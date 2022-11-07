BEST Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 16, 2022

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and Southeast Asia, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the U.S. market closes on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 8:00pm U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, or 9:00am Beijing Time on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Participants may access the call by dialling the following numbers:

United States: +1-888-317-6003 Hong Kong: 800-963976 or +852-58081995 Mainland China: 4001-206115 International: +1-412-317-6061 Participant Elite Entry Number: 4725664

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through November.23, 2022 by dialling the following numbers:

United States: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code : 8040204

Please visit the Company's investor relations website http://ir.best-inc.com/ to view the earnings release prior to the conference call. A live and archived webcast of the conference call and a presentation will also be available at the same site.

ABOUT BEST INC.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and Southeast Asia. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-add services, including freight delivery, supply chain management and global logistics services. BEST's mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.

