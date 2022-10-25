RapidSOS Raises $75 Million to Expand Intelligent Safety Platform

RapidSOS now provides safety, security, and emergency response technology & services for 500M+ devices and 15,000+ first responder agencies



Latest investment, led by Night Dragon, brings the company's total raised to over $250M

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidSOS, the intelligent safety platform, today announced closing a $75M financing round, bringing total capital raised to over $250M. Built over the past decade in partnership with tens of thousands of first responders, RapidSOS provides turn-key professional monitoring, voice, and data connectivity for 90+ tech companies, 50+ public safety software vendors, and over 15,000+ first responder agencies on four continents – helping to keep people safe in their communities.

The funding comes as RapidSOS has supported the greatest volume of emergencies in its ten year history, with aging populations, increasing crime, severe weather, and the on-going implications of the global pandemic. In 2022 year-to-date, RapidSOS has supported first responders in managing over 130 million emergencies.

"For a decade, we've had the privilege to learn from our nation's first responders to build technology that supports their life-saving work," said Michael Martin, Founder and CEO of RapidSOS. "Hundreds of millions of lives are impacted each year by the heroism of these individuals, and we're honored to have partners in this journey that share in a vision to transform safety, security, and emergency response."

Leading this latest round of funding is NightDragon, headed by veteran cyber security and tech executive Dave DeWalt, who will additionally join RapidSOS' Board. DeWalt previously served as CEO of three public companies including McAfee and FireEye and is the founder of NightDragon. NightDragon invests in late stage, high-growth cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy companies.

"The RapidSOS team has worked diligently for more than a decade on its vision and technology platform to better enable public safety officials and technology companies to respond to emergency situations of all types. The time for digital transformation in this sector has never been more important and NightDragon is proud to help accelerate this mission as an investor and help RapidSOS continue to change the world and save lives," said Dave DeWalt, Founder, CEO and Managing Director of NightDragon.

This most recent raise additionally includes investments from BAM Elevate, Insight Partners, Honeywell, M12 Microsoft's Venture Fund, Axon, Citi via the Citi Impact Fund, Highland Capital Partners, Playground Global, Forte Ventures, C5 Capital, and Avanta Ventures.

The Intelligent Safety Platform

RapidSOS' intelligent safety platform offers leading technology, insurance, and healthcare companies a turn-key API for adding 24/7 professional monitoring, voice, and data emergency response services. With a few lines of code, partners are able to integrate enhanced verification and high-touch monitoring backed by over 15,000 first responder agencies, enabling faster and smarter responses.

From continuous health monitoring, vehicle crash detection, home security, residential and commercial fire, enterprise security, gunshot detection, personal safety, critical event management and natural disasters, RapidSOS' platform enables tech companies to critically assist first responders during an incident. With RapidSOS, any IoT device transforms into a life-saving safety and emergency response service, working seamlessly with thousands of first responder systems to save lives.

RapidSOS provides over 20,000 hours of training annually with tens of thousands of first responders to understand emergency workflows and identify technology solutions to solve hard challenges such as verification. This collaboration with first responders led to the development of multi-factor verification and rich data amplification which in turn has helped 911 systems provide faster, more effective responses to millions of emergencies this year.

With the growing proliferation of connected devices, sensors, and 5G, along with the ongoing challenges of safety and security, an aging population, the aftermath of the global pandemic, and rising natural disasters, first responders globally face greater challenges than ever. Together with its partners, RapidSOS is committed to making emergency response smarter and faster with the adoption and exploration of emerging technologies such as cloud, data science, mapping, and video. The goal - technology and people working together to save more lives.

About RapidSOS, Inc.

In partnership with public safety, RapidSOS has created the world's first intelligent safety platform that securely links life-saving data from over 500 million connected devices, apps and sensors directly to safety agents, 911 and first responders. Through its platform, RapidSOS provides intelligent data that supports over 15,000 first responder agencies worldwide, covering over 95% of the U.S. population, across 165 million emergencies in 2021, helping to keep our communities safe. To learn more about our technology that's creating life-saving connections, visit www.rapidsos.com.

About NightDragon

NightDragon is an investment and advisory firm focused on growth and late-stage investments within the cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy industries. Its platform and vast industry network provide unparalleled threat insights, deal flow, market leverage and operating expertise to drive portfolio company growth and increase shareholder value. Founded by Dave DeWalt, the NightDragon team has more than 25 years of operational and market expertise leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast and FireEye. Read more about NightDragon at www.nightdragon.com.

