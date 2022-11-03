Yiren Digital Reports First Half 2022 Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading digital personal financial management platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
First Half 2022 Operational Highlights
Holistic Wealth Business
- Cumulative number of clients served reached 2,970,548 as of June 30, 2022, representing an increase of 17.0% from 2,538,656 as of June 30, 2021.
- Number of active clients[1] was 578,562 as of June 30, 2022, representing an increase of 50.1% from 385,536 as of June 30, 2021. The increase was driven by our expanding insurance brokerage business and Yiren Select initiatives.
- Total client assets[2] reached RMB23,379.7 million (US$3,490.5 million) as of June 30, 2022, representing an increase of 59.5% from RMB14,660.4 million as of June 30, 2021.
- Sales volume of investment products amounted to RMB10,918.6 million (US$1,630.1 million) in the first half of 2022, which remained stable compared to RMB11,166.7 million in the first half of 2021.
Credit-tech Business
- Total loans facilitated in the first half of 2022 reached RMB9.5 billion (US$1.4 billion), representing a decrease of 6.3% from RMB10.2 billion in the first half of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to the strategic optimization of our product structure and the pandemic resurgence in the first half of 2022.
- Cumulative number of borrowers served reached 6,514,111 as of June 30, 2022, representing an increase of 17.2% compared to 5,558,085 as of June 30, 2021.
- Number of borrowers served in the first half of 2022 was 827,767 representing an increase of 28.0% from 646,486 in the first half of 2021. The increase was due to our improved services, enriched membership benefits as well as enhanced customer engagement.
- Outstanding balance of performing loans facilitated reached RMB10,613.1 million (US$1,584.5 million) as of June 30, 2022, representing a decrease of 15.4% from RMB12,543.7 million as of June 30, 2021. The decrease was due to the scale back of our offline business as part of our business optimization process coupled with impacts from the pandemic resurgence.
[1] Active clients refer to those who have made at least one investment through our holistic wealth ecosystem or have client assets with us above zero in the past twelve months.
[2] Client assets refer to the outstanding balance of client asset generated through our platforms, where an asset is counted towards the outstanding balance for so long as it continues to be held by the clients who acquired it through our platform.
Consumption-Driven Services
- Total gross merchandise volume generated through our e-commerce platform and 'Yiren Select' channel reached RMB146.1 million (US$21.8 million) in the first half of 2022.
"We are pleased to deliver a resilient half-year result with continued improvement in profitability amid the pandemic resurgence and lockdowns. As the industry continues to evolve, we are in full-swing to optimize our product and revenue structure while improving bottom-line margins, reinforcing our positioning as a comprehensive personal financial management platform." said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yiren Digital.
"On our wealth business, Hexiang Insurance is growing into an essential revenue contributor with its revenue reaching RMB344 million in the first half of 2022, accounting for 23% of total revenue, compared to only 14% in the same period last year. In the first half of this year, Hexiang achieved total premiums of RMB1.6 billion, representing a 96% increase year-on-year, marking a sharp contrast to the industry's single digit growth rate. We delivered these results by focusing on efforts to increase agent productivity as well as by leveraging our advantages in product exclusiveness and customization. A key focus for Hexiang this year has been on building an elite agent team, which consists of senior professionals from different sectors, including former lawyers, IT engineers and college lecturers. These agents bring with them powerful networks of high-net-worth individuals of whom they can tap into and up-sell and cross-sell different insurance products based on each individual's comprehensive asset-allocation needs."
"On our credit-tech business, we have restructured our loan portfolio over the past few quarters, with small revolving and SME loans accounting for 100% of total loans originated in the first half of 2022, compared to 55% in the same period last year. Moreover, for our offline secured loan business that bore higher operating cost and was more vulnerable during the pandemic, we strategically scaled back our offline secured loans starting back in the third quarter last year and have officially terminated this product as of February this year. Given that our new product structure is more operationally efficient and better aligns with regulatory direction on lowering borrowing costs, we are confident that it will allow us to better scale and sustain under an evolving environment. Meanwhile, we tightened risk policies amid a challenging macro backdrop. For example, for our SME loans business, we proactively decreased approval rates through raising application requirements for business owners, such as increasing the minimum threshold for revenue levels as well as requiring our channel partners to do initial screening and filtering of potential borrowers. Specifically, in the second quarter of 2022, our overall FPD30+ rate was 0.46%, representing a historical low and compared to 0.66% from last quarter, reflecting the improved asset quality of our new loans."
