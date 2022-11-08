Call for Proposals and Poster Presentations for ACCESS 2023 in Miami Beach Now Open

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Join over 400 market access professionals and stakeholders at the ACCESS 2023 Annual Meeting & Expo, organized by the International Market Access Society (IMAS). Taking place at the iconic Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach, featuring intriguing keynote speakers, exciting Miami-themed networking events, organized social activities/tours, and a tradeshow showcasing the latest innovative solutions for market access professionals, ACCESS 2023 is THE place to shape the future of Market Access, Pricing and Reimbursement.

Workshop proposals and poster presentation abstracts may be submitted in one of the themed categories of the 2023 conference, either Disease/Product related (Digital intervention, Drug combination, Inflammation, Medical Device, Oncology, Orphan Drugs, Regenerative Medicine, Vaccine) or Methodology/Best Practices or Policy related (Cost Containment Policies, Evidence Generation, Market Access Strategy, Patients' Emerging Role, Pricing, Real World Evidence, Stakeholders' Interaction, or Value and Market Access).

Attendees interested in participating in the Poster Special Recognition Award Competition have an opportunity to compete for a $500 award and a complimentary registration to ACCESS Europe 2023 OR ACCESS 2024 in the US. All posters will be uploaded and viewed by Annual Conference attendees during and after the meeting. All accepted posters will have their abstracts published in the official IMAS journal (Journal of Market Access & Health Policy).

Selected workshops will be presented live at ACCESS 2023 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach during one of four Workshop rotations on either Tuesday, April 4 or Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Accepted posters will be presented live at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach during one of two Poster Tour rotations on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. A select number of posters will be accepted for oral podium presentations to be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Deadlines and Submission Instructions:

Workshop proposal deadline has been extended to November 18, 2022. Abstracts for poster presentation must be received by January 27, 2023.

CLICK HERE to view workshop proposal details and to submit your proposal or an abstract for poster presentation.

For more information on ACCESS 2023 and the International Market Access Society (IMAS), visit our Website.

About IMAS

IMAS' vision is to be a global voice to accelerate access to relevant healthcare interventions to patients considering all stakeholders in pricing, reimbursement perspective involved in market access. To learn more about IMAS and join for free, click here: https://www.marketaccess.org/.

