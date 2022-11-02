F-117 Nighthawk Stealth Fighter Unveiling With Nighthawk Pilot Maj Gen Gregg "Beast" Feest, USAF, Ret.

Flight Exhibitions and Birthday Cake Highlight Palm Springs Air Museum's 26th Anniversary Air Fair & Veterans Day Celebration

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly refurbished F-117A Nighthawk Stealth Fighter will be unveiled at the Palm Springs Air Museum on Saturday November 12, 2022 at 1 PM . There will be a special ceremony to debut the aircraft on permanent loan from the United States Air Force. "This is the most comprehensive F-117 exhibit anywhere," said Museum Vice Chairman Fred Bell. "Exhibits and artifacts that further explain stealth technology are included. This is one of the most significant designs in US History."

(PRNewswire)

Special Guest of Honor Maj Gen Greg "Beast" Feest (USAF, Ret) will speak. Feest was the first pilot to fly combat missions in the F-117 during Operation Desert Storm and Panama. The Aircraft will bear his name and be in the colors of the U.S. Air Force 415th Tactical Fighter Squadron which was based at the Top-Secret Tonopah Test Range in Nevada.

The day's other activities include Flight Exhibitions, Birthday Cake, Heat Wave Jazz Band, and Food Vendors. Children 12 and under are free with paid adult admission. Warbird rides are for sale. Museum admission ranges from $20 to $22, with a Family Pack rate of $55 for two adults and three teenagers (ages 13-17). Air Museum members get in free.

The Palm Springs Air Museum is a living history museum with over 75 vintage airframes spanning the spectrum of Military Aviation, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and the F-117 Stealth Fighter inside the new Jim Houston Pavilion, to significant civilian aircraft like Clay Lacey's Lear 24. Many aircraft are airworthy and flown regularly. The planes are housed inside 91,000 square feet of open hangars and on the tarmac at our ten-acre facility. Additional displays and memorabilia are located throughout the hangars. The Museum is open daily from 10 am until 5 PM. (Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas & Feb 18, 2023). Kids 12 and under get in free with paid adult admission. Warbird rides are also available. For more info, visit PalmSpringsAirMuseum.org or call 760-778-6262 during business hours.

Media Contact: Ann Greer – (323) 363-8243

ann@palmspringsairmuseum.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Palm Springs Air Museum