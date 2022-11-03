Critically Acclaimed "Mianus Village" by Author Jack T. Scully Now Available As an Audiobook

BURLINGTON, Vt., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovers of good stories with a whiff of nostalgia can now sit back and listen to an audiobook of the highly acclaimed, Mianus Village—Jack T. Scully's free-verse tales about life with Greatest Generation parents and neighbors in the years after World War II.

Mianus Village by Jack T. Scully (PRNewswire)

Mianus Village tells the story of a blue-collar boy growing up in the rough and tumble atmosphere of a veterans' housing project in the 1950s and 1960s. Set on the banks of Riverside, Connecticut's Mianus River, it is reminiscent of the bittersweet, bygone days of our youth and simpler, safer times for our country.

Above all, it is a celebration of today's 69-million Baby Boomers, aged 58 to 76, who came of age in the decades after WWII, as well as their children and grandchildren. It was a time of innocence and freedom in which violence against children was rare and not tolerated by politicians and people of all faiths and persuasions. It was a time in which Winston Churchill said, "America stood at the summit of the world."

Author and University of Verint Emeritus Professor, David Huddle describes the book as a celebration of "American innocence, decency, humor, and family life" while simultaneously mourning "their loss."

Says author Peter Shea: "Mianus Village is going to sit you down in the easy chair of your mind. With metric simplicity and an uncanny choice of evocative words, Scully will take you to Mianus Village – a real place for sure, and the setting for many autobiographical tales, but also a place that is emblematic of the commonalities within all of us."

Simultaneously heartwarming and heartbreaking, Mianus Village will slow down "time's winged flight" in your life and make you a child again — every time you listen to it.

About the Author

Author Jack T. Scully (PRNewswire)

Jack T. Scully is a longtime writer of fiction, non-fiction, and professional papers.

He is the author of the novel Eyewitness, numerous short stories and poems, the blog Pilgrim's Rest, and currently with J. Chris Davala, the Website and Facebook Page Beyond Gridlock and Greed.

He resides in Vermont with his family.

Availability

Mianus Village is available to download from your favorite audiobook sources. See below for a partial listing. Paperback versions are available from Amazon Books, Barnes and Noble, and the author's website: authorjacktscully@gmail.com

Ratings/Reviews

Goodreads, Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

Website: https://authorjacktscully.com/

Book Publisher: Antrim House Books

Audiobook Publisher: Author's Republic

Narrated by: Kent Casella & Wendy Scully

Popular audio outlets among many others:

Overdrive (Local library website for audiobooks)

