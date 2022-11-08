KE Andrews is pleased to announce the acquisition of EDOiQ, a next level credits and incentives SaaS that serves both the public and private sector.

Comment from KE Andrews CEO Mark Andrews on the acquisition:

"As our vision for growth evolves with the rapid emergence of the data transition and SaaS, EDOiQ puts us in a unique position to not only improve upon current services provided to our existing client base, but also opens us up to a vast array of new public and private opportunities within the economic development sector. As always, our main goal is to provide the best expertise, products and customer service in the marketplace and this new addition perfectly aligns with who we are, and what we are trying to accomplish. "

EDOiQ is a first of its kind software, designed in tandem with some of the most notable economic developers in the country. It was built to manage the lifecycle of economic incentives including project inception, forecasting, tracking, compliance, ROI, and jobs creation, also offering a robust reporting platform. The software currently serves close to 100 private and public customers nationally.

Comment from EDOiQ CEO Colby Nate on the acquisition:

"We believe EDOiQ is a compelling addition to KE Andrews' current product and service offerings. With increasing fiduciary responsibility on both the private and public sectors to ensure compliance on economic development projects, EDOiQ will enable our customers on both sides to plan, manage, collaborate, and report progress across a portfolio of projects with a robust SaaS toolset created and designed with economic development expertise."

ABOUT KE ANDREWS

KE Andrews is a national leader in state and local tax consulting and valuation services. With more than 1,500 clients across the country in the real estate and energy sector, KE Andrews is built upon a strong technical team whose hallmark is customer service.

