ExchangeRight Fully Subscribes 33-Property, $132 Million Net-Leased Portfolio

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leading providers of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, is pleased to announce it has fully subscribed its $132.30 million Net-Leased Portfolio 56 DST, which features 640,385 square feet of grocery, necessity-based retail, banking, and healthcare tenants. The offering launched with a loan-to-value of 44.95 percent and non-recourse interest-only financing at a fixed rate of 5.368 percent over a 10-year term.

The offering contains 33 net-leased properties diversified across 19 states throughout the United States. The portfolio features 13 distinct tenants, including Woods Supermarket, Family Dollar, and Scheels All Sports, with nine CVS Pharmacy locations providing 28 percent of NLP 56 DST's net operating income. The properties are 100 percent occupied and operating.

"We are honored by the trust that investors, representatives, and advisors continue to place in us for investors' wealth management and retirement needs," said Warren Thomas, a managing partner at ExchangeRight. "We are pleased to have provided advisors, representatives, and their investors with another stable portfolio net-leased primarily to investment-grade tenants operating essential businesses in necessity-based retail and healthcare industries. This offering is designed for economic resilience and aims to serve investors with dependable monthly income regardless of market forces."

ExchangeRight and its affiliates' vertically integrated platform features more than $5.3 billion in assets under management that are diversified across over 1,100 properties and more than 21 million square feet throughout 47 states. More than 7,100 investors have trusted ExchangeRight to manage their capital. While all of the company's current and past offerings have met or exceeded targeted cash flow distributions to investors since its founding, past performance does not guarantee future results.

ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits. The company strategically syndicates net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that successfully operate in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail properties shadow-anchored by strong-performing grocery tenants. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.

