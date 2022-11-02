Cylus, the Global Leader in Rail Cybersecurity, Appoints Rail Cybersecurity Expert Shao Fei Huang to Advisory Board

Shao Fei Huang, Group CISO of SMRT Corporation Ltd, will support Cylus' product development and expansion globally

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cylus , the global leader in rail cybersecurity, today announced the appointment of rail cybersecurity expert Shao Fei Huang to its advisory board. Shao Fei brings with him over 20 years of cybersecurity experience and will contribute to Cylus' continuous product development and expansion globally.

Shao Fei has spent two decades in the cybersecurity and public transit industries, having served as a longtime executive and CISO of Singapore's Land Transport Authority (LTA), and as a Principal Security Architect at Amazon Web Services (AWS), among other roles. He was recently appointed as a Group CISO of SMRT Corporation Ltd., a leading multi-modal public transport service provider in Singapore, where he oversees cybersecurity systems protecting the public transit operator.

"We are delighted to have such an esteemed industry expert as Shao Fei Huang join Cylus' advisory board," said Amir Levintal, CEO and Co-Founder of Cylus. "With his vast expertise in protecting rail systems from cyberattacks and his extensive knowledge of both the safety and security needs of rail operators, he will be an invaluable addition in our effort to protect our customers from physical, financial, and reputational damage as the number and sophistication of cyberattacks on critical infrastructure continue to rise."

"As the leading provider of cybersecurity solutions purpose-built for rail and metro systems, Cylus is the pioneer in this area," said Shao Fei Huang. "I'm excited and proud to help them on their mission to protect rail and metro systems around the world."

Founded in 2017 by seasoned experts in cybersecurity, machine learning, traffic management, signaling, and onboard train systems, Cylus developed CylusOne, the first-to-market, leading cybersecurity solution that offers continuous monitoring and real-time protection designed specifically to meet the needs of railway infrastructure. Cylus' solution is currently deployed in the largest railway systems worldwide, offering mainline and urban rail operators a complete, real-time view of their cybersecurity covering all levels – from the network's entire topology down to the granular level of each and every asset of a railway system.

About Cylus

Cylus is the global leader in rail cybersecurity, delivering advanced solutions to protect mainline and urban railway and metro companies from a wide array of threats and risks. Leading rail companies and operators use CylusOne™ to prevent safety incidents and service disruptions caused by cybersecurity events, without requiring any modifications to the network. With an unparalleled IP portfolio, Cylus has established itself as the pioneer and leading provider of rail cybersecurity worldwide.

