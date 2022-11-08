Dryer Vent Wizard® Celebrates National Sock Day by Donating Socks to Local Shelters

Franchise Owners and Employees across the U.S. Participate in Giving Back to their Communities

WACO, Texas, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate National Sock Day, Dryer Vent Wizard®, a Neighborly® company, is collaborating with the Sock It To 'Em Campaign during the month of November through National Sock Day (December 4, 2022), donating socks to homeless shelters across the U.S. to help raise awareness about how sock donations can provide warmth to those in need during the winter season. Socks are the least donated item to homeless shelters, but a much-needed clothing item by those experiencing homelessness and seeking warmth during colder weather.

"We know this time of year can be tough for some people and we're excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with Sock It To Em Campaign to help provide socks to people in need," said Jason Kapica, President of Dryer Vent Wizard, a Neighborly company. "Socks are the one article of clothing people may forget about when making a donation but providing a brand-new pair of socks through this initiative can make a real difference."

Dryer Vent Wizard franchise locations and local communities across the nation are encouraged to take part in this campaign and donate socks through the Sock It To Em Campaign link found here, or at a local homeless shelter.

"We are thrilled that the small business owners at Dryer Vent Wizard and people within their communities are willing to donate new socks to cover the feet of those who need them," said Susan Lee, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Sock It To Em Campaign. "It's a great way to get the whole community involved for a good cause that will bring joy and warmth to those in need, and what better time than the Holiday season."

Sock It To Em Campaign is a nonprofit organization that aims to provide new socks to men, women and children experiencing homelessness and in need. In the past 10 years, Sock It To Em Campaign has given away almost 900,000 pairs of socks in 41 states. Dryer Vent Wizard hopes to work together with Sock It To Em Campaign to reach their 1 million-pair goal for sock donations.

About Dryer Vent Wizard ®

Dryer Vent Wizard®, a Neighborly® company, provides professional dryer duct and vent cleaning, inspection, repair, and maintenance services. Dryer Vent Wizard® operates throughout both the United States and Canada with more than 130 independently owned and operated franchise locations. Established in 2011, Dryer Vent Wizard® is part of Neighborly®, the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,000 franchises collectively serving 12 million+ customers in six countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. Neighborly® brands are found at Neighborly.com and through the Neighborly App. For more information about Dryer Vent Wizard®, visit DryerVentWizard.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.

