Holland America Line Launches 150th Anniversary Limited-Edition Pilsner Beer in Commemorative Can

HAL Pils made in partnership with Seattle-based Pike Brewing

SEATTLE, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is saying cheers to its 150th Anniversary by introducing a limited-edition Pilsner beer – HAL Pils – made in partnership with Pike Brewing that will be served on board across the fleet. Holland America Line chose the Seattle-based brewing company to honor the location of its U.S. headquarters and position as Seattle's Hometown Cruise Line.

Holland America Line is saying cheers to its 150th Anniversary by introducing a limited-edition Pilsner beer – HAL Pils – made in partnership with Pike Brewing that will be served on board across the fleet. (PRNewswire)

"There's no better way to honor our past and celebrate our present than to choose a classic beer style like a Pilsner..."

A Pilsner was selected due to its classic European style and newfound popularity in the craft brewing world. A zesty, bright and refreshingly hoppy brew, HAL Pils is made with Mosaic Hops, an iconic hop from the Yakima Valley in Washington state, yielding floral and light melon flavors, big aroma and a dry finish.

"A special-edition brew in a beautiful collector's can is the perfect way to mark our 150th anniversary," said Anthony Stice, vice president of dining and beverage operations for Holland America Line. "There's no better way to honor our past and celebrate our present than to choose a classic beer style like a Pilsner that's having a resurgence in the craft beer world. It's clean, refreshing, and crisp and our guests are really going to enjoy this exclusive production."

The commemorative can is adorned with the iconic Jan van Beers poster of 1898 showing a woman in a nautical-blue dress and striped, white hat that mirrors the funnels of the Holland America Line steamship she's holding above her head. Holland America Line gave the label a twist with the company's modern logo and updated color scheme.

HAL Pils will be available in all bars and lounges fleetwide starting in January 2023. Six-packs also will be available for purchase in the shipboard shops.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Editors Note: Photos are available at https://www.cruiseimagelibrary.com/c/upq7dh4x.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

CONTACT: Bill Zucker, Erik Elvejord PHONE: 800-637-5029, 206-626-9890 EMAIL: pr@hollandamerica.com

A Pilsner was selected for the limited-edition 150th anniversary beer due to its classic European style and newfound popularity in the craft brewing world. Made in partnership with Pike Brewing, Holland America Line chose the Seattle-based brewing company to honor the location of its U.S. headquarters and position as Seattle’s Hometown Cruise Line. (PRNewswire)

Holland America Line Standard Photo/Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Holland America Line