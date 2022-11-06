KSL Capital Partners Receives HICAP's 2022 Merger & Acquisition Deal of the Year Award, Highlighting Firm's Proven Investment Approach and Growing Presence in Asia

SINGAPORE, Nov.6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KSL Capital Partners, LLC ("KSL"), a leading investor in travel and leisure businesses, today announced that its affiliates received the Merger & Acquisition Deal of the Year award at the Hotel Investment Conference Asia Pacific ("HICAP"), the region's largest hotel conference, for the acquisition of the W Maldives and the Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa. The transaction closed in June 2022 for an undisclosed amount.

"For over 30 years, KSL has invested in premier travel and leisure destinations across the world, and our strong background in hospitality allows us to uniquely understand the potential of these properties and how best to drive strategic value for guests, employees, investors and the communities in which we operate," said Siddhant Jhunjhunwala, Director of Investments, APAC for KSL. "We are excited to be recognized at Asia's largest and longest-running hotel conference for our acquisition of the W Maldives and the Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, which is a prime example of the type of high-quality investments we seek to make globally, and a testament to the success of our growing investment presence in Asia Pacific."

More information on the acquisition of the W Maldives and the Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa by affiliates of KSL can be found here.

About KSL Capital Partners

KSL Capital Partners, LLC is a private equity firm specializing in travel and leisure enterprises in five primary sectors: hospitality, recreation, clubs, real estate and travel services. KSL has offices in Denver, Colorado; Stamford, Connecticut; New York City, New York; London, England and Singapore. Since 2005, KSL has raised approximately US$18 billion of capital across both equity, credit and tactical opportunities funds. KSL's current portfolio includes some of the premier properties in travel and leisure. For more information, please visit www.kslcapital.com.

Media Contact

Jon Keehner / Kate Thompson / Erik Carlson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

KSL-JF@joelefrank.com

(212) 355-4449

View original content:

SOURCE KSL Capital Partners