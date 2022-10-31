Centerspace Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Updates Financial Outlook

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The tables below show Net Income (Loss), Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per common share basis, for the three and nine months ended SeptemberÂ 30, 2022; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted-Average Occupancy for each of the three months ended SeptemberÂ 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and SeptemberÂ 30, 2021.





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, Per Common Share

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income (loss) - diluted

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (0.14)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (0.79)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (1.11)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.12 FFO - diluted

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1.13

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.60

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3.16

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.44 Core FFO - diluted

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1.15

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.98

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3.25

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.91





Year-Over-Year Comparison

Sequential Comparison

YTD Comparison Same-Store Results

Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021

Q3 2022 vs. Q2 2022

2022 vs. 2021 Revenues

11.1Â %

2.8Â %

10.4Â % Expenses

10.6Â %

3.5Â %

10.7Â % NOI

11.4Â %

2.4Â %

10.3Â %





Three months ended Same-Store Results

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021 Weighted Average Occupancy

94.5Â %

94.8Â %

94.3Â %





(1) NOI, FFO, Core FFO, and same-store results are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" below.





Highlights

Net Loss was $0.14 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022, compared to Net loss of $0.79 per diluted share for the same period of 2021;

Core FFO per diluted share increased 17.3% to $1.15 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 , compared to $0.98 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 ;

Same-store revenues increased by 11.1% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021, driving an 11.4% increase in NOI compared to the same period of the prior year; and

Revised 2022 financial outlook, our guidance range for net loss per share is $0.50 to $0.41 per diluted share. Our same-store NOI guidance for 2022 is 9.75% to 10.75%. Although we increased the mid-point of our revenue guidance for the same-store portfolio, persistent cost pressures were higher than we previously anticipated. We also experienced a higher than usual volume of noncontrollable unreimbursable losses across the portfolio, prompting us to increase our expense growth projections for both the same-store and non-same-store properties, thereby lowering our total NOI projections. As a result, our Core FFO guidance range is now $4.42 to $4.50 per diluted share. In addition to the impact of NOI, the acquisition of Lyra Apartments at the end of the third quarter of 2022 is expected to result in a reduction of $0.02 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022 relative to prior projections. Despite the near term dilution, we believe the acquisition of Lyra Apartments improves our overall portfolio and earnings quality, as well as continues our growth in Denver . For additional information, see S-17 of the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 included at the end of this release.

Acquisitions

On September 30, 2022, we acquired Lyra Apartments, a 215 home apartment community located in Centennial, Colorado for $95.0 million.

Subsequent Events

Through October 31, 2022, Centerspace repurchased 426,773 common shares for total consideration of $28.7 million and an average of $67.25 per share.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the third quarter, Centerspace had $99.5 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, consisting of $84.5 million available under the lines of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $15.0 million.

Revised 2022 Financial Outlook

Centerspace revised its 2022 financial outlook. For additional information, see S-17 of the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data for the quarter ended SeptemberÂ 30, 2022 included at the end of this release. These ranges should be considered in their entirety. The table below reflects the revised outlook.



Previous Outlook for 2022 Updated Outlook for 2022

Low High Low High Net income (loss) per Share â€“ diluted $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (0.31) $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (0.14) $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (0.50) $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (0.41) Same-Store Revenue 9.00Â % 10.50Â % 9.75Â % 10.25Â % Same-Store Expenses 7.50Â % 8.50Â % 9.50Â % 10.00Â % Same-Store NOI 10.00Â % 12.00Â % 9.75Â % 10.75Â % FFO per Share â€“ diluted $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4.32 $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4.49 $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4.30 $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4.39 Core FFO per Share â€“ diluted $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4.45 $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4.61 $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4.42 $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4.50

Upcoming Events

Centerspace is scheduled to participate in the upcoming National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") REITWorld 2022 Annual Conference which will be held in San Francisco, California November 15-16.

Centerspace is scheduled to participate in Jefferies 2022 Real Estate Conference which will be held in Miami, Florida December 14-15.

Earnings Call

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended SeptemberÂ 30, 2022 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of SeptemberÂ 30, 2022, Centerspace owned interests in 84Â apartment communities consisting of 15,064Â apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and the accompanying Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Centerspace's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended DecemberÂ 31, 2021, in its subsequent quarterly reports on FormÂ 10-Q, and in other public reports. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

Common Share Data (NYSE:Â CSR)





3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter



2022

2022

2022

2021

2021 High closing price

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 89.71

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 103.17

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 108.27

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 111.26

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 105.42 Low closing price

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 65.85

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 76.65

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 89.01

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 96.58

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 78.42 Average closing price

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 79.40

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 87.61

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 97.15

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 103.29

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 94.10 Closing price at end of quarter

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 67.32

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 81.55

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 98.12

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 110.90

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 94.50 Common share distributions â€“ annualized

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.92

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.92

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.92

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.88

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.88 Closing dividend yield â€“ annualized

4.3Â %

3.6Â %

3.0Â %

2.6Â %

3.1Â % Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)

15,376

15,373

15,365

15,016

14,281 Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)

980

995

997

832

845 Closing Series E preferred units outstanding, as converted (thousands)

2,186

2,186

2,186

2,186

2,186 Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus imputed closing

market value of outstanding limited partnership units (thousands)

$Â Â Â Â 1,248,247

$Â Â Â Â 1,513,079

$Â Â Â Â 1,819,930

$Â Â Â Â 1,999,971

$Â Â Â Â 1,635,984

CENTERSPACE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands)





ThreeÂ MonthsÂ Ended



Nine Months Ended



9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021



9/30/2022

9/30/2021 REVENUE

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 65,438

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 63,116

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 60,314

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 57,988

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 50,413



$Â 188,868

$Â Â Â 143,717 EXPENSES





























Property operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes

20,290

19,011

19,014

16,852

14,434



58,315

40,901 Real estate taxes

7,039

7,205

6,859

6,654

5,916



21,103

17,450 Property management expense

2,563

2,721

2,253

2,697

2,203



7,537

6,055 Casualty (gain) loss

276

382

598

280

(10)



1,256

64 Depreciation and amortization

23,720

24,768

31,001

30,418

22,447



79,489

61,747 General and administrative expenses

4,519

5,221

4,500

4,231

4,279



14,240

11,982 TOTAL EXPENSES

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 58,407

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 59,308

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 64,225

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 61,132

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 49,269



$Â 181,940

$Â Â Â 138,199 Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments

â€”

27

â€”

678

â€”



27

26,840 Operating income (loss)

7,031

3,835

(3,911)

(2,466)

1,144



6,955

32,358 Interest expense

(7,871)

(7,561)

(7,715)

(7,456)

(7,302)



(23,147)

