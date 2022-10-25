CANAL INSURANCE COMPANY APPOINTS NORA CROUCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canal Insurance Company is pleased to announce that Nora N. Crouch joined the company's Board of Directors on October 12, 2022.

Ms. Crouch is a former Fortune 500 financial services executive, most recently serving as Chief Accounting Officer for Markel Corporation. At Markel, she oversaw SEC and statutory reporting, global tax, accounting policy, operational accounting and reporting, and internal control functions. She also served as a finance subject matter expert advising the company on mergers and acquisitions, organizational and cost transformation initiatives, and system implementations. During her tenure with Markel, Ms. Crouch served on the Board of Directors of Markel Ventures, the company's in house private equity investment arm, and on the Board of Directors of AMF Bakery Systems, Markel Ventures' first portfolio company acquisition.

"We are fortunate to have Nora Crouch joining our Board of Directors. Her experience, judgment, and values are a great match for our company which is entering an exciting new chapter in its 83 year history," noted Lansing Crane, the Chairman of Canal's Board of Directors. "Canal's Board and ownership expects to build on the company's profitable performance, strong capital position, and experienced, effective, management team to achieve sustained profitable growth as well as diversification. Nora will enhance our effectiveness as a board, and be a valuable resource for our management team."

Prior to joining Markel, Ms. Crouch served in tax and accounting roles at The Family Channel, Best Products, Life of Virginia, and Ernst & Young. She began her extensive financial services career as an auditor in the Richmond, Virginia office of PwC.

She is a graduate of James Madison University, where she obtained a B.B.A. in Accounting. Ms. Crouch is also a Certified Public Accountant and Chartered Property & Casualty Underwriter.

Ms. Crouch currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Advisors of the James Madison University College of Business, the Board of Directors of Richmond National Group, and the Board of Directors for John Hancock Life Insurance Company USA and its various subsidiaries.

About Canal Insurance Company

Rated A- by A.M. Best, Canal Insurance Company has specialized in providing insurance to commercial trucking and specialty transportation insureds through selected professional agents for more than 80 years. Visit canalinsurance.com for other news and information.

