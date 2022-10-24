Tredway Supports Student Leadership Network; Equalizing Access to Educational Opportunities for Young People in Diverse, Underserved Communities

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredway , a triple-bottom line real estate development firm that invests in, acquires, and preserves affordable, workforce, and mixed-income housing, is proud to support Student Leadership Network (SL Network) and celebrate 25 years of the organization's students and their accomplishments.

"Student Leadership Network creates cycles of prosperity by equalizing access to high-quality education in the same way that affordable housing creates cycles of opportunity by providing a foundation for families to thrive," said Will Blodgett, event co-chair and CEO & Founder of Tredway. "Housing and education are twin pillars that support upward socioeconomic mobility and keep the promise of the American dream alive for future generations."

"Tredway is a proud partner of Student Leadership Network and we commend the organization on 25 years of blazing a trail and removing barriers for students from underserved communities," he added.

When The Young Women's Leadership School (TYWLS) of East Harlem first opened its doors in 1996, it was groundbreaking in its mission to provide girls from disadvantaged backgrounds with the same college preparatory opportunities and resources as students who attend New York City's elite private schools. What started as a single school has since grown into a network reaching 41 public schools, including 21 all-girls schools nationwide.

Today, the Student Leadership Network impacts approximately 20,000 students each year, supporting them by providing access to educational opportunities and creating leaders in communities nationwide.

Tredway is a triple bottom line real estate development firm that invests in, acquires, and preserves affordable, workforce, and mixed-income housing. Driven by the conviction that safe, high-quality, and accessible housing is the single greatest determinant of equity and upward socioeconomic mobility in America today, Tredway combines strong relationships, industry know-how, and fluency in public-private partnerships to ensure successful outcomes for all stakeholders while maximizing impact. To learn about the advantages of partnering with Tredway, visit: www.tredway.com

