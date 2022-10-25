Konnect Agency Welcomes Taylor Osumi as Vice President

The Addition of Osumi Strengthens Konnect Agency's Position as a Leading 360 Marketing Firm

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Konnect Agency, a full-service brand marketing agency, today announced the appointment of seasoned communications and marketing executive Taylor Osumi as Vice President. Bringing over a decade of experience leading strategy and executing highly tailored, multi-disciplinary campaigns for consumer brands; Osumi will help lead the agency's cross-functional teams across all public relations and digital capabilities. She will work alongside agency CEO, Sabina Gault, and President, Amanda Bialek.

Prior to joining Konnect Agency, Osumi served as West Coast Vice President at Autumn Communications, a Los Angeles-based, full-service public relations and marketing firm. She specializes in developing dynamic PR, digital, and marketing programs for CPG, franchise, beauty and wellness, food and beverage, and lifestyle brands, alongside leading corporate and crisis communications. Osumi has worked on a myriad of brands over her career ranging from startup, challenger, and Fortune 500 companies, with current and previous clients including Amazon, General Motors, LinkedIn, McDonald's, Pernod Ricard, Therabody, Fogo de Chão, Ritual, Parade Underwear, Expedia and more.

"Taylor brings seasoned expertise in executing the highly effective campaigns we are known to deliver for our clients," said Amanda Bialek, President of Konnect Agency. "Coupled with an impressive record of leading highly effective teams, Taylor is an invaluable addition to our agency and we are so lucky to have her as part of our leadership team."

"Konnect is the future of PR and digital marketing as we know it," said Taylor Osumi, Vice President of Konnect. "I'm thrilled to join this incredibly talented group of creatives, strategists, and marketing specialists to continue growing the agency, establishing new teams and divisions, and delivering award-winning campaigns for our clients."

Konnect Agency offers dynamic digital marketing programs, strategic planning, data-driven digital roadmaps, public relations, influencer relations, social media strategy and platform management, as well as website and app development. With a coast-to-coast presence, Konnect Agency has built a global presence for domestic and international brands in the CPG, franchise, lifestyle, children, and health/wellness categories.

About Konnect Agency

Konnect Agency is a mid-size, full-service integrated marketing and public relations agency with headquarters in Los Angeles and offices in New York, Oklahoma City, and Denver. Founded in 2009, the agency works with leading brands and concepts in the food and beverage, franchise, family, and lifestyle industries. Visit Konnect Agency for more information. Follow Konnect Agency on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