(21,622) Interest and other income (loss)

70

(17)

1,063

1,117

(5,082)



1,116

(4,032) Net income (loss)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (770)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (3,743)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (10,563)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (8,805)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (11,240)



$Â Â (15,076)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6,704 Dividends to Series D preferred unitholders

(160)

(160)

(160)

(160)

(160)



(480)

(480) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest â€“ Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units

439

950

2,157

1,793

1,930



3,546

1,013 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests â€“ consolidated real estate entities

(32)

(38)

(23)

(36)

(22)



(93)

(58) Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests

(523)

(2,991)

(8,589)

(7,208)

(9,492)



(12,103)

7,179 Dividends to preferred shareholders

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607)



(4,821)

(4,821) NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (2,130)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (4,598)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (10,196)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (8,815)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â (11,099)



$Â (16,924)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2,358































Per Share Data - Basic





























Net income (loss) per common share â€“ basic

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (0.14)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (0.30)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (0.68)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (0.61)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (0.79)



$Â Â Â Â Â (1.11)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.17































Per Share Data - Diluted





























Net income (loss) per common share â€“ diluted

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (0.14)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (0.30)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (0.68)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (0.61)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (0.79)



$Â Â Â Â Â (1.11)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.12



CENTERSPACE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands)





9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021 ASSETS



















Real estate investments



















Property owned

$Â 2,513,470

$Â 2,401,427

$Â 2,390,952

$Â 2,271,170

$Â 2,203,606 Less accumulated depreciation

(511,000)

(487,834)

(465,752)

(443,592)

(426,926)



2,002,470

1,913,593

1,925,200

1,827,578

1,776,680 Mortgage loans receivable

â€”

â€”

â€”

43,276

42,160 Total real estate investments

2,002,470

1,913,593

1,925,200

1,870,854

1,818,840 Cash and cash equivalents

14,957

13,156

13,313

31,267

20,816 Restricted cash

1,417

1,914

2,409

7,358

2,376 Other assets

19,742

18,950

24,651

30,582

34,919 TOTAL ASSETS

$Â 2,038,586

$Â 1,947,613

$Â 1,965,573

$Â 1,940,061

$Â 1,876,951





















LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY



















LIABILITIES



















Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 58,322

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 48,077

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 50,360

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 62,403

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 58,092 Revolving lines of credit

171,500

73,000

46,000

76,000

57,000 Notes payable, net of loan costs

299,388

299,374

299,359

299,344

299,454 Mortgages payable, net of loan costs

496,530

497,917

521,536

480,703

489,140 TOTAL LIABILITIES

$Â 1,025,740

$Â Â Â Â 918,368

$Â Â Â Â 917,255

$Â Â Â Â 918,450

$Â Â Â Â 903,686





















SERIES D PREFERRED UNITS

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 16,560

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 18,627

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 22,412

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 25,331

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 21,585 EQUITY



















Series C Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest

93,530

93,530

93,530

93,530

93,530 Common Shares of Beneficial Interest

1,209,732

1,207,849

1,203,685

1,157,255

1,092,130 Accumulated distributions in excess of net income

(524,905)

(511,552)

(495,732)

(474,318)

(454,691) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(2,158)

(2,362)

(2,550)

(4,435)

(5,784) Total shareholders' equity

$Â Â Â Â 776,199

$Â Â Â Â 787,465

$Â Â Â Â 798,933

$Â Â Â Â 772,032

$Â Â Â Â 725,185 Noncontrolling interests â€“ Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units

219,466

222,528

226,302

223,600

225,850 Noncontrolling interests â€“ consolidated real estate entities

621

625

671

648

645 TOTAL EQUITY

$Â Â Â Â 996,286

$Â 1,010,618

$Â 1,025,906

$Â Â Â Â 996,280

$Â Â Â Â 951,680 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY

$Â 2,038,586

$Â 1,947,613

$Â 1,965,573

$Â 1,940,061

$Â 1,876,951

CENTERSPACE

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures reported by other REITs that do not define each of the non-GAAP financial measures exactly as Centerspace does.

The company provides certain information on a same-store and non-same-store basis. Same-store apartment communities are owned or in service for substantially all of the periods being compared, and, in the case of newly-constructed properties, have achieved a target level of physical occupancy of 90%. On the first day of each calendar year, Centerspace determines the composition of its same-store pool for that year as well as adjusts the previous year, which allows us to evaluate full period-over-period operating comparisons for existing apartment communities and their contribution to net income. The company believes that measuring performance on a same-store basis is useful to investors because it enables evaluation of how a fixed pool of its communities are performing year-over-year. Centerspace uses this measure to assess whether or not the company has been successful in increasing NOI, renewing the leases on existing residents, controlling operating costs, and making prudent capital improvements.

Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), net income (loss) available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.



(inÂ thousands,Â exceptÂ percentages)

Three Months Ended



Sequential

Year-Over-Year

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2021



$Â Change

%Â Change

$Â Change

%Â Change Operating income (loss) $Â Â Â Â Â 7,031

$Â Â Â Â Â 3,835

$Â Â Â Â Â 1,144



$Â Â Â Â Â 3,196

83.3Â %

$Â Â Â Â Â 5,887

514.6Â % Adjustments:



























Property management expenses 2,563

2,721

2,203



(158)

(5.8)Â %

360

16.3Â % Casualty (gain) loss 276

382

(10)



(106)

(27.7)Â %

286

* Depreciation and amortization 23,720

24,768

22,447



(1,048)

(4.2)Â %

1,273

5.7Â % General and administrative expenses 4,519

5,221

4,279



(702)

(13.4)Â %

240

5.6Â % (Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments â€”

(27)

â€”



27

(100.0)Â %

â€”

â€” Net operating income $Â Â Â Â 38,109

$Â Â Â 36,900

$Â Â Â Â 30,063



$Â Â Â Â Â 1,209

3.3Â %

$Â Â Â Â Â 8,046

26.8Â %





























Revenue



























Same-store $Â Â Â Â 50,253

$Â Â Â Â 48,867

$Â Â Â Â 45,252



$Â Â Â Â Â 1,386

2.8Â %

$Â Â Â Â Â 5,001

11.1Â % Non-same-store 14,151

13,334

3,836



817

6.1Â %

10,315

268.9Â % Other properties 1,034

915

848



119

13.0Â %

186

21.9Â % Dispositions â€”

â€”

477



â€”

â€”

(477)

(100.0)Â % Total 65,438

63,116

50,413



2,322

3.7Â %

15,025

29.8Â % Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes



























Same-store 20,389

19,700

18,434



689

3.5Â %

1,955

10.6Â % Non-same-store 6,620

6,286

1,632



334

5.3Â %

4,988

305.6Â % Other properties 317

230

287



87

37.8Â %

30

10.5Â % Dispositions 3

â€”