"We delivered a strong profit of RMB439 million in the first half of this year, representing a 15% increase year over year despite the temporary impacts on business scale from our product restructuring and pandemic resurgence. This reflects a net income margin of 29.2% for the first half of 2022, up 12.0 percentage points from the same period last year as we continue to enhance our cost efficiencies." said Ms. Na Mei, Chief Financial Officer of Yiren Digital. "Turning to our balance sheet, we maintained a substantial balance sheet with RMB5.3 billion in total shareholders' equity as of June 30, 2022. Earlier this year, our board approved a US$20 million share repurchase program, demonstrating our strong commitment to providing greater support for our shareholders as well as our unwavering confidence in the company's long-term potential."
First Half 2022 Financial Results
Total net revenue in the first half of 2022 was RMB1,505.9 million (US$224.8 million), representing a decrease of 32.3% from RMB2,225.0 million in the first half of 2021. Particularly, in the first half of 2022, revenue from credit-tech business was RMB827.2 million (US$123.5 million), representing a decrease of 50.6% from RMB1,674.4 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was due to the strategic shift of our product structure and pricing as well as the impact of the pandemic resurgence in the first half of 2022.
Revenue from holistic wealth business was RMB557.9 million ($83.3 million), presenting an increase of 1.3% from RMB550.6 million in the first half of 2021.
Sales and marketing expenses in the first half of 2022 were RMB334.1 million (US$49.9 million), compared to RMB842.1 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the optimization of cost structure for our offline business.
Origination, servicing and other operating costs in the first half of 2022 were RMB341.6 million (US$51.0 million), which remained stable compared to RMB357.2 million in the same period of 2021.
General and administrative expenses in the first half of 2022 were RMB228.5 million (US$34.1 million), compared to RMB247.6 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to the optimization of the company's offline business.
Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in the first half of 2022 was RMB97.4 million (US$14.5 million), compared to RMB234.7 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of the optimization of product mix.
Income tax expense in the first half of 2022 was RMB71.2 million (US$10.6 million).
Net income in the first half of 2022 was RMB439.3 million (US$65.6 million), as compared to RMB381.3 million in the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily due to the improvement of cost efficiency.
Adjusted EBITDA[3] (non-GAAP) in the first half of 2022 was RMB560.1 million (US$83.6 million), compared to RMB546.9 million in the same period of 2021.
Basic and diluted income per ADS in the first half of 2022 was RMB5.2 (US$0.8) and RMB5.1 (US$0.8), compared to a basic per ADS of RMB4.5 and a diluted per ADS of RMB4.5 in the same period of 2021.
Net cash generated from operating activities in the first half of 2022 was RMB1,034.7 million (US$154.5 million), compared to net cash used in operating activities of RMB355.0 million in the same period of 2021.
Net cash provided by investing activities in the first half of 2022 was RMB604.5 million (US$90.2 million), compared to net cash used in investing activities of RMB494.6 million in the same period of 2021.
As of June 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were RMB4,354.5 million (US$650.1 million), compared to RMB2,864.5 million as of December 31,2021. As of June 30, 2022, the balance of held-to-maturity investments was RMB102.2 million (US$15.3 million), compared to RMB2.2 million as of December 31,2021. As of June 30, 2022, the balance of available-for-sale investments was RMB136.4 million (US$20.4 million), compared to RMB177.4 million as of December 31,2021.
Delinquency rates. As of June 30, 2022, the delinquency rates for loans that are past due for 15-29 days, 30-59 days and 60-89 days were 0.6%, 1.4% and 1.5% respectively, compared to 0.9%, 1.5% and 1.2% respectively as of December 31,2021.
Cumulative M3+ net charge-off rates. As June 30, 2022, the cumulative M3+ net charge-off rate for loans originated in 2019, 2020 and 2021 was 11.7%, 7.8% and 5.3% respectively, as compared to 11.4%, 5.8% and 2.2% respectively as of December 31,2021.
[3] "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Operating Highlights and Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" and the table captioned "Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA" set forth at the end of this press release.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See "Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures" at the end of this press release.
