China Matters' Feature: How Is Ningbo Redefining Fashion?

BEIJING, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding ourselves surrounded by an ever-growing number of advertisements for designer brands and expensive handbags, we are often asking the question: "What is fashion, anyways?" Ningbo in China has found different answers by redesigning the city neighborhoods and its fashion industry.

Located in southeast China's Zhejiang province, Ningbo has historically been an important hub for international trade for over a millennium. As the starting point of the Maritime silk road, the coast city was the first in China that makes western suits back in the 1800s.

As one of the largest clothing producers in the world, Ningbo is home to multiple fashion companies, hosting an annual international fashion festival.

But Ningbo's fashion industry does not stop at clothing and "style" in the traditional sense. From revamping city architecture to riding waves coast side, Ningbo has made its fashion culture the city's theme. Projects like "urban renewal" are turning city ruins into fresh, bustling communities, restored with new energy and purpose.

Nearly 2,000 kilometers of coast, over 600 islands, and some beautiful blue waters also make Ningbo an incredible location for boating, sailing, kayaking and other water sports. It has become a prime spot for many international sporting events, like the sailing competition for the Asian Games.

American video host Jack Klumpp travels to Ningbo to discover its continually-developing fashion culture. He made a T-shirt on his own at one of Ningbo's largest design companies, visits a community that was transformed from an abandoned factory and hops on a boat with an experienced sailor from the UK. How do unique personalities and diverse lifestyles make Ningbo special? How does Ningbo continue to renew itself and evolve?

Contact: Jack Klumpp

Tel:0086- 131-26538513

E-mail:jack_klumpp@yahoo.com

Video - https://youtu.be/LP3IqG8tn8s

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1735490/China_Matters_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE China Matters