Raytheon Technologies Reports Q3 2022 Results

RTX Commercial Aerospace drives strong organic sales growth and segment margin expansion; Q3 book-to-bill of 1.32

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) reported third quarter 2022 results.

Third quarter 2022

Sales of $17.0 billion , up 5 percent versus prior year including 6 percent organic growth

GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $0.94 , up 1 percent versus prior year, including $0.27 of acquisition accounting adjustments and net significant and/or non-recurring charges

Adjusted EPS of $1.21 , down 4 percent versus prior year

Operating cash flow from continuing operations of $778 million ; Free cash flow of $263 million

Achieved approximately $105 million of incremental RTX gross cost synergies

Repurchased $616 million of RTX shares

Outlook for full year 2022

Sales of $67.0 - $67.3 billion , down from $67.75 - $68.75 billion

Adjusted EPS of $4.70 - $4.80 , up from $4.60 - $4.80

Confirms free cash flow of approximately $4.0 billion

Confirms share repurchase of at least $2.5 billion of RTX shares

"Raytheon Technologies delivered strong organic sales growth while also generating adjusted EPS and free cash flow that exceeded our expectations following the continued recovery in the commercial aerospace market and strong customer demand across our business," said Raytheon Technologies Chairman and CEO Greg Hayes. "While we expect industry-wide challenges to continue near-term, we remain focused on operational excellence, including cost containment and program performance, to deliver on our commitments."

"Our $168 billion company backlog grew over $6 billion in the quarter, and will continue to grow as we invest in next-generation technology and innovation to deepen our industry-leading positions to deliver sustained value for our customers and shareowners."

Third quarter 2022

Raytheon Technologies reported third quarter sales of $17.0 billion, up 5 percent over the prior year, including 6 points of organic sales growth partially offset by 1 point of net acquisitions and divestitures headwind. GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $0.94 was up 1 percent versus the prior year and included $0.26 of acquisition accounting adjustments primarily related to intangible amortization and $0.01 of restructuring. Adjusted EPS of $1.21 was down 4 percent versus prior year as growth in segment operating profit was more than offset by the absence of a prior year tax benefit and lower pension income.

The company recorded net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareowners in the third quarter of $1.4 billion, down 1 percent versus prior year and included $398 million of acquisition accounting adjustments and net significant and/or non-recurring charges. Adjusted net income was $1.8 billion, down 6 percent versus prior year. Operating cash flow from continuing operations in the third quarter was $778 million. Capital expenditures were $515 million, resulting in free cash flow of $263 million.

Summary Financial Results – Continuing Operations Attributable to Common Shareowners





3rd Quarter ($ in millions, except EPS)

2022

2021 % Change Reported









Sales $ 16,951

$ 16,213 5 % Net Income $ 1,387

$ 1,400 (1) % EPS $ 0.94

$ 0.93 1 %











Adjusted









Sales $ 16,951

$ 16,213 5 % Net Income $ 1,785

$ 1,896 (6) % EPS $ 1.21

$ 1.26 (4) %











Operating Cash Flow from Continuing Operations $ 778

$ 1,932 (60) % Free Cash Flow

$ 263

$ 1,499 (82) %

Backlog and Bookings

Backlog at the end of the third quarter was $168 billion, of which $101 billion was from commercial aerospace and $67 billion was from defense.

Notable defense bookings during the quarter included:

$1.6 billion of classified bookings at Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RIS)

$1.0 billion to develop the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) for the U.S. Air Force at Raytheon Missiles & Defense (RMD)

$972 million for the Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) for the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy and international customers at RMD

$524 million for F135 sustainment contracts at Pratt & Whitney

$353 million for the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) Pre-planned Product Improvement program for the U.S Army at RMD

$278 million for F135 production Lots 15 and 16 at Pratt & Whitney

$226 million for AIM-9X Sidewinder for the U.S. Navy at RMD

$207 million for integrated effectors and sensors for Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems for the U.S. Army at RMD

Segment Results

The company's reportable segments are Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RIS) and Raytheon Missiles & Defense (RMD).

Collins Aerospace

3rd Quarter ($ in millions) 2022

2021 Change Reported









Sales $ 5,100

$ 4,592 11 %

Operating Profit $ 616

$ 478 29 %

ROS 12.1 %

10.4 % 170 bps











Adjusted









Sales $ 5,100

$ 4,592 11 %

Operating Profit $ 630

$ 480 31 %

ROS 12.4 %

10.5 % 190 bps

Collins Aerospace had third quarter 2022 adjusted sales of $5,100 million, up 11 percent versus the prior year. The increase in sales was driven by a 25 percent increase in commercial aftermarket and a 16 percent increase in commercial OE, which more than offset a 6 percent decline in military. The increase in commercial sales was driven primarily by the recovery of commercial air traffic which has resulted in higher flight hours, aircraft fleet utilization, and narrowbody deliveries. The decrease in military sales was driven primarily by lower material receipts and decreased volume.

