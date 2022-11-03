HONEYWELL INTRODUCES HONEYWELL FORGE PERFORMANCE+ FOR INDUSTRIALS AND EXPANDED CAPABILITIES ACROSS OFFERINGS

Honeywell Forge Performance+ for Industrials | Asset Performance helps customers improve asset performance, lower equipment maintenance costs and enhance operational productivity.

Honeywell Connect 2022 product release event includes enhancements to several Honeywell software solutions across various industries to help accelerate digital transformation.



ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) today announced the Honeywell Connect 2022 product release event of new offerings and enhancements to Honeywell Forge, its enterprise performance management software solution, designed to assist customers in accelerating the digital transformation of their operations. Among offerings announced during the event, the new Honeywell Forge Performance+ for Industrials | Asset Performance helps customers enhance operational productivity and lower costs by improving asset and process performance.

Launch of Honeywell Forge Performance+ for Industrials | Asset Performance

"We are proud to launch our cloud-native Asset Performance solution that will bring scalable and more secure advanced asset health monitoring, predictive analytics and process optimization to help organizations operate more efficiently," said Kevin Dehoff, president and CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise. "We are also introducing several enhancements to our current software offerings across the industrials and smart buildings sectors that help enterprises run key processes more productively, while also giving them greater visibility into how they can lower their operational costs."

As part of the new Honeywell Forge Performance+ for Industrials suite, Asset Performance helps deliver asset reliability and energy efficiency through real-time monitoring of assets using predictive models embedded with deep-domain expertise. Asset Performance can help to both detect potential asset health issues and predict possible time to failure in order to proactively improve plant availability.

"At Kairos, we use Honeywell's Asset Performance solutions for what we call our Operate for Reliability approach," said Claudio Zamora , president, Kairos Mining. "This approach allows us to run more efficiently, lower our costs to operate and be more profitable by bringing together fragmented data, orchestrating complex calculations, providing early alerts, performance calculations and custom dashboards. For us, Asset Performance solutions are more than a maintenance tool, they are the key element of our 'Conditions' based operations approach."

According to Inderpreet Shoker, senior analyst at ARC Advisory Group, organizations are looking to enterprise-wide asset performance management that is driven by the availability and adoption of machine learning technologies that are capable of processing massive amounts of data through modern cloud technologies.

"The Performance+ suite offers end-to-end asset reliability via a prescriptive modular approach, delivering the business-level outcomes customers are seeking," Shoker said. "With its unique three-layer, holistic asset modeling combined with its extensive performance data library, the solution helps users have more confidence in their ability to predict and apply proactive asset maintenance strategies."

Enhancements to Existing Honeywell Software Solutions

Honeywell is also launching enhancements to other software across the industrials and smart buildings sectors.

Industrials:

Honeywell Plantwide Optimizer – End-to-end solution that integrates planning, operations and blending in near real time, features new modeling enhancements designed to enable organizations to achieve better process control and higher yields with less waste.

Honeywell Operations Management – Enhancements to the user experience designed to help industrial operations managers to better proactively monitor, document and operate their industrial processes to reduce downtime, increase throughput and yields, and standardize shift reporting.

Honeywell Workforce Competency – Enhancements to the simulation-based experiential learning solution to develop and enhance the competency of today's industrial workforce include persona-based dashboards and a new soft Safety Manager direct link.

Smart Buildings:

Honeywell Forge Performance + For Buildings | Energy Optimization provides a cloud-based, real-time automated system optimization software that continuously optimizes the operation of HVAC systems for facilities with artificial intelligence (AI) and manual learning (ML). It is designed to help reduce energy spend with limited to no impact on the comfort level of the building occupants. The solution provides energy, carbon and sustainability benefits to help improve visibility to meet sustainability goals.

Honeywell Forge Performance + for Buildings | Site Performance brings together new capabilities for building managers, including a new mobile application that further extends a building operator's capability to monitor, configure and control building assets while on the go. It provides easy-to-access performance indicators so users can understand the status of facilities, view occupant comfort levels, identify poor performing assets, and uncover critical issues within buildings. The new centralized control add-on for Site Performance provides building operators with the capability to remotely visualize, investigate and resolve issues from a central location. It offers a portfolio-wide operational overview with advanced analytics, issue identification, root-cause analysis, remote resolution, traceability and knowledge management. Additionally, the solution also offers enhancements such as plug and play wireless sensors that provide predictive maintenance visibility using AI and ML techniques to help determine the failure mode, presenting prescriptive details such as the remainder of useful life of the building assets.

Sine Lobbies – A new multi-tenant solution empowering each tenant to customize and manage the visitor check-in and approval process for their co-located site and teams in line with their unique requirements through a single kiosk for the whole building. Sine Lobbies simplifies the visitor journey and enables building operators to create a class-leading visitor experience.

Explore the product releases announced during the Honeywell Connect 2022 event, request a demo and follow Honeywell Forge on LinkedIn for the latest news.

About Honeywell:

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable.

Honeywell Forge is intelligent operations software that connects assets, people, and processes, enabling operational performance, sustainability, and quality improvement.

For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

This document may contain statements including future product direction and does not create any binding obligations on us to develop or sell any product, service or offering. Any descriptions of future product direction, intended updates or new or improved features or functions are intended for informational purposes only and are not binding commitments on us and the sale, development, release, locations of availability, or timing of any such products, updates, features or functions is at our sole discretion.