Currency Conversion
This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.6981 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on June 30, 2022, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yiren Digital's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to Yiren Digital's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, PRC regulations and policies relating to the peer-to-peer lending service industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and Yiren Digital's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the NYSE or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yiren Digital's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yiren Digital does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading digital personal financial management platform in China. The Company provides customized, asset allocation-based holistic wealth solutions to China's mass affluent population as well as provides retail credit facilitation services to individual borrowers and small business owners.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages)
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
RMB
RMB
USD
Net revenue:
Loan facilitation services
1,093,505
503,386
75,154
Post-origination services
85,370
92,287
13,778
Insurance brokerage services
311,505
343,751
51,321
Financing services
240,199
188,141
28,089
Electronic commerce services
-
120,788
18,033
Others
494,419
257,536
38,448
Total net revenue
2,224,998
1,505,889
224,823
Operating costs and expenses:
Sales and marketing
842,058
334,141
49,886
Origination,servicing and other
357,192
341,628
51,004
General and administrative
247,555
228,512
34,116
Allowance for contract assets,
234,665
97,402
14,541
Total operating costs and expenses
1,681,470
1,001,683
149,547
Other (expenses)/income:
Interest expense, net
(33,762)
(29,363)
(4,384)
Fair value adjustments related to
(48,636)
19,785
2,954
Others, net
19,796
15,895
2,373
Total other expenses
(62,602)
6,317
943
Income before provision for income taxes
480,926
510,523
76,219
Income tax expense
99,632
71,207
10,631
Net income
381,294
439,316
65,588
Weighted average number of ordinary
167,970,515
170,005,103
170,005,103
Basic income per share
2.2700
2.5841
0.3858
Basic income per ADS
4.5400
5.1682
0.7716
Weighted average number of ordinary
169,160,565
170,932,908
170,932,908
Diluted income per share
2.2540
2.5701
0.3837
Diluted income per ADS
4.5080
5.1402
0.7674
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash
Net cash (used in)/generated from
(355,004)
1,034,652
154,471
Net cash (used in)/provided by investing
(494,595)
604,478
90,246
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing
423,507
(158,374)
(23,645)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
(396)
1,308
195
Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash
(426,488)
1,482,064
221,267
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted
2,707,148
2,945,344
439,728
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted
2,280,660
4,427,408
660,995
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
As of
December
June 30,
June 30,
RMB
RMB
USD
Cash and cash equivalents
2,864,543
4,354,487
650,108
Restricted cash
80,800
72,921
10,887
Accounts receivable
305,018
297,939
44,481
Contract assets, net
1,105,905
634,079
94,665
Contract cost
9,959
2,545
380
Prepaid expenses and other assets
352,015
266,636
39,808
Loans at fair value
73,734
19,812
2,958
Financing receivables
1,697,962
960,238
143,360
Amounts due from related parties
879,256
935,714
139,698
Held-to-maturity investments
2,200
102,200
15,258
Available-for-sale investments
177,360
136,362
20,358
Property, equipment and software, net
102,548
92,714
13,842
Deferred tax assets
7,388
75,555
11,280
Right-of-use assets