Collins Aerospace recorded adjusted operating profit of $630 million in the quarter, up 31 percent versus the prior year. The increase in adjusted operating profit was primarily driven by drop through on higher commercial aftermarket and OE, which more than offset lower volume on military programs as well as higher SG&A and R&D expense.

Pratt & Whitney

3rd Quarter ($ in millions) 2022

2021 Change Reported









Sales $ 5,380

$ 4,725 14 %

Operating Profit $ 316

$ 187 69 %

ROS 5.9 %

4.0 % 190 bps











Adjusted









Sales $ 5,380

$ 4,725 14 %

Operating Profit $ 318

$ 189 68 %

ROS 5.9 %

4.0 % 190 bps

Pratt & Whitney had third quarter 2022 adjusted sales of $5,380 million, up 14 percent versus the prior year. The increase in sales was driven by a 26 percent increase in commercial OE and a 23 percent increase in commercial aftermarket which more than offset a 2 percent decrease in military sales. The increase in commercial sales was primarily due to higher shop visits and related spare part sales as well as favorable OE engine mix and volume. The decrease in military sales was driven primarily by lower expected F135 production volume that was partially offset by higher F135 sustainment volume.

Pratt & Whitney recorded adjusted operating profit of $318 million in the quarter, up 68 percent versus the prior year. The increase in adjusted operating profit was primarily driven by drop through on higher commercial aftermarket sales volume and favorable military and commercial OE sales mix, which more than offset higher SG&A and R&D expense.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space

3rd Quarter ($ in millions) 2022

2021 Change Reported









Sales $ 3,626

$ 3,740 (3) %

Operating Profit $ 371

$ 391 (5) %

ROS 10.2 %

10.5 % (30) bps











Adjusted









Sales $ 3,626

$ 3,740 (3) %

Operating Profit $ 371

$ 391 (5) %

ROS 10.2 %

10.5 % (30) bps

RIS had third quarter 2022 adjusted sales of $3,626 million, down 3 percent versus the prior year. The decrease in sales was driven by the divestiture of the Global Training and Services business. Excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures and FX, sales were up 2 percent versus prior year. Higher classified sales in Sensing and Effects programs were partially offset by lower sales in Command, Control and Communications, including lower sales of tactical communications systems programs.

RIS recorded adjusted operating profit of $371 million, down 5 percent versus the prior year. The decrease in adjusted operating profit was primarily driven by the impact of the Global Training and Services divestiture that more than offset favorable net program efficiencies.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense

3rd Quarter ($ in millions) 2022

2021 Change Reported









Sales $ 3,678

$ 3,902 (6) %

Operating Profit $ 408

$ 490 (17) %

ROS 11.1 %

12.6 % (150) bps











Adjusted









Sales $ 3,678

$ 3,902 (6) %

Operating Profit $ 416

$ 490 (15) %

ROS 11.3 %

12.6 % (130) bps

RMD had third quarter 2022 adjusted sales of $3,678 million, down 6 percent versus prior year. The decrease in sales was primarily driven by continuing supply chain constraints and declines on Land Warfare and Air Defense programs and Naval Power programs. These decreases were partially offset by higher volume on Strategic Missile Defense programs including Next Generation Interceptor development.

RMD recorded adjusted operating profit of $416 million, down 15 percent versus the prior year. The decrease in adjusted operating profit was driven primarily by unfavorable program mix, lower volume primarily in Land Warfare and Air Defense programs, and lower net program efficiencies driven by continued supply chain and labor constraints.

RTC-IR

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations



Quarter Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in millions) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Net Sales $ 16,951

$ 16,213

$ 48,981

$ 47,344 Costs and Expenses:















Cost of sales 13,464

13,089

38,880

38,281

Research and development 662

676

1,995

1,922

Selling, general and administrative 1,391

1,229

4,284

3,817

Total Costs and Expenses 15,517

14,994

45,159

44,020 Other income, net 46

124

91

314 Operating profit 1,480

1,343

3,913

3,638

Non-service pension income (468)

(491)

(1,422)

(1,472)

Interest expense, net 311

358

958

1,046 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 1,637

1,476

4,377

4,064

Income tax expense 242

3

518

690 Net income from continuing operations 1,395

1,473

3,859

3,374

Less: Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries' earnings from continuing operations 8