(3)



3

N/A

6

* Total 27,329

26,216

20,350



1,113

4.2Â %

6,979

34.3Â % Net operating income



























Same-store 29,864

29,167

26,818



697

2.4Â %

3,046

11.4Â % Non-same-store 7,531

7,048

2,204



483

6.9Â %

5,327

241.7Â % Other properties 717

685

561



32

4.7Â %

156

27.8Â % Dispositions (3)

â€”

480



(3)

â€”

(483)

(100.6)Â % Total $Â Â Â Â 38,109

$Â Â Â Â 36,900

$Â Â Â Â 30,063



$Â Â Â Â Â 1,209

3.3Â %

$Â Â Â Â Â 8,046

26.8Â %



* Not a meaningful percentage



(in thousands, except percentages)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

$Â Change

%Â Change Operating income (loss) $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6,955

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 32,358

$Â Â Â Â (25,403)

(78.5)Â % Adjustments:













Property management expenses 7,537

6,055

1,482

24.5Â % Casualty (gain) loss 1,256

64

1,192

* Depreciation and amortization 79,489

61,747

17,742

28.7Â % General and administrative expenses 14,240

11,982

2,258

18.8Â % (Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments (27)

(26,840)

26,813

(99.9)Â % Net operating income $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 109,450

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 85,366

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 24,084

28.2Â %















Revenue













Same-store $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 146,010

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 132,208

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 13,802

10.4Â % Non-same-store 39,992

6,079

33,913

557.9Â % Other properties 2,866

2,180

686

31.5Â % Dispositions â€”

3,250

(3,250)

(100.0)Â % Total 188,868

143,717

45,151

31.4Â %















Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes













Same-store 59,305

53,574

5,731

10.7Â % Non-same-store 19,234

2,333

16,901

724.4Â % Other properties 876

808

68

8.4Â % Dispositions 3

1,636

(1,633)

(99.8)Â % Total 79,418

58,351

21,067

36.1Â %















Net operating income













Same-store 86,705

78,634

8,071

10.3Â % Non-same-store 20,758

3,746

17,012

454.1Â % Other properties 1,990

1,372

618

45.0Â % Dispositions (3)

1,614

(1,617)

(100.2)Â % Total $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 109,450

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 85,366

$Â Â Â Â Â 24,084

28.2Â %



* Not a meaningful percentage

Reconciliation of Same-Store Controllable Expenses to Total Property Operating Expenses, Including Real Estate Taxes

Same-store controllable expenses exclude real estate taxes and insurance, in order to provide a measure of expenses that are within management's control, and is used for the purposes of budgeting, business planning, and performance evaluation. This is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered an alternative to total expenses or total property operating expenses.



(inÂ thousands,Â exceptÂ percentages)

Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

$Â Change

%Â Change



2022

2021

$Â Change

%Â Change Controllable expenses































On-site compensation(1) $Â Â Â 4,985

$Â Â Â 4,820

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 165

3.4Â %



$Â 14,963

$Â 14,021

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 942

6.7Â % Repairs and maintenance 3,887

2,692

1,195

44.4Â %



9,514

7,421

2,093

28.2Â % Utilities 3,408

3,135

273

8.7Â %



10,443

8,813

1,630

18.5Â % Administrative and marketing 1,174

1,052

122

11.6Â %



3,280

2,908

372

12.8Â % Total $Â 13,454

$Â 11,699

$Â Â Â 1,755

15.0Â %



$Â 38,200

$Â 33,163

$Â Â Â Â Â 5,037

15.2Â %

































Non-controllable expenses































Real estate taxes $Â Â Â 5,310

$Â Â Â 5,301

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 9

0.2Â %



$Â 16,073

$Â 16,042

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 31

0.2Â % Insurance 1,625

1,434

191

13.3Â %



5,032

4,369

663

15.2Â % Total $Â Â Â 6,935

$Â Â Â 6,735

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 200

3.0Â %



$Â 21,105

$Â 20,411

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 694

3.4Â %

































Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - non-same-store $Â Â Â 6,620

$Â Â Â 1,632

$Â Â Â 4,988

305.6Â %



$Â 19,234

$Â Â Â 2,333

$Â Â Â 16,901

724.4Â % Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - other properties 317

287

30

10.5Â %



876

808

68

8.4Â % Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - dispositions 3

(3)

6

(200.0)Â %



3

1,636

(1,633)

(99.8)Â % Total property operating expenses, including real estate taxes $Â 27,329

$Â 20,350

$Â Â Â 6,979

34.3Â %



$Â 79,418

$Â 58,351

$Â Â Â 21,067

36.1Â %





(1) On-site compensation for administration, leasing, and maintenance personnel.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations

Centerspace believes that FFO, which is aÂ non-GAAP financial measure used as a standard supplemental measure for equity real estate investment trusts, is helpful to investors in understanding its operating performance, primarily because its calculation does not assume that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, as implied by the historical cost convention of GAAP and the recording of depreciation.

Centerspace uses the definition of FFO adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding:

depreciation and amortization related to real estate;

gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets; and

impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.

The exclusion in Nareit's definition of FFO of gains and losses from the sale of real estate assets and impairment write-downs helps to identify the operating results of the long-term assets that form the base of the company's investments, and assists management and investors in comparing those operating results between periods.

Due to the limitations of the Nareit FFO definition, Centerspace has made certain interpretations in applying this definition. The company believes that all such interpretations not specifically identified in the Nareit definition are consistent with this definition. Nareit's FFO White Paper 2018 Restatement clarified that impairment write-downs of land related to a REIT's main business are excluded from FFO and a REIT has the option to exclude impairment write-downs of assets that are incidental to its main business.

While FFO is widely used by Centerspace as a primary performance metric, not all real estate companies use the same definition of FFO or calculate FFO in the same way. Accordingly, FFO presented here is not necessarily comparable to FFO presented by other real estate companies. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund all cash flow needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders.

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") is FFO as adjusted for non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of core business operations, the company believes that Core FFO provides investors with additional information to compare core operating and financial performance between periods. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income, or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered an additional supplemental measure. Core FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund the company's cash needs, including its ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. Core FFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized financial measure that may be calculated differently by other REITs and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.





