Creatd Adds Structured Product Expertise to its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Peter Majar

The appointment of Mr. Majar, with 25 years of financial advisory, investment banking, and management consulting experience, is expected to carry strong impact to the Company's strategy, financial, and deal-making abilities.

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), a creator-first holding Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Majar to its board of directors. Mr. Majar will serve as the Chair of the Board's Compensation and Audit Committees, as well as lend his extensive management consulting expertise to the Company's C-Suite and Board of Directors.

Majar's experience as an investment banker, advisor, and entrepreneur focused on the intersection of high technology and financial services spans over 25 years, with roles at Credit Suisse First Boston within the Investment Banking Technology Group and Financial Technology & Diversified Financial Services at Piper Sandler. Majar holds an M.B.A. from Columbia University and a B.S.B.A from the University of Washington, where he currently serves on the Advisory Board of the University's Foster School of Business. Mr. Majar has concentrated relationships across the Financial & Business Services industry, having played key roles in transactions including Blackstone-Paysafe, Great Ajax, Instinet, and the acquisition of Executive Chairman and CEO Jeremy Frommer's proprietary trade execution firm, Carlin Financial, by the Royal Bank of Canada.

Commented Creatd Executive Chairman and CEO, Jeremy Frommer, "I have personally known Pete for 15 years. I am tremendously confident in his ability to elevate the Company's profile operationally and add value in what is an ideal environment for the acquisition of distressed assets and creation of structured financial products. I look forward to working with him on the spin-off and distribution of shares of our OG Media Library and Web 3.0 Assets to new and current shareholders in a newly traded OTC entity."

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (OCTQB CM: CRTD) is a company dedicated to unlocking creativity for creators, brands, and consumers. We accomplish this through Creatd's four business pillars: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

