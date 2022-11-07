OpenWay to Participate in G20 Summit in Indonesia to Share Expertise on Digital Economic Security and Resilience

BRUSSELS, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenWay, a leading global developer of digital payment software platforms, today announced that its CEO Pavel Gubin will join the G20 Summit 2022 in Bali, Indonesia, on November 13-16.

The G20 Summit will include an official forum for the dialogue between the leaders of the G20 member states and the global business community. Pavel Gubin will be among a select group of CEOs from the world's leading companies who will join the G20 Summit to discuss the most significant challenges and opportunities of our time, share their insights and discuss future international policies and initiatives with the participating Heads of State. This year's summit program includes sessions, conversations and discussions with U.S. President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and other Heads of G20 member nations.

The G20 is the foremost intergovernmental forum that gathers the leaders of 19 of the world's largest economies and the European Union to address major issues related to the global economy, such as international financial stability, climate change mitigation, and sustainable development. The G20 plays a strategic role in securing future global economic growth and prosperity. Together, the G20 member nations represent more than 80 percent of the world's GDP and 75 percent of international trade.

Pavel Gubin, CEO of OpenWay, said: "I am honored to represent OpenWay at the world's most important intergovernmental forum that brings together the leaders of the world's largest economies. G20 helps create greater prosperity for the whole world by accelerating global economic growth and integration.

Digital payments have become the lifeblood of the global economy and are considered critical infrastructure by all nations today. Over the years, our global team of world-class professionals has amassed a wealth of expertise in digital payments and other areas of the digital economy, while powering and enabling some of the largest and most advanced payment systems all over the world. That's why OpenWay is regularly asked to advise and consult policymakers, state leaders and governmental organizations on matters of national economic security and financial resilience.

I look forward to sharing the knowledge accumulated by our global team of experts and exchanging ideas and best practices with the attending Heads of State and other participants of the G20 Summit later this month."

About OpenWay

OpenWay is the top-ranked global developer and vendor of the Way4 digital payments software platform. We help our clients – top financial and non-financial organizations in 83 countries – to make payments more convenient and efficient for people around the globe. Over 500 payment players worldwide run their digital payments businesses on Way4. With multiple centers of competence in Europe, Americas, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, our team has extensive and holistic understanding of cultures and skills.

View original content:

SOURCE OpenWay