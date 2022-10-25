Jonas Brothers To Perform Live at Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Game Halftime Show

Nationally Televised Halftime Show To Kick Off 132nd Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grammy Award-nominated and American Music Award-winning Jonas Brothers will perform live at AT&T Stadium during the nationally televised halftime show of the Dallas Cowboys game on FOX against the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day. The Jonas Brothers teased the announcement to fans on the brothers' individual social media platforms by each posting a blue number on a white, fabric-like background. Appearing one by one, the numbers: 11, 24, and 22 remained a mystery until the trio later connected the dots for fans to share the big news in collaboration with the Cowboys, NFL, and The Salvation Army. The joint announcement post revealed the three numbers on the backs of three Cowboys football jerseys, each emblazoned with JONAS and The Salvation Army logo, and side by side, indicate the Thanksgiving Day performance date.

The performance is a Cowboys tradition, issuing a rallying cry to donate to the iconic Red Kettle Campaign, which is now in its 132nd year. This will be the Jonas Brothers' second time performing for the Red Kettle Kickoff, having first done the honors in 2008.

As millions of people living in the United States continue to struggle to make ends meet amid the ongoing impacts of inflation, and as social service providers experience rising costs to meet the increased need, The Salvation Army's 2022 "Love Beyond" theme calls on the public to support their neighbors in need. The nation's largest private provider of social services will provide Christmas gifts, food, shelter, and rent and utility assistance to millions of people struggling this holiday season and beyond.

"We couldn't be more excited to return to AT&T Stadium and play The Salvation Army halftime show," Jonas Brothers said. "We are honored that our performance will help raise awareness of the great need that exists and encourage everyone to donate to The Salvation Army to make a difference in their communities this holiday season and all year long."

"The Jonas Brothers' passion and generous spirit are just what we need to put a spotlight on the challenges facing so many millions of people this year," said Charlotte Jones, executive vice president and chief brand officer for the Cowboys and former national advisory board chairperson for The Salvation Army. "We are thrilled to have the Jonas Brothers perform on our national stage for a halftime show that I know will inspire hope and generosity."

This year, The Salvation Army is emphasizing that when we love beyond hunger, love beyond shelter, love beyond disasters, and love beyond Christmas, we can provide hope and help for millions who need it. The Love Beyond campaign is a symbol of the help and hope that the millions who turn to The Salvation Army for assistance rely on not only during the holidays but also year-round.

"The Salvation Army is immeasurably grateful for 26 years of partnership with the Dallas Cowboys," said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army in the United States. "It takes an army of partners and supporters to care for our most vulnerable neighbors, and we're delighted to see the Cowboys continue to rise above and beyond the occasion each year."

The Red Kettle Campaign is the largest and longest-running fundraiser of its kind. Funds raised in 2021 supported services for more than 25 million people living in America.

The Salvation Army needs everyone's help now more than ever. The following options are available for those wishing to support their neighbors in need:

Sign up for a sustaining gift of $25 a month.

Contact your local Salvation Army to sign up to volunteer at a red kettle or distribute Angel Tree gifts to children in need.

Donate with cash, coins, and checks or digitally with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo at any red kettle across the country.

Donate cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin or Ethereum .

Ask Amazon's Alexa to donate by saying, "Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army," and then specifying the amount.

Give any amount by texting "KETTLES" to 51555.

Provide Christmas gifts to children of local families in need through The Salvation Army Angel Tree.

Every donation stays in the community to help provide help and hope for those in need. To give help or get help, please visit www.SalvationArmyUSA.org.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually serves more than 25 million people in America, helping them overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol addiction, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,200 centers of operation around the country. During times of disaster, 100% of designated donations to The Salvation Army are used for immediate response and long-term efforts. In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked No. 2 on the list of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

About Jonas Brothers

Jonas Brothers took the world by storm in 2019 with the surprise release of their critically acclaimed and widely successful single "Sucker," following a six-year hiatus. The triple-platinum single debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100, becoming the first No. 1 for the band and the first No. 1 debut from a group this century. The band went on to release "Chasing Happiness," an Amazon original film documenting the brothers' rise and return to music, before going on to deliver their third No. 1 album with the arrival of their platinum-selling "Happiness Begins" (Republic Records). The trio continued to soar with their sold-out "Happiness Begins Tour," selling over 1.2 million tickets.

In the wake of their "Happiness Begins," album the band garnered a bevy of awards, including three trophies in the categories of "Top Duo/Group," "Top Radio Songs Artist," and "Top Radio Song" for "Sucker" at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards; a 2019 MTV VMA for "Best Pop Video;" "Best Duo/Group" at the 2020 iHeart Music Awards; and two Teen Choice Awards, including the prestigious Decade Award. They also picked up American Music Awards nominations, a coveted Grammy nomination, and more.

Jonas Brothers only accelerated this momentum in 2021. They teamed up with Marshmello for "Leave Before You Love Me," claiming a Top 10 spot at Top40 radio for six weeks and tallying millions of streams and views. On its heels, they presented "Remember This" in partnership with NBCUniversal for the Tokyo Olympics. The song notably paved the way for the 44-date "Remember This Tour" with support from Kelsea Ballerini. In between sold-out shows, they released their new single, "Who's in Your Head," which has skyrocketed up radio charts and amped up excitement for much more to come from Jonas Brothers. Earlier this year, it was announced that the Jonas Brothers will receive their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023, a testament to the group's enduring star power.

This year marks the 26th nationally televised Red Kettle Kickoff live at the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day halftime show. The Jonas Brothers are returning to the list of Red Kettle Kickoff celebrity halftime performers that includes Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Ellie Goulding, Meghan Trainor, Thomas Rhett, Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Selena Gomez, Kenny Chesney, Enrique Iglesias, Keith Urban, Daughtry, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Sheryl Crow, Destiny's Child, Toby Keith, LeAnn Rimes, Creed, Jessica Simpson, Billy Gilman, Clint Black, Randy Travis, and Reba McEntire.

About the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation

In the area of community service, the mission of the Dallas Cowboys and Jones Family Foundation is built upon the philosophy of helping those who don't have the strength, resources, or means to help themselves, with a primary focus on a partnership with The Salvation Army. Because the Cowboys organization has enjoyed immense and unprecedented success, the Jones family feels a very strong obligation to take the visibility, energy, and celebrity of one of the world's most powerful sports franchises and channel these dynamic forces toward the bigger purpose of making a difference. Recognized as one of the world's most generous families, the Joneses enlist the talents, skills, and resources of all the Cowboys players, coaches, cheerleaders, and members of the organization to provide a unique and cutting-edge approach to community outreach. More information about the Dallas Cowboys and the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation can be found at http://www.dallascowboys.com.

