Madison Reed Opens Its 75th Hair Color Bar

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Reed , the prestige beauty brand that has revolutionized the hair color industry, is opening its 75th Hair Color Bar. The milestone opening comes at the end of an exceptional period of growth for the company, which spent 2022 focusing on expanding their omnichannel presence in strategic markets, and is ending the year with 80 Hair Color Bars and 800 new colorists.

"A few years ago, we opened a pop-up in New York City with the belief that everyone deserves better – better hair color, better ingredients and better service. Now we have 75 Hair Color Bars nationwide. For us, reaching this incredible milestone is not about the number of locations we've opened, but the number of clients who have visited a Hair Color Bar and felt unstoppable," said Amy Errett, CEO and Founder of Madison Reed. "We continue to remain laser focused on our mission to revolutionize the hair color industry with our superior products, ingredients and services, paired with our disruptive consumer centric approach."

With Madison Reed, clients can choose to do their own hair at home on their schedule or get the same color applied by a licensed professional at a Madison Reed Hair Color Bar. Hair Color Bar services include root touch-ups, all over color, gloss treatments, highlights and more. Need frequent touch-ups? Madison Reed has you covered with their Unlimited Roots Membership Plan, unlimited root touch-ups and added perks, starting at just $60 a month.

Madison Reed's omnichannel experience gives clients a variety of ways to get gorgeous hair color made with ingredients they can feel good about. This includes its 75 Hair Color Bars and presence at www.madison-reed.com , Amazon, Ulta, select Ulta Beauty at Target locations, and via DoorDash delivery. Madison Reed's Smart 8-Free and Leaping Bunny Certified product portfolio has been recognized as an Allure Best of Beauty Award Winner for the past four years with wins including: The Great Cover Up Root Touch Up + Brow Filler and Root Perfection Root Touch Up Kit in 2022, Radiant Hair Color in 2021, Color Reviving Gloss in 2020 and Light Works Balayage Highlighting Kit in 2018.

In honor of the 75th opening, Madison Reed is hosting a client appreciation event at local Hair Color Bars nationwide on Thursday, November 3rd from 5PM to 7PM. Click here to RSVP. By the end of the year, the company will operate 80 Hair Color Bars nationwide and hire 800 colorists in regions including New York, New Jersey, Los Angeles, South Florida, and more. For more information, visit www.madison-reed.com/colorbar .

About Madison Reed

Founded in 2013, Madison Reed is a prestige beauty brand that has revolutionized the hair color industry. Madison Reed offers clients over 55+ shades of high-quality hair color, Smart 8-Free formulas developed in Italy, technology, personalized service, and the freedom to get high quality results whether they color their hair at home or by a professional colorist in one of Madison Reed's 75 and counting Hair Color Bars across the country. Products can be found online at www.madison-reed.com , Amazon, Madison Reed Hair Color Bars, Ulta and select Ulta Beauty at Target locations, in addition to DoorDash delivery.

