GiveSmart Surpasses $1 Billion Raised in 2022

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GiveSmart by Community Brands , the industry's leading fundraising software for nonprofits, associations, and K-12 schools, reached an unprecedented milestone in its history by raising over $1 billion during the 2022 calendar year.

The $1 billion total combines fundraising figures from over 8,000 associations, nonprofits, associations, and schools executing more than 27,000 campaigns that received over 1.8 million individual donations. GiveSmart and its partners achieved the historic mark in the year's first 10 months and ahead of Giving Tuesday, which kicks off the busiest giving season of the year.

"We celebrate this exciting milestone in GiveSmart's history," said GiveSmart General Manager Steve Greanias. "Surpassing $1 billion is a remarkable feat. That donation total provides an immeasurable amount of research, number of meals, and additional impactful initiatives to the various nonprofits, associations, and K-12 schools fulfilling missions. It is a testament to the hard-working staff, volunteers, and donors who dedicate countless hours to supporting their communities."

GiveSmart helps nonprofits, associations, and K-12 schools nurture and build lasting and meaningful connections with their donors and is trusted to help make Giving Tuesday and beyond impactful for their missions.

Learn more about fundraising smarter with GiveSmart and access Giving Tuesday resources at givesmart.com.

About Community Brands

Community Brands is the leading provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions to associations, nonprofits, and K-12 schools. Specifically for charitable nonprofits and schools, the Community Brands Education and Nonprofit portfolio provides the industry's most complete set of software solutions for nonprofits and K-12 schools of all sizes. Nonprofits benefit from award-winning fund accounting and fundraising solutions, purpose-built from the ground up to empower them to achieve and grow their impact in our communities. Paired with a complete set of K-12 solutions encompassing enrollment management, financial aid, student information systems, and digital payments, schools are empowered to raise funds and deliver on their missions. To learn more, visit communitybrands.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About GiveSmart

GiveSmart is a mobile bidding, fundraising, event management, and donor management software. Our mission is to help nonprofits, schools, and foundations reach their fundraising goals while creating an engaging, exciting, and easy giving experience for their donors. All. Year. Round. GiveSmart has helped our partners raise over $5.2 billion. Learn more at givesmart.com .