(inÂ thousands,Â exceptÂ per share amounts)



ThreeÂ MonthsÂ Ended



Nine Months Ended



9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021



9/30/2022

9/30/2021 Funds From Operations





























Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$Â Â Â Â (2,130)

$Â Â Â Â (4,598)

$Â Â (10,196)

$Â Â Â Â (8,815)

$Â Â (11,099)



$Â (16,924)

$Â Â Â Â 2,358 Adjustments:





























Noncontrolling interests â€“ Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units

(439)

(950)

(2,157)

(1,793)

(1,930)



(3,546)

(1,013) Depreciation and amortization

23,720

24,768

31,001

30,418

22,447



79,489

61,747 Less depreciation â€“ non real estate

(94)

(101)

(101)

(101)

(80)



(296)

(265) Less depreciation â€“ partially owned entities

(18)

(7)

(21)

(21)

(24)



(46)

(72) (Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments

â€”

(27)

â€”

(678)

â€”



(27)

(26,840) FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$Â Â Â Â 21,039

$Â Â Â Â 19,085

$Â Â Â Â 18,526

$Â Â Â Â 19,010

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 9,314



$Â Â 58,650

$Â Â 35,915































Adjustments to Core FFO:





























Non-cash casualty (gain) loss

46

163

25

â€”

â€”



234

â€” Loss on extinguishment of debt

â€”

5

â€”

2

530



5

533 Technology implementation costs(1)

234

447

103

535

625



784

1,485 Commercial lease termination proceeds

â€”

â€”

â€”

â€”

(450)



â€”

(450) Acquisition related costs

â€”

â€”

â€”

90

140



â€”

140 Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and mark-to-market

204

205

(613)

(411)

5,353



(204)

5,353 Amortization of assumed debt

(116)

(116)

(115)

(26)

(27)



(347)

(27) Pursuit costs

38

1,127

â€”

â€”

â€”



1,165

â€” Other miscellaneous items

17

100

(4)

(61)

(3)



113

(3) Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$Â Â Â Â 21,462

$Â Â Â Â 21,016

$Â Â Â Â 17,922

$Â Â Â Â 19,139

$Â Â Â Â 15,482



$Â Â 60,400

$Â Â 42,946































Funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units

$Â Â Â Â 21,039

$Â Â Â Â 19,085

$Â Â Â 18,526

$Â Â Â 19,010

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 9,314



$Â Â 58,650

$Â Â 35,915 Dividends to preferred unitholders

160

160

160

160

160



480

480 Funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units - diluted

$Â Â Â Â 21,199

$Â Â Â Â 19,245

$Â Â Â Â 18,686

$Â Â Â Â 19,170

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 9,474



$Â Â 59,130

$Â Â 36,395































Core funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units

$Â Â Â Â 21,462

$Â Â Â Â 21,016

$Â Â Â Â 17,922

$Â Â Â Â 19,139

$Â Â Â Â 15,482



$Â Â 60,400

$Â Â 42,946 Dividends to preferred unitholders

160

160

160

160

160



480

480 Core funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units - diluted

$Â Â Â Â 21,622

$Â Â Â Â 21,176

$Â Â Â Â 18,082

$Â Â Â Â 19,299

$Â Â Â Â 15,642



$Â Â 60,880

$Â Â 43,426































Per Share Data





























Net income (loss) per share and Unit - diluted

$Â Â Â Â Â Â (0.14)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â (0.30)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â (0.68)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â (0.61)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â (0.81)



$Â Â Â Â Â (1.11)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.12 FFO per share and Unit - diluted

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1.13

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1.02

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1.01

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1.07

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.60



$Â Â Â Â Â Â 3.16

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.44 Core FFO per share and Unit - diluted

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1.15

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1.12

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.98

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1.08

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.98



$Â Â Â Â Â Â 3.25

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.91































Weighted average shares - basic

15,373

15,369

15,097

14,541

14,065



15,280

13,501 Effect of redeemable operating partnership units

984

995

965

838

865



980

917 Effect of Series D preferred units

228

228

228

228

228



228

228 Effect of Series E preferred units

2,186

2,186

2,186

2,186

705



2,186

239 Effect of dilutive restricted stock units and stock options

30

48

66

75

59



48

32 Weighted average shares and Units - diluted

18,801

18,826

18,542

17,868

15,922



18,722

14,917





(1) Costs are related to a two-year implementation.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Controlling Interests to Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain/loss on sale of real estate and other investments, impairment of real estate investments, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, gain/loss from involuntary conversion; and other non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. The company considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental performance measure because it permits investors to view income from operations without the effect of depreciation, the cost of debt, or non-operating gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.





(inÂ thousands)



ThreeÂ MonthsÂ Ended



Nine Months Ended



9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021



9/30/2022

9/30/2021 Adjusted EBITDA





























Net income (loss) available to controlling interests

$Â Â Â Â Â (523)

$Â Â Â Â Â (2,991)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â (8,589)

$Â Â Â Â (7,208)

$Â Â Â (9,492)



$Â (12,103)

$Â Â Â Â 7,179 Adjustments:





























Dividends to Series D preferred unitholders

160

160

160

160

160



480

480 Noncontrolling interests â€“ Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units

(439)

(950)

(2,157)

(1,793)

(1,930)



(3,546)

(1,013) Income (loss) before noncontrolling interests â€“ Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units

$Â Â Â Â Â (802)

$Â Â Â Â Â (3,781)

$Â Â Â Â (10,586)

$Â Â Â Â (8,841)

$Â (11,262)



$Â (15,169)

$Â Â Â Â 6,646 Adjustments:





























Interest expense

7,856

7,547

7,700

7,440

7,287



23,103

21,578 Loss on extinguishment of debt

â€”

5

â€”

2

530



5

533 Depreciation and amortization related to real estate investments

23,699

24,759

30,980

30,397

22,423



79,438

61,676 Non-cash casualty (gain) loss

46

163

25

â€”

â€”



234

â€” Interest income

(82)

(74)

(464)

(644)

(769)



(620)

(1,759) (Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments

â€”

(27)

â€”

(678)

â€”



(27)

(26,840) Technology implementation costs

234

447

103

534

625



784

1,486 Commercial lease termination proceeds

â€”

â€”

â€”

â€”

(450)



â€”

(450) Acquisition related costs

â€”

â€”

â€”

90

140



â€”

140 Interest rate swap termination and mark-to-market

â€”

18

(582)

(359)

5,361



(564)

5,361 Pursuit costs

38

1,127

â€”

â€”

â€”



1,165

â€” Other miscellaneous items

17

100

(4)

(61)

(3)



113

(3) Adjusted EBITDA

$Â Â Â 31,006

$Â Â Â Â Â 30,284

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 27,172

$Â Â Â Â 27,880

$Â Â Â 23,882



$Â Â Â 88,462

$Â Â Â 68,368

CENTERSPACE DEBT ANALYSIS (in thousands) Debt Maturity Schedule Annual Expirations





FutureÂ MaturitiesÂ ofÂ Debt



Secured Fixed Debt

Unsecured Fixed Debt

Unsecured

Variable

Debt

Total Debt

%Â of TotalÂ Debt

Weighted Average Interest

Rate(1) 2022 (remainder)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â â€”

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â â€”

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â â€”

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â â€”

â€”

â€” 2023

41,722

â€”

â€”

41,722

4.3Â %

4.02Â % 2024

â€”

â€”

â€”

â€”

â€”

â€” 2025

31,490

â€”

171,500

202,990

20.9Â %

4.06Â % 2026

52,395

â€”

â€”

52,395

5.4Â %

3.73Â % Thereafter

374,199

300,000

â€”

674,199

69.4Â %

3.21Â % Total debt

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 499,806

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 300,000

$Â Â Â Â Â 171,500

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 971,306

100.0Â %

3.45Â %





(1) Weighted average interest rate of debt that matures during the year.Â





9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021 Debt Balances Outstanding



















Secured fixed rate - other mortgages

$Â 300,956

$Â 302,360

$Â 326,113

$Â 284,934

$Â 293,547 Secured fixed rate - Fannie Mae credit facility

198,850

198,850

198,850

198,850

198,850 Unsecured fixed rate line of credit(1)

â€”

â€”

â€”

75,000

57,000 Unsecured variable rate line of credit

171,500

73,000

46,000

1,000

â€” Unsecured senior notes

300,000

300,000

300,000

300,000

300,000 Debt total

$Â 971,306

$Â 874,210

$Â 870,963

$Â 859,784

$Â 849,397





















Other mortgages rate

3.85Â %

3.85Â %

3.85Â %

3.81Â %

3.83Â % Fannie Mae Credit Facility rate

2.78Â %

2.78Â %

2.78Â %

2.78Â %

2.78Â % Lines of credit rate (rate with swap)(1)

4.13Â %

3.04Â %

2.56Â %

4.22Â %

2.79Â % Senior notes rate

3.12Â %

3.12Â %

3.12Â %

3.12Â %

3.12Â % Total debt

3.45Â %

3.27Â %

3.29Â %

3.26Â %

3.23Â %





















(1) The current rate on our line of credit is LIBOR plus 150 basis points. The LIBOR exposure on the line of credit was hedged using an interest rate swap with a notional of $75.0 million and a fixed rate of 2.81% which was terminated in February 2022.

CENTERSPACEÂ CAPITAL ANALYSISÂ (in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)





ThreeÂ MonthsÂ Ended



9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021 Equity Capitalization



















Common shares outstanding

15,376

15,373

15,365

15,016

14,281 Operating partnership units outstanding

980

995

997

832

845 Series E preferred units (as converted)

2,186

2,186

2,186

2,186

2,186 Total common shares and units outstanding

18,542

18,554

18,548

18,034

17,312 Market price per common share (closing price at end of period)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 67.32

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 81.55

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 98.12

$Â Â Â Â 110.90

$Â Â Â Â Â 94.50 Equity capitalization-common shares and units

$ 1,248,247

$ 1,513,079

$ 1,819,930

$ 1,999,971

$Â 1,635,984 Recorded book value of preferred shares

$Â Â Â Â 93,530

$Â Â Â Â 93,530

$Â Â Â Â 93,530

$Â Â Â Â 93,530

$Â Â Â 93,530 Total equity capitalization

$ 1,341,777

$ 1,606,609

$ 1,913,460

$ 2,093,501

$Â 1,729,514





















Series D Preferred Units

$Â Â Â Â 16,560

$Â Â Â Â 18,627

$Â Â Â Â 22,412

$Â Â Â Â 25,331

$Â Â Â 21,585





















Debt Capitalization



















Total debt

$Â Â 971,306

$Â Â 874,210

$Â Â 870,963

$Â Â 859,784

$Â 849,397 Total capitalization

$ 2,329,643

$ 2,499,446

$ 2,806,835

$ 2,978,616

$Â 2,600,496





















Total debt to total capitalization(1)

41.7Â %

35.0Â %

31.0Â %

28.9Â %

32.7Â %























(1) Total debt to total market capitalization is total debt from the balance sheet divided by the sum of total debt from the balance sheet, market value of common shares, operating partnership units, and the as converted Series E preferred units, and book value of Series C preferred shares and Series D preferred units outstanding at the end of the period.





ThreeÂ MonthsÂ Ended



Nine Months Ended



9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021



9/30/2022

9/30/2021 Debt service coverage ratio(1)

Â Â Â Â Â Â 3.35 x

Â Â Â Â Â Â 3.39 x

Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.93 x

Â Â Â Â Â Â 3.17 x

Â Â Â Â 2.75 x



Â Â Â Â Â Â 3.22 x

Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.63 x Adjusted EBITDA/Interest expense plus preferred distributions and principal amortization

Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.81 x

Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.83 x

Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.50 x

Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.68 x

Â Â Â Â 2.32 x



Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.70 x

Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.22 x Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA(2)

Â Â Â Â Â Â 7.71 x

Â Â Â Â Â Â 7.11 x

Â Â Â Â Â Â 7.89 x

Â Â Â Â Â Â 7.43 x

Â Â Â Â 8.67 x



Â Â Â Â Â Â 8.11 x

Â Â Â Â Â Â 9.09 x Net debt and preferred equity/Adjusted EBITDA(2)

Â Â Â Â Â Â 8.60 x

Â Â Â Â Â Â 8.03 x

Â Â Â Â Â Â 8.96 x

Â Â Â Â Â Â 8.50 x

Â Â Â Â 9.88 x



Â Â Â Â Â Â 9.04 x

Â Â Â Â 10.35 x































Distribution Data





























Common shares and Units outstanding at record date

16,354

16,367

16,363

15,848

15,126



16,354

15,126 Total common distribution declared

$ 11,939

$ 11,948

$ 11,944

$ 11,411

$Â 10,890



$ 35,831

$ 31,257 Common distribution per share and Unit

$Â Â Â Â 0.73

$Â Â Â Â 0.73

$Â Â Â Â 0.73

$Â Â Â Â 0.72

$Â Â 0.72



$Â Â Â Â 2.19

$Â Â Â Â 2.12 Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis)(3)

63.5Â %

65.2Â %

74.5Â %

66.7Â %

73.5Â %



67.4Â %

72.9Â %























(1) Debt service coverage ratio is computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by interest expense and principal amortization. This term is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section. (2) Net debt is the total outstanding debt balance less cash and cash equivalents and net tax deferred exchange proceeds (included within restricted cash). Adjusted EBITDA is annualized for periods less than one year. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section. (3) Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis) is the ratio of the current quarterly or annual distribution rate per common share and unit divided by quarterly or annual Core FFO per diluted share and unit. This term is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Core FFO definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section.