73

65

162 Income from continuing operations attributable to common shareowners 1,387

1,400

3,794

3,212 Loss from discontinued operations attributable to common shareowners —

(7)

(19)

(34) Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 1,387

$ 1,393

$ 3,775

$ 3,178

















Earnings (loss) Per Share attributable to common shareowners - Basic:















Income from continuing operations $ 0.94

$ 0.93

$ 2.57

$ 2.13

Loss from discontinued operations —

—

(0.02)

(0.02)

Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 0.94

$ 0.93

$ 2.55

$ 2.11 Earnings (loss) Per Share attributable to common shareowners - Diluted:















Income from continuing operations $ 0.94

$ 0.93

$ 2.55

$ 2.13

Loss from discontinued operations —

—

(0.01)

(0.03)

Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 0.94

$ 0.93

$ 2.54

$ 2.10

















Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:















Basic shares 1,470.1

1,497.9

1,478.7

1,505.0

Diluted shares 1,479.3

1,505.9

1,488.9

1,511.0

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Segment Net Sales and Operating Profit

Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021 (dollars in millions) Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted Net Sales





















Collins Aerospace Systems $ 5,100 $ 5,100

$ 4,592 $ 4,592

$ 14,935 $ 14,935

$ 13,507 $ 13,507 Pratt & Whitney 5,380 5,380

4,725 4,725

14,878 14,878

13,035 13,035 Raytheon Intelligence & Space 3,626 3,626

3,740 3,740

10,768 10,768

11,310 11,310 Raytheon Missiles & Defense 3,678 3,678

3,902 3,902

10,763 10,763

11,680 11,680 Total segments 17,784 17,784

16,959 16,959

51,344 51,344

49,532 49,532 Eliminations and other (833) (833)

(746) (746)

(2,363) (2,363)

(2,188) (2,188) Consolidated $ 16,951 $ 16,951

$ 16,213 $ 16,213

$ 48,981 $ 48,981

$ 47,344 $ 47,344























Operating Profit





















Collins Aerospace Systems $ 616 $ 630

$ 478 $ 480

$ 1,602 $ 1,831

$ 1,298 $ 1,330 Pratt & Whitney 316 318

187 189

769 929

319 325 Raytheon Intelligence & Space 371 371

391 391

1,064 1,064

1,194 1,194 Raytheon Missiles & Defense 408 416

490 490

1,143 1,151

1,518 1,518 Total segments 1,711 1,735

1,546 1,550

4,578 4,975

4,329 4,367 Eliminations and other (50) (50)

(27) (27)

(131) (137)

(98) (98) Corporate expenses and other unallocated items (77) (77)

(89) (74)

(255) (207)

(319) (214) FAS/CAS operating adjustment 378 378

499 499

1,135 1,135

1,347 1,347 Acquisition accounting adjustments (482) —

(586) —

(1,414) —

(1,621) — Consolidated $ 1,480 $ 1,986

$ 1,343 $ 1,948

$ 3,913 $ 5,766

$ 3,638 $ 5,402























Segment Operating Profit Margin

















Collins Aerospace Systems 12.1 % 12.4 %

10.4 % 10.5 %

10.7 % 12.3 %

9.6 % 9.8 % Pratt & Whitney 5.9 % 5.9 %

4.0 % 4.0 %

5.2 % 6.2 %

2.4 % 2.5 % Raytheon Intelligence & Space 10.2 % 10.2 %

10.5 % 10.5 %

9.9 % 9.9 %

10.6 % 10.6 % Raytheon Missiles & Defense 11.1 % 11.3 %

12.6 % 12.6 %

10.6 % 10.7 %

13.0 % 13.0 % Total segment 9.6 % 9.8 %

9.1 % 9.1 %

8.9 % 9.7 %

8.7 % 8.8 %

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 (dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,381

$ 7,832 Accounts receivable, net 9,233

9,661 Contract assets 12,297

11,361 Inventory, net 10,443

9,178 Other assets, current 4,467

4,018 Total current assets 41,821

42,050 Customer financing assets 2,618

2,848 Fixed assets, net 14,668

14,972 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,802

1,958 Goodwill 53,168

54,436 Intangible assets, net 37,046

38,516 Other assets 7,102

6,624 Total assets $ 158,225

$ 161,404







Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Equity





Short-term borrowings $ 2,195

$ 134 Accounts payable 9,017

8,751 Accrued employee compensation 2,390

2,658 Other accrued liabilities 11,210

10,162 Contract liabilities 13,368

13,720 Long-term debt currently due 193

24 Total current liabilities 38,373

35,449 Long-term debt 31,059

31,327 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,539

1,657 Future pension and postretirement benefit obligations 7,362

7,855 Other long-term liabilities 8,124

10,417 Total liabilities 86,457

86,705 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 33

35 Shareowners' Equity:





Common stock 37,798

37,445 Treasury stock (15,141)

