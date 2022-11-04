WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9 Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® to Honor Military Veterans in Real Estate

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® (SDAR) is hosting a ceremony on Wednesday, November 9 to honor local real estate professionals who are military veterans in observance of this year's Veterans Day.

The Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® is the largest trade association in San Diego County and one of the largest REALTOR® associations in California. We help our members, who adhere to a code of ethics and professional standards, sell more homes. We also help people realize the dream of home ownership, and we are dedicated to protecting private property rights. (PRNewsfoto/Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS®) (PRNewswire)

The event, which is open to the public and all SDAR members, will recognize the honorable achievements and selfless service of the men and women who helped preserve our freedom and safety. All veterans attending will be presented with a flag as a token of thanks and complimentary breakfast will be served following the ceremony.

"We are fortunate to have such a strong military and veteran population in San Diego, and as REALTORS® we play an important role in helping more veterans achieve homeownership," said SDAR President Chris Anderson. "We take pride in guiding veterans toward solutions that best suit their needs and take full advantage of their benefits including VA financing. SDAR's veteran REALTORS® are also outstanding community members and trusted professionals in our industry. We are grateful for their sacrifice and for the many ways they continue serving."

Who: Local Veterans & SDAR When: Wednesday, November 9, 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM Where: SDAR Kearny Mesa Corporate Office

4845 Ronson Court

San Diego, CA 92111 Cost: Free

Click here to register.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: (858) 715-8000 or email editor@sdar.com.

The Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® is the largest trade association in San Diego County and one of the largest local REALTOR® associations in California. We help our members, who adhere to a code of ethics and professional standards, sell more homes. We also help people realize the dream of home ownership, and we are dedicated to protecting private property rights. You can follow SDAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS®