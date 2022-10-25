Third Batch of 2022 Major Projects in Zhuanghe of Liaoning Province Signed Contracts and Commenced Construction

ZHUANGHE, China, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Launch Ceremony of the 3rd Batch of Major Projects of 2022 and Investment Promotion Policy Announcement Ceremony of Zhuanghe City was held on October 13th in Zhuanghe City, Liaoning Province. There are altogether 95 projects launched this time around, with a total investment of RMB 29.67 billion.

Huaneng Zhuanghe IV2 offshore wind farm project (PRNewswire)

Zhuanghe has recorded a remarkable 126.7% progress completion of the scheduled and planned 342 projects between January and September this year. The current batch of signed projects chiefly comprise a number of key projects such as the one-billion-yuan green energy investment project to replace carbon neutral energy with new energy, and the 2.5-billion-yuan investment in the construction of the whole plant of Lantian Tianyuan (Zhuanghe) Water Beverage Co. Ltd., as well as the launching and commencement of 54 projects that total an investment of RMB 21.35 billion, including programs covering different realms in clean energy, new materials and infrastructure construction such as the Huaneng IV2 offshore wind power project and the Zhuanghe county-wide rooftop distributed photovoltaic power generation project, according to the Information Office of Zhuanghe Municipality.

In recent years, the county-level city of Zhuanghe has identified the optimization of business environment as the key to its revitalization and development. The recently issued Zhuanghe City Support Measures for Promoting High-quality Development of Enterprises puts forth strong support for enterprises to foster asset revitalization, scientific and technological innovation, and digital empowerment.

Since the beginning of this year, Zhuanghe has also allocated individual "service secretaries" to each of the 77 municipal key projects, as well as improving and adjusting the task forces in charge of progress of ten key projects such as offshore wind power, nuclear power and pumped-storage hydropower, and forming a cross-department, cross-regional and city-wide command and coordination guarantee and full-chain promotion mechanism.

From January to September, the construction of major projects in Zhuanghe has achieved noteworthy results, and the accomplishment involves the commencement and resumption of 78 projects each valued at over RMB 100 million. Among these, 38 projects have resumed work, including the new and intelligent lithium-ion batteries production line built at an investment of RMB 130 million, while 40 projects have started construction, including a 6.8-billion-yuan investment pumped-storage hydroelectricity power station. In addition, eight projects of more than RMB 100 million each, including Huaneng IV2 offshore wind power built at an investment of RMB 2.36 billion and Zhuanghe V offshore wind power with an investment of RMB 2.9 billion, will also commence construction before the end of the year.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=432340

Caption: Huaneng Zhuanghe IV2 offshore wind farm project

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Information Office of Zhuanghe Municipality