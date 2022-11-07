Tint World® Named One of Top 100 Most Innovative Franchises by Franchise Business Review

Independent research data shows franchisees are highly satisfied with National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise's innovation and creativity

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, was identified by Franchise Business Review as one of just 100 franchise brands to be named an award-winning franchise in its 2022 report on the Most Innovative Franchises.

Tint World® is the largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Franchise Business Review, a research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ratings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes annual rankings of the top franchises in its Guide to Today's Top Franchises , as well as guides throughout the year ranking the top franchises in specific sectors.

To identify the companies on the list of this year's Most Innovative Franchises , Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months' worth of data from over 30,000 franchisees representing more than 300 brands. Franchise owners were asked about their brand's innovation and creativity as well as their trust in the franchisor, overall satisfaction with the brand, and likelihood to recommend it to others.

"Innovation takes a lot more than just having creative ideas and solutions. It also takes execution," said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. "Each of the companies on our list of the Most Innovative Franchises has developed and implemented products, processes, or services that enable and sustain growth and long-term relevancy. We are proud to recognize the franchises that prioritize and value innovation to support their franchisees' success and the long-term resiliency of the brand."

Tint World® franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

"Being recognized by Franchise Business Review as one of the 100 Most Innovative Franchises confirms that our strategy for growth and franchise success is on target," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "Empowering our franchise owners is the foundation of Tint World®'s vision for the future. Our unique model offers franchisees all the tools they need to stand out in their market, including our proprietary systems and processes, a comprehensive selection of products from the leading brands, and the industry's premier training and marketing support."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of the 2022 Most Innovative Franchises .

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com .

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/digital-guides/.

