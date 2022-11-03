New evo Membership Rewards Customers Who Shop, Travel, and Stay

The only gear rewards model that can be used toward booking travel in 80+ destinations

SEATTLE, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- evo, the outdoor retail and experiences brand, announced today the launch of its new rewards program, evo Membership, that offers benefits for consumers that shop, rent or service gear, travel, and stay within the evo ecosystem.

Free to enroll, members are rewarded dollar-for-point through gear and travel purchases made online at evo.com, at the seven U.S. retail locations, and through interactions with evo's digital community.

"evo Membership rewards our customers for purchases made in pursuit of their passions. We recently added over one million customers, and they, like our loyal customers, will be able to exchange rewards for gear they can only get at evo and unforgettable experiences," said Rebecca Heard, evo's chief marketing officer.

evo Membership benefits are broken out into three levels based on dollars spent – Green, Blue, and Black – where customers will earn points on purchases, including sale items, and grow into deeper and more exclusive benefits including: discounts off all gear services and rentals, exclusive member-only events, and the holy grail of adventure travel, evoTrip. The point model is simple and allows for ease of use. For example, the points earned by purchasing a snowboard, skis, or mountain bike could easily pay for the service and set-up by top technicians in an evo store and ultimately discount a spot on one of the more than 80 evoTrip destinations around the globe. Membership points stay valid if there is a purchase and/or activity on the member account within a calendar year.

Launching just in time for holiday shopping, evo Membership points can also be earned and redeemed on gifts for others – evo's Gift Buying Guide curates this season's best gifts for skiers, gifts for snowboarders, and more. More information and to sign up for evo Membership at evo.com/membership.

"It's so exciting that now our customers, by doing what they love, can turn a new ski or snowboard purchase into helping fund backcountry laps in Whistler or Japan, or new mountain bike," explained Bryce Phillips, founder, and CEO of evo.

Members can expect more robust benefits in the years to come, as evo plans to onboard its experiential lodging into membership benefits, including the new evo Hotel located at Campus Salt Lake in Salt Lake City, the Journeyman Lodge in Whistler, and Campus Tahoe City that is expected to open soon on the shores of North Lake Tahoe. evo also hopes to roll out functionality in future membership rewards that allows members to take part in their deep philanthropic DNA. Recently, evo committed a $10 million investment in community organizations over the next ten years.

About evo

evo is an outdoor company whose purpose is to make life better by building community and igniting the adventurous spirit that lives within us all. evo is focused on providing unique experiences across its network of stores, evo.com, two All Together Skateparks, lodging and travel businesses, which are centered on sport, culture, the outdoors, and human connection.

evo uses its success in these areas to support non-profit organizations dedicated to getting underserved kids outdoors.

There are 11 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In January 2022, Rhythm Japan the leading retail, rental, and experience company with seven stores located in Japan's mountain resorts became part of evo.

In partnership with a group of complementary businesses, evo opened a 100,000-square-foot campus in Salt Lake City, Utah in 2022. Campus Salt Lake includes an evo store, All Together Skatepark, Salt Lake Bouldering Project, Level 9 Sports, and evo's first evo Hotel.

evo offers lodging at The Journeyman Lodge in Whistler, and evo Hotel in Salt Lake and runs an indoor skatepark, called All Together Skatepark, in Salt Lake and Seattle.

To learn more about evo, please visit evo.com. Editorial assets are available here.

