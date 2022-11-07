Recover together, recover stronger is the key message of the G20 Bali Summit

G20 leaders gather on 15–16 November for the Bali Summit

The Indonesian Presidency has prioritised global recovery as the world endures multiple crises

The latest summit background book, G20 Indonesia : The Bali Summit, features high-profile voices on the world's most pressing issues

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world is facing challenges, from the war in Ukraine, ensuing global food shortages, increasing costs of living, rising debt and the escalating assault from climate change. With recovery, progress and cooperation front of mind, G20 leaders gather in Bali, 15–16 November to establish essential global governance and agree action on the priority areas of the 2022 summit: global health architecture, sustainable energy transition and digital transformation.

G20 Indonesia; The Bali Summit (PRNewswire)

The Bali summit is an important milestone: it is the first time Indonesia – the anchor of the ASEAN and an important democratic power – is hosting. Leaders are tasked with overcoming the unprecedented shocks profilerating during 2022 and reaching consensus on shared commitments – a challenge given the deep divide among leaders caused by Russia's invasion of and annexations in Ukraine.

The leaders will cover a full agenda that's reflected in the latest summit background book, G20 Indonesia: The Bali Summit, which features high-profile voices from government and civil society. Exclusive commentary comes from Canada's Justin Trudeau, Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro and Charles Michel, president of the European Council, among others.

There's thought-leadership on the summit's priority issues from a prestigious line-up of authors. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, highlights the need to create stronger, more equitable and resilient health systems and societies. Winnie Byanima, executive director of UNAIDS, addresses how to end pandemics using a roadmap we already have, while the Financial Stability Board's Klaas Knot explores the ideal conditions for global financial stability. Plus there's original copy from the World Tourism Organization, the World Food Programme and INTERPOL. Voices from the G20's engagement groups, including the Business 20, Science 20 and Think 20, address relevant issues, and, as in every issue, senior researchers from the G20 Research Group share the data on the G20's compliance with its commitments made at the previous summit.

G20 Indonesia: The Bali Summit is an official publication of The Global Governance Project, a joint initiative between GT Media Group, a London-based publishing company, and the G20 Research Group based at the University of Toronto.

View G20 Indonesia: The Bali Summit online at https://edition.pagesuite.com/html5/reader/production/default.aspx?pubname=&pubid=34a4b81b-86d2-4ab2-83f2-2c105699a46c

CONTACT: Global Governance Project – GT Media Group, Khaled Algaay, Email: connect@globalgovernanceproject.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1938625/G20_Indonesia.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Global Governance Project (GT Media Group Ltd)