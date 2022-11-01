ONE Summit Adds New Industry Luminaries to Keynote Line-up, New Mini-Summits & Global Virtual participation

ONE Summit Adds New Industry Luminaries to Keynote Line-up, New Mini-Summits & Global Virtual participation

Additional keynotes announced include thought leaders from Arm, China Mobile, Dell Technologies, Emerson, Microsoft, and ZEDEDA

Ecosystem partners to host co-located events addressing open source 5G, NOS, RAN, Metaverse, Cloud & Edge, in a variety of formats from hackathons to sessions to hand-on tutorials

New Virtual registration option enables global attendance amidst travel restrictions

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Networking , the facilitator of collaboration and operational excellence across open source networking projects, announced additional executive keynote speakers for ONE Summit North America 2022 . In addition, the organization announced a new Virtual Viewing option to enable keynote and session viewing from anywhere in the world.

LFN (PRNewsfoto/LF Networking) (PRNewswire)

Taking place in Seattle, WA, November 15-16, ONE Summit is the one industry event that brings together decision-makers and implementers for two days of in-depth presentations and interactive conversations around 5G, Access, Edge, Telco, Cloud, Enterprise Networking, and more open source technology developments. The event enables attendees to engage directly with thought leaders across 5G, Cloud Native and Network Edge and expand knowledge of open source networking technology progression.

"We are pleased to welcome even more industry leaders to the ONE Summit keynote stage to share insights. While we see the biggest value in face-to-face interaction, it's important that the strong content and thought-leading keynotes and sessions featured at this year's event are available to those who cannot travel to be with us in person," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge, and IoT, the Linux Foundation. "Given the intense budget and travel restrictions currently in place around the globe, we've made the decision to offer a virtual viewing option for ONE Summit."

To register for ONE Summit Virtual Viewing, please visit the ONE Summit registration page and select "Virtual."

The ONE Summit keynote lineup has expanded, with additional presentations now scheduled. The latest keynotes speakers include:

Dr. Junlan Feng , chief scientist and general manager, China Mobile Research

Ihab Tarazi , CTO and general manager, ISG Core, Dell Technologies

Said Ouissal, CEO and founder, ZEDEDA

Claudio Fayad , vice president of technology, Emerson

Tina Tsou , director, China Infrastructure Ecosystem, Arm

David Maltz , technical fellow & CVP, Microsoft Azure Networking

Arpit Joshipura , general manager, Networking, Edge & IoT, the Linux Foundation

For a current list of all keynote speakers and moderators, visit https://events.linuxfoundation.org/one-summit-north-america/program/schedule/ .

In addition to a powerful line-up of thought-leading keynote speakers, the event features an extensive program of 70+ diverse business and technical sessions that cover cutting-edge topics across five presentation tracks: Industry 4.0; Security; The New Networking Stack; Operational Deployments (case studies, success & challenges); and Emerging Technologies and Business Models.

Co-located Technology Events

ONE Summit features a collection of co-located technical events that enable onsite attendees to extend and expand their ONE Summit experience. From technical deep dives ro project overviews and hands-on collaboration with developers, co-located events provide more time for innovation at the open source network and edge. ONE Summit co-located events include:

NOS for the Distributed Edge: A Mini-Summit on the DENT Ecosystem , Tuesday, November 15 , 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Build Your Own Commercial CBRS LTE / 5G Network Based on Magma on Arm and Tier 1 RAN, Wednesday, November 16, 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Nephio Developer Summit , Wednesday, November 16 , 11:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Cloud & Metaverse , Wednesday, November 16 , 2:00 – 5:00 PM

ONE SONiC Workshop, Thursday, November 17, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

LF Networking Developer & Testing Forum, Thursday, November 17 – Friday, November 18

Registration

Register today to gain fresh insights on technical and business collaboration shaping the future of networking, edge, and cloud computing. Virtual registration is offered at the price of $149 USD.

Members of The Linux Foundation , LF Networking , and LF Edge receive a 20 percent discount off registration, and those based in the Seattle, Wash., Portland, Ore., or Vancouver, BC areas may receive a 50 percent local attendee discount; please contact lfnevents@linuxfoundation.org to request a member or local discount code.

Members of the press who would like to request a press pass to attend should contact pr@lfnetworking.org.

To register, visit https://events.linuxfoundation.org/one-summit-north-america/register/ .

Sponsors

ONE Summit is made possible thanks to generous sponsors , including: Diamond sponsor Dell Technologies and Gold sponsors Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), Huawei, kyndryl, LF Edge, SUSE, and ZEDEDA.

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 2,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure, including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, PyTorch, and more. Learn more at linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Jill Lovato

The Linux Foundation

jlovato@linuxfoundaiton.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LF Networking