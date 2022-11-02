Ribbon Enables New Cloud Connect for Webex Calling

Ribbon Connect solution allows telecom providers to quickly and easily connect to Webex Calling and offer telephony services to partners and customers around the globe

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced a major extension to its Ribbon Connect portfolio, Ribbon Connect for Webex.

(PRNewsfoto/Ribbon Communications) (PRNewswire)

"Ribbon and Webex share some of the world's largest service providers as customers and we're committed to continually improving our offerings to help them succeed in a dynamic landscape," said Tony Scarfo, EVP & General Manager of Ribbon's Cloud & Edge Business Unit. "We're extending our Ribbon Connect portfolio to accelerate their access to new revenue sources and empower them to retain organizations migrating to cloud-based calling as customers."

A multi-tenant, software as a service (SaaS) solution, Ribbon Connect for Webex enables service providers to rapidly deliver telephony services to Webex Calling deployments anywhere in the world via Cloud Connect. The Ribbon Connect portfolio leverages advanced tools and streamlined workflows, accelerating service providers' connections to one of the global leaders in unified communications services, and reducing time to market.

"I am excited that Ribbon Communications will join Webex as the launch partner for the Cloud Connect for Webex Calling Enablement Program. Since we launched Webex Calling, our goal has been to provide our customers with a seamless path to the cloud," said Lorrissa Horton, SVP/GM, Webex Calling and Contact Center. "The Cloud Connect Enablement Program fulfills this promise by giving our customers the flexibility to select from a vast range of PSTN providers, reducing the cost and complexity of cloud migrations. Ribbon is helping providers to accelerate their deployments, giving our customers more choice."

Built from Ribbon's carrier-grade elements deployed in some of the world's largest networks, the Ribbon Connect portfolio enables service providers to accelerate their integration to Webex Calling and other market leading cloud UC providers. The breadth and depth of Ribbon's integrations helps these providers simplify the otherwise bespoke selling, provisioning, and billing processes required by multiple cloud UC services. The Ribbon Connect architecture fully complements Ribbon's extensive portfolio of SBCs, and Voice Threat Prevention capabilities.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

About Webex by Cisco

Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. At Webex, we start with people and their experiences first. This focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality, and familiarity with technology. Our solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. We work with the world's leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