(12,727) Retained earnings 51,652

50,265 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,122)

(1,915) Total shareowners' equity 70,187

73,068 Noncontrolling interest 1,548

1,596 Total equity 71,735

74,664 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity $ 158,225

$ 161,404

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Quarter Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Operating Activities:













Net income from continuing operations $ 1,395

$ 1,473

$ 3,859

$ 3,374 Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash flows provided by

operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 1,047

1,158

3,060

3,413 Deferred income tax benefit (534)

(317)

(1,681)

(142) Stock compensation cost 106

116

318

343 Net periodic pension and other postretirement income (348)

(358)

(1,062)

(1,073) Change in:













Accounts receivable 1,111

(690)

321

(397) Contract assets (474)

(560)

(999)

(1,117) Inventory (401)

76

(1,434)

(57) Other current assets (231)

(17)

(584)

(275) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (811)

1,158

1,298

425 Contract liabilities 25

128

(284)

83 Other operating activities, net (107)

(235)

(272)

(596) Net cash flows provided by operating activities from continuing operations 778

1,932

2,540

3,981 Investing Activities:













Capital expenditures (515)

(433)

(1,433)

(1,180) Investments in businesses (66)

—

(66)

(6) Dispositions of businesses, net of cash transferred 6

—

94

1,074 Customer financing assets receipts, net 32

126

25

24 Increase in collaboration intangible assets (78)

(78)

(169)

(138) (Payments) receipts from settlements of derivative contracts, net (108)

(8)

(259)

42 Other investing activities, net (26)

15

(83)

45 Net cash flows used in investing activities from continuing operations (755)

(378)

(1,891)

(139) Financing Activities:













Issuance of long-term debt —

1,981

—

1,981 Repayment of long-term debt —

(2,240)

(2)

(2,547) Change in commercial paper, net 2,067

—

2,067

— Change in other short-term borrowings, net 3

10

(14)

(41) Dividends paid on common stock (794)

(751)

(2,337)

(2,212) Repurchase of common stock (616)

(993)

(2,395)

(2,000) Net transfers to discontinued operations —

(3)

—

(27) Other financing activities, net (43)

(67)

(329)

(336) Net cash flows used in financing activities from continuing operations 617

(2,063)

(3,010)

(5,182) Discontinued Operations:













Net cash used in operating activities —

(3)

—

(27) Net cash used in investing activities —

—

—

— Net cash provided by financing activities —

3

—

27 Net cash used in discontinued operations —

—

—

— Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (37)

(69)

(57)

10 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 603

(578)

(2,418)

(1,330) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 4,832

8,080

7,853

8,832 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 5,435

7,502

5,435

7,502 Less: Restricted cash, included in other assets 54

26

54

26 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 5,381

$ 7,476

$ 5,381

$ 7,476

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Adjusted Sales, Adjusted Operating Profit & Operating Profit Margin

Quarter Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions - Income (Expense)) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Collins Aerospace Systems













Net sales $ 5,100

$ 4,592

$ 14,935

$ 13,507 Operating profit $ 616

$ 478

$ 1,602

$ 1,298 Restructuring (14)

(2)

(19)

(32) Impairment charges and reserve adjustments related to Russia sanctions (1) —

—

(141)

— Charges associated with disposition of businesses —

—

(69)

— Adjusted operating profit $ 630

$ 480

$ 1,831

$ 1,330 Adjusted operating profit margin 12.4 %

10.5 %

12.3 %

9.8 % Pratt & Whitney













Net sales $ 5,380

$ 4,725

$ 14,878

$ 13,035 Operating profit $ 316

$ 187

$ 769

$ 319 Restructuring (2)

(2)

(5)

(6) Impairment charges and reserve adjustments related to Russia sanctions (1) —

—

(155)

— Adjusted operating profit $ 318

$ 189

$ 929

$ 325 Adjusted operating profit margin 5.9 %

4.0 %

6.2 %

2.5 % Raytheon Intelligence & Space













Net sales $ 3,626

$ 3,740

$ 10,768

$ 11,310 Operating profit $ 371

$ 391

$ 1,064

$ 1,194 Adjusted operating profit margin 10.2 %

10.5 %

9.9 %

10.6 % Raytheon Missiles & Defense













Net sales $ 3,678

$ 3,902

$ 10,763

$ 11,680 Operating profit $ 408

$ 490

$ 1,143

$ 1,518 Restructuring (8)

