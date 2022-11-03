Orbital Infrastructure Group Provides Update on Full Year 2022 Outlook

Challenges in Renewable Segment continue and lead to revised full year 2022 revenues of $350 million to $375 million , down from $405 million to $450 million

Lowered full year 2022 adjusted EBITDA range to $4 million to $6 million , down from $38 million to $43 million

Lower adjusted EBITDA outlook driven primarily by adverse impact of Black Bear solar project and attributable to operational and labor challenges and extreme weather

Black Bear solar project expected to be substantially completed by year end

Solar market remains robust and strategic shift to Specialized Contractor versus EPC Service Provider for our utility scale solar business well underway, with expectation of reducing risk and improving margin profile

Electric Power segment experienced lower than expected adjusted EBITDA margins in the third quarter associated with deferral of maintenance work due to extreme temperatures, resulting in peak electricity demand and related grid strain in markets we serve; margins expected to return to historical levels in the fourth quarter of 2022

The Company is continuing to evaluate proposals to restructure the balance sheet from multiple sources and expects to reach agreement in the next few weeks

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. ("OIG") [NASDAQ: OIG] today announced its updated financial guidance for full year 2022.

The Company is lowering its full year 2022 consolidated revenue guidance to a range of $350 million to $375 million from its previous range of $405 million to $450 million and is lowering its full year 2022 adjusted EBITDA to a range of $4 million to $6 million from its previous range of $38 million to $43 million.

OIG's Vice-Chairman and CEO, Jim O'Neil, commented, "The Black Bear utility scale solar project located outside of Montgomery, Alabama continues to provide challenges as we strive to substantially complete this project by the end of this year. Adverse weather, as well as operational and labor challenges contributed to the underperformance in the quarter. While we are disappointed with the impact this project will have on our full year 2022 adjusted EBITDA, we remain on course for a record revenue year in 2022. We expect future utility scale solar projects will benefit from our market strategy shift to a Specialty Contractor performing primarily subcontracting services. Both our Electric and Telecom segments continue to have strong performance and we remain confident in the long-term strength of our business strategy and the markets we serve."

The company will provide additional business updates when it releases its Q3 2022 results expected on or before November 14, 2022.

About Orbital

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: OIG] is a diversified infrastructure services platform, providing engineering, design, construction, and maintenance services to customers in three operating segments; electric power, telecommunications, and renewables.

Beginning in April 2021, Orbital Infrastructure Group transformed its infrastructure strategy with the acquisitions of GTS and Front Line Power Construction, the company's telecommunications, and electric power segment platforms, as well as three synergistic "tuck in" acquisitions (IMMCO, Inc, Full Moon Telecom, and Coax Fiber Solutions) and the divestiture of its legacy Orbital Gas Systems business. The Company is now positioned to profitably grow its infrastructure services platform for years to come, organically and through synergistic acquisitions to capitalize on strong multi-year end market drivers in the industries we serve.

Orbital Infrastructure Group is dedicated to maximizing shareholder value, by striving to exceed our customers' expectations, building a diverse workforce, and making a positive difference in the lives of our employees and the communities in which we operate, and contributing to reducing the carbon footprint through the services we provide.

For more information please visit: https://orbitalinfrastructuregroup.com/