CENTERSPACE SAME-STORE THIRD QUARTER COMPARISONS (in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)





Apartment

Homes

Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI Regions



Q3 2022

Q3 2021

% Change

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

% Change

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

% Change Denver, CO

1,457

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 8,922

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 8,012

11.4Â %

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3,121

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2,764

12.9Â %

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5,801

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5,248

10.5Â % Minneapolis, MN

2,538

13,057

12,132

7.6Â %

5,768

4,991

15.6Â %

7,289

7,141

2.1Â % North Dakota

2,422

8,784

8,183

7.3Â %

3,457

3,378

2.3Â %

5,327

4,805

10.9Â % Omaha, NE

1,370

4,703

4,166

12.9Â %

2,084

1,933

7.8Â %

2,619

2,233

17.3Â % Rochester, MN

1,129

5,451

4,874

11.8Â %

2,039

1,924

6.0Â %

3,412

2,950

15.7Â % St. Cloud, MN

1,192

4,370

3,683

18.7Â %

2,154

1,750

23.1Â %

2,216

1,933

14.6Â % Other Mountain West

1,222

4,966

4,202

18.2Â %

1,766

1,694

4.3Â %

3,200

2,508

27.6Â % Same-Store Total

11,330

$Â Â Â Â Â 50,253

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 45,252

11.1Â %

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 20,389

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 18,434

10.6Â %

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 29,864

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 26,818

11.4Â %





% of NOI

Contribution

Weighted Average Occupancy (1)

Average Monthly

Rental Rate (2)

Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home (3) Regions



Q3 2022

Q3 2021

Growth

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

% Change

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

% Change Denver, CO

19.5Â %

96.4Â %

94.6Â %

1.8Â %

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1,902

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1,746

8.9Â %

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2,118

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1,937

9.3Â % Minneapolis, MN

24.4Â %

94.2Â %

94.6Â %

(0.4)Â %

1,623

1,564

3.8Â %

1,821

1,684

8.1Â % North Dakota

17.8Â %

96.2Â %

94.2Â %

2.0Â %

1,148

1,107

3.7Â %

1,257

1,195

5.2Â % Omaha, NE

8.8Â %

94.7Â %

94.6Â %

0.1Â %

1,083

962

12.6Â %

1,208

1,072

12.7Â % Rochester, MN

11.4Â %

93.5Â %

93.2Â %

0.3Â %

1,619

1,453

11.4Â %

1,721

1,545

11.4Â % St. Cloud, MN

7.4Â %

88.1Â %

91.5Â %

(3.4)Â %

1,206

1,063

13.5Â %

1,387

1,125

23.3Â % Other Mountain West

10.7Â %

95.7Â %

96.6Â %

(0.9)Â %

1,279

1,081

18.3Â %

1,415

1,186

19.3Â % Same-Store Total

100.0Â %

94.5Â %

94.3Â %

0.2Â %

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1,411

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1,301

8.5Â %

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1,565

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1,412

10.8Â %























(1) Weighted average occupancy is defined as the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account.Â Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes. (2) Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. (3) Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.

CENTERSPACE SAME-STORE SEQUENTIAL QUARTER COMPARISONS (in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)





Apartment

Homes

Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI Regions



Q3 2022

Q2 2022

% Change

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

% Change

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

% Change Denver, CO

1,457

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 8,922

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 8,667

2.9Â %

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3,121

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2,816

10.8Â %

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5,801

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5,851

(0.9)Â % Minneapolis, MN

2,538

13,057

12,911

1.1Â %

5,768

5,480

5.3Â %

7,289

7,431

(1.9)Â % North Dakota

2,422

8,784

8,482

3.6Â %

3,457

3,523

(1.9)Â %

5,327

4,959

7.4Â % Omaha, NE

1,370

4,703

4,501

4.5Â %

2,084

1,931

7.9Â %

2,619

2,570

1.9Â % Rochester, MN

1,129

5,451

5,235

4.1Â %

2,039

2,138

(4.6)Â %

3,412

3,097

10.2Â % St. Cloud, MN

1,192

4,370

4,353

0.4Â %

2,154

1,992

8.1Â %

2,216

2,361

(6.1)Â % Other Mountain West

1,222

4,966

4,718

5.3Â %

1,766

1,820

(3.0)Â %

3,200

2,898

10.4Â % Same-Store Total

11,330

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 50,253

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 48,867

2.8Â %

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 20,389

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 19,700

3.5Â %

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 29,864

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 29,167

2.4Â %





% of NOI

Contribution

Weighted Average Occupancy

Average Monthly Rental Rate

Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Home Regions



Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Growth

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

% Change

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

% Change Denver, CO

19.5Â %

96.4Â %

94.0Â %

2.4Â %

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1,902

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1,856

2.5Â %

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2,118

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2,109

0.4Â % Minneapolis, MN

24.4Â %

94.2Â %

94.2Â %

â€”

1,623

1,600

1.4Â %

1,821

1,799

1.2Â % North Dakota

17.8Â %

96.2Â %

95.6Â %

0.6Â %

1,148

1,118

2.7Â %

1,257

1,221

2.9Â % Omaha, NE

8.8Â %

94.7Â %

97.1Â %

(2.4)Â %

1,083

1,028

5.4Â %

1,208

1,128

7.1Â % Rochester, MN

11.4Â %

93.5Â %

95.2Â %

(1.7)Â %

1,619

1,536

5.4Â %

1,721

1,624

6.0Â % St. Cloud, MN

7.4Â %

88.1Â %

91.5Â %

(3.4)Â %

1,206

1,150

4.9Â %

1,387

1,330

4.3Â % Other Mountain West

10.7Â %

95.7Â %

96.5Â %

(0.8)Â %

1,279

1,207

6.0Â %

1,415

1,333

6.2Â % Same-Store Total

100.0Â %

94.5Â %

94.8Â %

(0.3)Â %

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1,411

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1,365

3.4Â %

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1,565

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1,517

3.2Â %

CENTERSPACE SAME-STORE YEAR-TO-DATE COMPARISONS For the Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)