80,752
48,151
7,189
Total assets
7,739,440
7,999,353
1,194,272
Accounts payable
19,065
30,903
4,613
Amounts due to related parties
434,127
411,530
61,440
Deferred revenue
12,379
1,713
256
Payable to investors at fair value
50,686
49,605
7,406
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,182,783
1,242,139
185,446
Secured borrowings
1,028,600
869,300
129,783
Refund liability
5,732
5,390
805
Deferred tax liabilities
112,535
80,200
11,974
Lease liabilities
72,101
49,724
7,424
Total liabilities
2,918,008
2,740,504
409,147
Ordinary shares
123
123
18
Additional paid-in capital
5,100,486
5,107,095
762,469
Treasury stock
(42,897)
(42,897)
(6,404)
Accumulated other comprehensive
11,553
4,772
712
Accumulated deficit
(247,833)
189,756
28,330
Total equity
4,821,432
5,258,849
785,125
Total liabilities and equity
7,739,440
7,999,353
1,194,272
Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands, except for number of borrowers, number of investors and percentages)
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
RMB
RMB
USD
Operating Highlights
Amount of investment in current investment
11,166,657
10,918,580
1,630,101
Number of investors in current investment
203,472
305,975
305,975
Amount of loans facilitated under loan
10,183,146
9,541,056
1,424,442
Number of borrowers
646,486
827,767
827,767
Remaining principal of performing loans
12,543,745
10,613,125
1,584,498
Gross merchandise volume
-
146,138
21,818
Segment Information
Holistic Wealth:
Revenue
550,582
557,905
83,293
Sales and marketing expenses
68,031
95,782
14,300
Origination,servicing and other operating
283,015
238,133
35,552
Consumer credit:
Revenue
1,674,416
827,196
123,497
Sales and marketing expenses
774,027
237,220
35,416
Origination,servicing and other operating
74,177
73,503
10,974
Others:
Revenue
-
120,788
18,033
Sales and marketing expenses
-
1,139
170
Origination,servicing and other operating
-
29,992
4,478
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
Net income
381,294
439,316
65,588
Interest expense, net
33,762
29,363
4,384
Income tax expense
99,632
71,207
10,631
Depreciation and amortization
27,321
15,379
2,296
Share-based compensation
4,850
4,882
729
Adjusted EBITDA
546,859
560,147
83,628
Adjusted EBITDA margin
24.6 %
37.2 %
37.2 %
Delinquency Rates (Loan Facilitation Model)
15-29 days
30-59 days
60-89 days
All Loans
December 31, 2019
0.8 %
1.3 %
1.0 %
December 31, 2020
0.5 %
0.7 %
0.6 %
December 31, 2021
0.9 %
1.5 %
1.2 %
March 31, 2022
0.9 %
2.0 %
1.9 %
June 30, 2022
0.6 %
1.4 %
1.5 %
Online Channels
December 31, 2019
1.0 %
2.1 %
1.6 %
December 31, 2020
0.6 %
1.0 %
1.1 %
December 31, 2021
0.8 %
1.3 %
1.1 %
March 31, 2022
0.7 %
1.5 %
1.3 %
June 30, 2022
0.6 %
1.1 %
1.2 %
Offline Channels
December 31, 2019
0.7 %
0.9 %
0.7 %
December 31, 2020
0.4 %
0.6 %
0.4 %
December 31, 2021
1.0 %
1.8 %
1.4 %
March 31, 2022
1.1 %
2.7 %
2.9 %
June 30, 2022
0.8 %
2.0 %
2.3 %
Net Charge-Off Rate (Loan Facilitation Model)
Loan
Amount of Loans
Accumulated M3+ Net
Total Net Charge-Off
2019
3,431,443
402,684
11.7 %
2020
9,614,819
746,922
7.8 %
2021
23,195,224
1,222,254
5.3 %
2022Q1
4,606,889
30,001
0.7 %
M3+ Net Charge-Off Rate (Loan Facilitation Model)
Loan
Month on Book
4
7
10
13
16
19
22
25
28
31
34
2019Q1
0.0 %
0.8 %
2.0 %
3.4 %
5.3 %
5.9 %
6.3 %
6.3 %
6.3 %
6.3 %
6.3 %
2019Q2
0.1 %
1.5 %
4.5 %
7.5 %
8.8 %
9.2 %
9.9 %
10.3 %
10.6 %
10.6 %
10.6 %
2019Q3
0.2 %
2.9 %
6.8 %
9.0 %
10.4 %
12.0 %
13.2 %
13.8 %
14.4 %
14.6 %
2019Q4
0.4 %
3.1 %
4.9 %
6.3 %
7.2 %
7.9 %
8.4 %
8.9 %
9.5 %
2020Q1
0.6 %
2.3 %
4.1 %
5.2 %
6.0 %
6.2 %
6.6 %
7.2 %
2020Q2
0.5 %
2.5 %
4.2 %
5.3 %
6.1 %
6.7 %
7.5 %
2020Q3
1.1 %
3.3 %
5.1 %
6.3 %
7.1 %
8.1 %
2020Q4
0.3 %
1.8 %
3.2 %
4.6 %
6.0 %
2021Q1
0.4 %
2.3 %
3.9 %
5.5 %
2021Q2
0.4 %
2.4 %
4.5 %
2021Q3
0.5 %
3.1 %
2021Q4
0.6 %
