sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MHO-183, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