Apartment

Homes

Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI Regions



2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change Denver, CO

1,457

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 26,047

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 23,549

10.6Â %

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 8,404

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7,838

7.2Â %

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 17,643

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 15,711

12.3Â % Minneapolis, MN

2,538

38,359

34,928

9.8Â %

16,647

14,935

11.5Â %

21,712

19,993

8.6Â % North Dakota

2,422

25,423

24,209

5.0Â %

10,633

9,848

8.0Â %

14,790

14,361

3.0Â % Omaha, NE

1,370

13,567

12,229

10.9Â %

5,913

5,580

6.0Â %

7,654

6,649

15.1Â % Rochester, MN

1,129

15,689

14,227

10.3Â %

6,274

5,847

7.3Â %

9,415

8,380

12.4Â % St. Cloud, MN

1,192

12,888

10,972

17.5Â %

6,230

4,967

25.4Â %

6,658

6,005

10.9Â % Other Mountain West

1,222

14,037

12,094

16.1Â %

5,204

4,559

14.1Â %

8,833

7,535

17.2Â % Same-Store Total

11,330

$Â Â Â 146,010

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 132,208

10.4Â %

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 59,305

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 53,574

10.7Â %

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 86,705

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 78,634

10.3Â %





% of NOI

Contribution

Weighted Average Occupancy

Average Monthly Rental Rate

Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Home Regions



2022

2021

Growth

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change Denver, CO

20.3Â %

94.9Â %

94.2Â %

0.7Â %

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1,859

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1,707

8.9Â %

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2,092

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1,906

9.8Â % Minneapolis, MN

25.0Â %

93.9Â %

93.9Â %

â€”

1,602

1,528

4.8Â %

1,788

1,628

9.8Â % North Dakota

17.1Â %

95.5Â %

95.4Â %

0.1Â %

1,123

1,082

3.8Â %

1,221

1,164

4.9Â % Omaha, NE

8.8Â %

95.6Â %

95.0Â %

0.6Â %

1,037

934

11.0Â %

1,151

1,044

10.2Â % Rochester, MN

10.9Â %

93.9Â %

94.4Â %

(0.5)Â %

1,554

1,404

10.7Â %

1,645

1,484

10.8Â % St. Cloud, MN

7.7Â %

90.8Â %

92.9Â %

(2.1)Â %

1,159

1,013

14.4Â %

1,323

1,101

20.2Â % Other Mountain West

10.2Â %

95.4Â %

97.5Â %

(2.1)Â %

1,213

1,027

18.1Â %

1,337

1,128

18.5Â % Same-Store Total

100.0Â %

94.4Â %

94.6Â %

(0.2)Â %

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1,371

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1,263

8.6Â %

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1,517

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1,370

10.7Â %

CENTERSPACE PORTFOLIO SUMMARY(1)





Three Months Ended



9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021 Number of Apartment Homes at Period End



















Same-Store

11,330

11,319

11,319

10,672

10,676 Non-Same-Store

3,734

3,519

3,519

3,769

3,599 All Communities

15,064

14,838

14,838

14,441

14,275





















Average Monthly Rental Rate(2)



















Same-Store

$Â Â Â Â Â 1,411

$Â Â Â Â Â 1,366

$Â Â Â Â Â 1,339

$Â Â Â Â Â 1,314

$Â Â Â Â Â 1,279 Non-Same-Store

1,286

1,245

1,218

1,225

1,506 All Communities

$Â Â Â Â Â 1,381

$Â Â Â Â Â 1,337

$Â Â Â Â Â 1,292

$Â Â Â Â Â 1,291

$Â Â Â Â Â 1,293





















Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Apartment Home(3)



















Same-Store

$Â Â Â Â Â 1,565

$Â Â Â Â Â 1,518

$Â Â Â Â Â 1,471

$Â Â Â Â Â 1,463

$Â Â Â Â Â 1,392 Non-Same-Store

1,417

1,329

1,271

1,306

1,606 All Communities

$Â Â Â Â Â 1,530

$Â Â Â Â Â 1,473

$Â Â Â Â Â 1,424

$Â Â Â Â Â 1,423

$Â Â Â Â Â 1,397





















Weighted Average Occupancy(4)



















Same-Store

94.5Â %

94.8Â %

93.9Â %

93.4Â %

94.3Â % Non-Same-Store

94.6Â %

95.0Â %

94.5Â %

94.7Â %

95.1Â % All Communities

94.5Â %

94.8Â %

94.0Â %

93.7Â %

94.4Â %





















Operating Expenses as a % of Scheduled Rent



















Same-Store

42.5Â %

40.3Â %

41.0Â %

39.5Â %

41.8Â % Non-Same-Store

48.7Â %

47.1Â %

50.6Â %

44.1Â %

39.9Â % All Communities

43.9Â %

41.8Â %

43.0Â %

40.6Â %

41.6Â %





















Capital Expenditures



















Total Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home â€“ Same-Store

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 465

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 196

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 145

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 369

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 255























(1) Previously reported amounts are not revised for changes in the composition of the same-store properties pool. (2) Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes. (3) Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period. (4) Weighted average occupancy is the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. The company believes that weighted average occupancy is a meaningful measure of occupancy because it considers the value of each vacant unit at its estimated market rate. Weighted average occupancy may not completely reflect short-term trends in physical occupancy and the calculation of weighted average occupancy may not be comparable to that disclosed by other REITs.

CENTERSPACE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ($ in thousands, except per home amounts)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended Same Store Capital Expenditures

9/30/2022

9/30/2021



9/30/2022

9/30/2021 Total Same-Store Apartment Homes

11,330

11,330



11,330

11,330



















Building - Exterior

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1,443

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1,251



$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2,042

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2,151 Building - Interior

214

205



250

348 Mechanical, Electrical, & Plumbing

1,178

155



2,038

572 Furniture & Equipment

120

(4)



312

103 Landscaping & Grounds

765

211



989

365 Turnover

1,544

991



3,490

2,377 Capital Expenditures - Same-Store

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5,264

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2,809



$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 9,121

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5,916 Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home - Same-Store

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 465

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 248



$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 805

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 522



















Value Add

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 10,536

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6,837



$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 22,336

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 14,017 Total Capital Spend - Same-Store

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 15,800

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 9,646



$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 31,457

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 19,933 Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home - Same-Store

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1,395

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 851



$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2,776

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1,759























Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended Capital Expenditures - All Properties

9/30/2022

9/30/2021



9/30/2022

9/30/2021 All Properties - Weighted Average Apartment Homes

14,981

12,472



14,882

11,874



















Capital Expenditures

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6,835

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2,826



$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 11,175

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6,174 Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 456

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 227



$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 751

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 520



















Value Add

10,752

6,837



22,610

14,024 Acquisition Capital

2,740

265



5,727

1,225 Total Capital Spend

20,327

9,928



39,512

21,423 Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1,357

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 796



$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2,655

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1,804











































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended Value Add Capital Expenditures

9/30/2022

9/30/2021



9/30/2022

9/30/2021 Interior - Units

















Same-Store

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7,564

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4,574



$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 14,520

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 9,380 Non-Same-Store

80

â€”



79

1 Total Interior Units

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7,644

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4,574



$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 14,599

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 9,381



















Common Areas and Exteriors

















Same-Store

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2,972

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2,263



$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7,816

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4,637 Non-Same-Store

136

â€”



195

6 Total Common Areas and Exteriors

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3,108

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2,263



$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 8,011

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4,643



















Total Value-Add Capital Expenditures

















Same-Store

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 10,536

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6,837



$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 22,336

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 14,017 Non-Same-Store

216

â€”



274

7 Total Portfolio Value-Add

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 10,752

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6,837



$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 22,610

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 14,024

CENTERSPACE 2022 Financial Outlook (in thousands, except per share and per home amounts)Â Â Â Centerspace revised its outlook for 2022 in the table below.



