Wemade CEO Gives a Keynote Speech at BWB 2022

Blockchain technology will create a new digital economy

Anticipating a space to test out blockchain technology in areas like Busan

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade CEO, Henry Chang, gave a keynote speech on 'Digital Economy and Stablecoin' at Blockchain Week in Busan 2022 on October 27.

"Blockchain technology is a universal technology, which can be used in games, art markets, sports, entertainment and finance. This will create a digital economy and to develop the digital economy, the asset value should be understood intuitively, thus increasing the importance of 'stablecoins'," said Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade. "Stablecoins and native coins should be reflexive in order to have a virtuous cycle and the scale of stablecoins must increase in accordance with the growth of the economy. Wemade created a mechanism where the economy develops through WEMIX$, which in return issues more stablecoins and benefits the holders of WEMIX."

He further added,"Blockchain technology has much more potential than previous transitions to the Internet or mobile. Innovation is needed to make good use of this opportunity. I hope that areas like Busan create a space for people to freely experiment their ideas and provide an opportunity for the Korean blockchain business to move forward."

On October 20, Wemade launched its mainnet WEMIX3.0. It issued a 100% reserved stablecoin, WEMIX$, which encompasses stability, reflexivity and scalability, and opened WEMIX.Fi, a decentralized finance service.

BWB 2022 is a global blockchain event held in Busan. Wemade along with Binance, FTX, Huobi and other well-known blockchain companies participated to give a speech about the blockchain industry.