—

(8)

— Adjusted operating profit $ 416

$ 490

$ 1,151

$ 1,518 Adjusted operating profit margin 11.3 %

12.6 %

10.7 %

13.0 % Eliminations and Other













Net sales $ (833)

$ (746)

$ (2,363)

$ (2,188) Operating loss $ (50)

$ (27)

$ (131)

$ (98) Impairment charges and reserve adjustments related to Russia sanctions (1) —

—

6

— Adjusted operating loss $ (50)

$ (27)

$ (137)

$ (98) Corporate expenses and other unallocated items













Operating loss $ (77)

$ (89)

$ (255)

$ (319) Restructuring —

(15)

(48)

(80) Costs associated with the separation of the commercial businesses —

—

—

(8) Transaction and integration costs associated with the Raytheon Merger —

—

—

(17) Adjusted operating loss $ (77)

$ (74)

$ (207)

$ (214) FAS/CAS Operating Adjustment













Operating profit $ 378

$ 499

$ 1,135

$ 1,347 Acquisition Accounting Adjustments













Operating loss $ (482)

$ (586)

$ (1,414)

$ (1,621) Acquisition accounting adjustments (482)

(586)

(1,414)

(1,621) Adjusted operating profit $ —

$ —

$ —

$ — RTC Consolidated













Net sales $ 16,951

$ 16,213

$ 48,981

$ 47,344 Operating profit $ 1,480

$ 1,343

$ 3,913

$ 3,638 Restructuring (24)

(19)

(80)

(118) Acquisition accounting adjustments (482)

(586)

(1,414)

(1,621) Total significant non-recurring and non-operational items included in Operating profit above —

—

(359)

(25) Adjusted operating profit $ 1,986

$ 1,948

$ 5,766

$ 5,402





(1) Total significant non-recurring and non-operational items in the table above for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 includes a net pre-tax charge of $0.3 billion related to the impact of the sanctions imposed upon Russia in response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, primarily consisting of charges related to increased estimates for credit losses on both our accounts receivables and contract assets, inventory reserves, impairment of customer financing assets for products under lease and contract fulfillment costs, and recognition of supplier obligations. Management has determined that these items are directly attributable to the sanctions, incremental to similar costs (or income) incurred for reasons other than the sanctions and not expected to recur, and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations, Earnings Per Share, and Effective Tax Rate

Quarter Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions - Income (Expense)) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Income from continuing operations attributable to common

shareowners $ 1,387

$ 1,400

$ 3,794

$ 3,212 Total Restructuring (24)

(19)

(80)

(118) Total Acquisition accounting adjustments (482)

(586)

(1,414)

(1,621) Total significant non-recurring and non-operational items included in

Operating profit —

—

(359)

(25) Significant non-recurring and non-operational items included in Non-

service Pension Income













Non-service pension restructuring —

—

5

— Significant non-recurring and non-operational items included in Interest

Expense, Net













Debt extinguishment costs —

(32)

—

(32) Tax effect of restructuring and significant non-recurring and non-

operational items above 108

141

401

398 Significant non-recurring and non-operational items included in Income

Tax Expense













Tax impact from UK rate change —

—

—

(73) Tax impact from business disposal —

—

—

(148) Significant non-recurring and non-operational items included in

Noncontrolling Interest













Noncontrolling interest share of certain Russia sanction charges —

—

11

— Less: Impact on net income attributable to common shareowners (398)

(496)

(1,436)

(1,619) Adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to common

shareowners $ 1,785

$ 1,896

$ 5,230

$ 4,831















Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.94

$ 0.93

$ 2.55

$ 2.13 Impact on Diluted Earnings Per Share (0.27)

(0.33)

(0.96)

(1.07) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.21

$ 1.26

$ 3.51

$ 3.20















Effective Tax Rate 14.8 %

0.2 %

11.8 %

17.0 % Impact on Effective Tax Rate (1.5) %

(6.6) %

(3.0) %

2.2 % Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 16.3 %

6.8 %

14.8 %

14.8 %

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

Quarter Ended September 30,

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) 2022

2021 Net cash flows provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 778

$ 1,932 Capital expenditures (515)

(433) Free cash flow $ 263

$ 1,499









Nine Months Ended September 30,

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) 2022

2021 Net cash flows provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 2,540

$ 3,981 Capital expenditures (1,433)

(1,180) Free cash flow $ 1,107

$ 2,801

