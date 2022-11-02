Oracle Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises

For the fifth consecutive year, Oracle is positioned the furthest to the right for completeness of vision out of 12 vendors evaluated

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that it has been named a Leader for the seventh consecutive time in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises for Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM). The report evaluates vendors based on ability to execute and completeness of vision. Oracle was placed furthest to the right for completeness of vision for the fifth year in a row. A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

According to the report, "Leaders demonstrate a market-defining vision for how HCM technology can help HR leaders achieve business objectives. Leaders have the ability to work toward that vision through products and services, and have demonstrated solid business results in the form of revenue and earnings. Leaders use cutting-edge technologies in effective ways. In the cloud HCM suite market, Leaders show a consistent ability to win deals. These deals include the foundational elements of administrative HR (with many country-specific HR localizations) and result in high attach rates for talent management, WFM and HR service delivery capabilities. Leaders have multiple proofs of successful global and regional implementations by organizations of different sizes (judged by number of employees) with workforces in multiple regions and a wide variety of industries. Leaders are often the companies that other providers measure themselves against."

"The way we work is changing, just as fast as employee expectations are evolving. To keep up with this rapid pace of change, it is essential that organizations optimize their workforce by enhancing the employee experience," said Chris Leone, executive vice president of development, Oracle Cloud HCM. "With Oracle Cloud HCM, organizations can connect, personalize and automate workforce experiences from pre-hire to retire in one unified platform. This approach helps our customers streamline operational processes, while enhancing employee experiences and improving the way we work. We believe this commitment to innovation is the driving force behind our strong customer growth and on-going industry recognition."

The Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises report also noted that Oracle Cloud HCM placed in the highest five for all Use Cases, and received the highest rating for core HR and talent management for global organizations and Asia/Pacific Market Use Cases.

Oracle has recently introduced new Oracle Cloud HCM capabilities that bolster the company's recruitment offerings by improving organizations' ability to interact with top talent and improve the candidate experience throughout the hiring and mobility processes, as well as healthcare-specific HCM solutions.

Part of the Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications suite, Oracle Cloud HCM enables HR and operational professionals to make work more human by improving employee experience in the workplace. Oracle provides organizations a complete solution connecting every human resource process—including global HR, talent management, workforce management, payroll, and HR service delivery. It's also the most connected solution across the enterprise, with one cloud unifying HCM and people processes across enterprise resource planning (ERP), supply chain & manufacturing (SCM), and customer experience (CX).

Oracle has garnered consistent industry recognition for the Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite and its support for integrated workforce processes. Oracle was recently named a Leader for the fourth straight year in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises. It was also named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Service-Centric Enterprises. Earlier this year, Oracle Cloud HCM was named a Customers' Choice in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights™ 'Voice of the Customer': Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000 Employee Enterprises.

For additional information on Oracle Cloud HCM visit: https://www.oracle.com/applications/human-capital-management/

