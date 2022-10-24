Tim Rubert of Bound Tree Medical Receives 2022 Presidential Leadership Award from the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians and EMS World

DUBLIN, Ohio , Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bound Tree Medical, a leading national distributor of emergency medical products in the emergency medical services (EMS) market, is pleased to announce that the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT) awarded Tim Rubert, Associate Vice President of Government Affairs at Bound Tree Medical, with the 2022 Presidential Leadership Award. The award was presented during NAEMT's General Membership Meeting on Tuesday, October 11 at the EMS World Expo in Orlando, Florida.

The Presidential Leadership Award was awarded to Tim Rubert for his outstanding leadership and volunteer efforts to bring donated medical supplies to Ukraine and for advocating to get an EMS workforce bill introduced.

"Every day, we strive to be the best partner to our customers," said Rob Meriweather, President of Emergency Preparedness at Sarnova, parent company of Bound Tree Medical. "We are so proud of Tim's commitment on leading our efforts to get badly needed medical supplies to war-torn Ukraine as well as his diligent persistence on advocating Congress to provide more funding and support for our EMS community," he said.

In April of 2022, Bound Tree teamed up with the NAEMT to donate fifty pallets weighing over nine tons of desperately needed emergency medical supplies, to assist medical personnel tending to the injured in war-ravaged Ukraine.

Over the past year, Tim Rubert has worked directly with Congressional offices to advocate for legislation that will have an impact on EMS agencies for years to come. If passed, the H.R. 8994, Supporting Our First Responders Act, introduced by Congressman Andy Kim (NJ) and co-sponsored by Congresswoman Cynthia Axne (IA), Congressman Al Lawson (FL), Congressman Marc Veasey (TX), Congressman Mike Carey (OH), Congressman Bruce Westerman (AR) and Congressman Markwayne Mullin (OK), will establish a comprehensive EMS Grant Program to provide more funding for staff, equipment and maintenance for EMS agencies nationwide.

"I am honored to receive this recognition from NAEMT for our advocacy efforts – but there is still important work to be done," said Tim Rubert. "Congress must act now to equip EMTs and Paramedics with the support they need so that they can continue to provide the care each community deserves. We are soliciting widespread support for this bill, and everyone can participate by signing the petition on the Bound Tree website."

In addition to receiving the 2022 Presidential Leadership Award, Bound Tree also sponsored the EMS Medical Director of the Year Award which was bestowed on Dan Godbee, MD, FACEP, NREMT-P, TP-C, FP-C, CCP-C, Medical Director, Zachary, Louisiana; COL, Alabama Army National Guard, for his outstanding leadership and service to his community.

About Sarnova and Bound Tree Medical

Sarnova is the leading national specialty distributor of healthcare products in the emergency medical services (EMS) and acute care markets. The company consists of six major business units: Bound Tree Medical, Cardio Partners, Allied 100, Digitech, Emergency Medical Products and Tri-anim Health Services. Bound Tree Medical is a leading, nationwide distributor of emergency medical equipment, supplies and pharmaceuticals to EMS, fire and other first responders. For more information, visit www.sarnova.com.

About NAEMT

Formed in 1975 and nearly 72,000 members strong, the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT) is the only national association representing the professional interests of all EMS practitioners, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, emergency medical responders, and other professionals providing prehospital and out-of-hospital emergent, urgent or preventive medical care. NAEMT serves its members by advocating on issues that impact their ability to provide quality patient care, providing high quality education that improves the knowledge and skills of practitioners, and supporting EMS research and innovation. For more information, visit www.naemt.org.

About EMS World

EMS World serves the full spectrum of emergency medical services providers: EMTs, paramedics, dispatchers, physicians, nurses, educators, researchers and administrators. Through a monthly publication, website, podcasts, webinars and the world's largest EMS-dedicated annual conference, EMS World Expo, EMS World is the leading authority on providing expert guided clinical, management and regulatory content to a discerning and dedicated audience on the front lines of out-of-hospital care. For more information, visit www.emsworldexpo.com.

