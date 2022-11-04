MUSEUM STORE SUNDAY CELEBRATES THE POSITIVE IMPACT OF SHOPPING AT YOUR FAVORITE MUSEUMS & INSTITUTIONS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, November 27, 2022, Museum Store Sunday celebrates the positive impact of shopping and patronizing 1,900 museum stores around the world. Shoppers will be using their holiday gift buying dollars to support their local communities, while also finding unique gifts on Museum Store Sunday. "When you shop cultural institutions, you are not only strengthening the institutions' programs, you are also supporting local artisans and vendors that those stores feature" said Elizabeth Price, Executive Director of the Museum Store Association. "The impact that these purchases have reach far beyond the joy felt by the gift recipient; they support a whole community of small businesses and help enrich the cultural offerings in the localities they serve," said Price.

Unique Museum Store Gifts - Copyright Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Photo by Rick Wicker (PRNewswire)

This signature advocacy event—founded by the Museum Store Association in 2017 to stimulate visitors to support museums and other cultural nonprofits—has grown to include museums representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia, 25 countries, and five continents. With many museums in America and worldwide still recovering from the pandemic, the revenue generated by museum stores is more important than ever. Museum Store Sunday, occurring annually the Sunday after Thanksgiving, invites the public to contribute much needed, critical support to these valued institutions by shopping at museum stores during the holiday season.

The mission-driven, curated gifts available at museum stores make thoughtful, philanthropic gift giving easier given rising inflation. Each museum store purchase supports your favorite cultural institution and the artisans and small businesses they purchase items from—giving your gift twice the impact.

Customers can also shop their favorite museums around the country online for greater convenience and selection. Since the pandemic, over 68% of cultural institutions now have online stores (Source: MSA 2022 Retail Industry Report), which enables shopping at cultural institutions around the globe from the comfort of your home.

Many stores will offer discounts, special in-store or virtual events, gifts with purchase, and online shopping in celebration of Museum Store Sunday. Consumers can easily find participating museum stores at https://museumstoresunday.org/find-a-store, and those with online stores at https://museumstoresunday.org/online-store-locator .

While there is only one Museum Store Sunday every year, consumers are encouraged to shop at and support museum stores throughout the year.

For more information, visit www.museumstoresunday.org.

About the Museum Store Association (MSA)

The Museum Store Association is a 501(c)3 organization with the mission of advancing the nonprofit retail industry, its stores, and the success of professionals engaged in it. www.museumstoreassociation.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Museum Store Association