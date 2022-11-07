NuVasive Launches Tube System and Excavation Micro for Posterior Spine Surgery

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, announced today the commercial launch of the NuVasive Tube System (NTS) and Excavation Micro, a new minimally invasive surgery (MIS) system that provides comprehensive solutions for both TLIF and decompression. These additions expand the Company's access and instrumentation technology offerings within the NuVasive P360 portfolio.

NuVasive Logo (PRNewswire)

"There's a clear opportunity to transform surgery within the $1.7 billion-dollar thoracolumbar posterior procedure segment and we're seizing it with P360," said Ryan Donahoe, chief technology officer at NuVasive. "Our P360 portfolio is now complemented by the launch of our NTS and Excavation Micro solutions that are specifically designed to increase workflow speed while delivering improved safety and reproducibility."

Engineered to elevate the surgical workflow through efficient, controlled positioning, and optimized access, NTS and Excavation Micro are made a complete procedural solution with Advanced Materials Science and expandable interbody implants, biologics, Reline fixation system, and enabling technologies within the Pulse platform.

"The tube systems on the market haven't really changed much in the past 20 years. Now with NTS, I'm able to tackle two procedures with the same system through the incredible access design—which further extends NuVasive as the market leader in access innovation," said Dr. David Yam, neurosurgeon in Portland, Oregon at Legacy Medical Group. "Even with more complex surgeries, I'm able complete the case through a tube, rather than reverting to an open procedure."

NuVasive will feature its P360 portfolio at the upcoming NuVasive Innovation Event. On November 16, join NuVasive virtually to hear Company leadership and surgeon partners discuss all comprehensive procedural portfolios—P360, X360, C360, complex, and the enabling technologies within Pulse. Hear from surgeons on NTS, and their experiences with the comprehensive P360 portfolio addressing everything from open TLIFs to MAS Midline procedures.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care, and change lives. The Company's less-invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative neuromonitoring technology and service offerings. With more than $1 billion in net sales, NuVasive operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals, and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons and hospitals, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products, the Company's ability to adequately manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties described in NuVasive's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NuVasive, Inc.