Nine Months Ended

2022 Previous Outlook Range

2022 Revised Outlook Range

September 30, 2022

Low

High

Low

High

YTD Actual

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount Same-store growth

















Revenue $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 146,010

9.00Â %

10.50Â %

9.75Â %

10.25Â % Controllable expenses 38,200

10.00Â %

11.50Â %

13.50Â %

14.50Â % Non-controllable expenses 21,105

3.00Â %

3.50Â %

3.00Â %

3.50Â % Total Expenses $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 59,305

7.50Â %

8.50Â %

9.50Â %

10.00Â % Same-store NOI $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 86,705

10.00Â %

12.00Â %

9.75Â %

10.75Â %



















Components of NOI

















Same-store NOI $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 86,705

$Â Â Â Â Â 118,200

$Â Â Â Â Â 119,800

$Â Â Â Â Â 117,900

$Â Â Â Â Â 118,800 Non-same-store NOI (1) 20,758

29,200

29,700

27,800

27,900 Other Commercial NOI 1,990

2,200

2,300

2,300

2,400 Other Sold NOI $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (3)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â â€”

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â â€”

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â â€”

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â â€” Total NOI $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 109,450

$Â Â Â Â Â 149,600

$Â Â Â Â Â 151,800

$Â Â Â Â Â 148,000

$Â Â Â Â Â 149,100



















Accretion (dilution) from investments and capital market

activity, excluding impact from change in share count $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â â€”

â€”

â€”

(350)

(300) Interest expense $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (23,147)

(32,200)

(31,800)

(31,700)

(31,600) Dividends to preferred shareholders $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (4,821)

(6,400)

(6,400)

(6,400)

(6,400) Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 27

â€”

â€”

â€”

â€”



















Recurring income and expenses

















Interest and other income $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 996

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1,380

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1,550

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1,180

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1,300 General and administrative and property management (21,777)

(28,900)

(28,600)

(28,150)

(27,950) Casualty losses (1,256)

(1,800)

(1,700)

(1,700)

(1,600) Non-real estate depreciation and amortization (296)

(375)

(325)

(375)

(325) Non-controlling interest (46)

(110)

(100)

(110)

(100) Total recurring income and expenses $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (22,379)

$Â Â Â Â Â (29,805)

$Â Â Â Â Â (29,175)

$Â Â Â Â Â (29,155)

$Â Â Â Â Â (28,675) FFO $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 59,130

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 81,195

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 84,425

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 80,395

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 82,125



















Non-core income and expenses

















Non-cash casualty (gain)Â loss $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 234

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 500

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 400

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 400

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 300 Technology implementation costs 784

1,000

900

1,100

1,000 Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and

mark-to-market (204)

(100)

(100)

(100)

(100) Amortization of assumed debt (347)

â€”

â€”

â€”

â€” Pursuit costs 1,165

1,100

1,100

1,100

1,200 Other miscellaneous items 118

(100)

â€”

(300)

(350) Total non-core income and expenses $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1,750

$Â Â Â Â Â 2,400

$Â Â Â Â Â 2,300

$Â Â Â Â Â 2,200

$Â Â Â Â Â 2,050 Core FFO $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 60,880

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 83,595

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 86,725

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 82,595

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 84,175



















EPS - Diluted $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (1.11)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (0.31)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (0.14)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (0.50)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (0.41) FFO per diluted share $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3.16

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4.32

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4.49

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4.30

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4.39 Core FFO per diluted share $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3.25

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4.45

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4.61

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4.42

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4.50 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 18,722

18,800

18,800

18,700

18,700



















Additional Assumptions

















Same-store capital expenditures (per home) $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 805

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 950

1,000

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 950

1,000 Value-add expenditures $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 22,610

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 26,000

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 29,000

$Â Â Â Â 26,000

$Â Â Â Â 29,000

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to FFO and Core FFO

The following table presents reconciliations of Net income (loss) available to common shareholders to FFO and Core FFO, which are non-GAAP financial measures described in greater detail under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations." They should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO and Core FFO also do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund all cash needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. The outlook and projections provided below are based on current expectations and are forward-looking.







Previous Outlook

Revised Outlook

Nine Months Ended

12 Months Ended

12 Months Ended

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022

Actual

Low

High

Low

High Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (16,924)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2,002

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5,172

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (1,506)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 164 Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership and

Series E preferred units (3,546)

(7,885)

(7,885)

(7,885)

(7,885) Depreciation and amortization 79,489

86,923

86,923

89,631

89,631 Less depreciation - non real estate (296)

(375)

(325)

(375)

(325) Less depreciation - partially owned entities (46)

(110)

(100)

(110)

(100) (Gain) loss on sale of real estate (27)

â€”

â€”

â€”

â€” Dividends to preferred unitholders 480

640

640

640

640 FFO applicable to common shares and Units $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 59,130

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 81,195

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 84,425

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 80,395

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 82,125



















Adjustments to Core FFO:

















Non-cash casualty (gain) loss 234

500

400

400

300 Technology implementation costs 784

1,000

900

1,100

1,000 Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and

mark-to-market (204)

(100)

(100)

(100)

(100) Amortization of assumed debt (347)

â€”

â€”

â€”

â€” Pursuit costs 1,165

1,100

1,100

1,100

1,200 Other miscellaneous items 118

(100)

â€”

(300)

(350) Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 60,880

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 83,595

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 86,725

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 82,595

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 84,175



















Net income per share - diluted $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (1.11)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (0.31)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (0.14)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (0.50)

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (0.41) FFO per share - diluted $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3.16

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4.32

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4.49

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4.30

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4.39 Core FFO per share - diluted $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3.25

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4.45

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4.61

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4.42

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4.50

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.







Previous Outlook

Revised Outlook

Nine Months Ended

12 Months Ended

12 Months Ended

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022

Actual

Low

High

Low

High Operating income (loss) $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6,955

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 31,977

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 34,577

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 28,519

$Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 29,919 Adjustments:

















General and administrative and property

management expenses 21,777

28,900

28,600

28,150

27,950 Casualty loss 1,256

1,800

1,700

1,700

1,600 Depreciation and amortization 79,489

86,923

86,923

89,631

89,631 (Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments (27)

â€”

â€”

â€”

â€” Net operating income $Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 109,450

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 149,600

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 151,800

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 148,000

$Â Â Â Â Â Â 149,100

