ORGANO Introduces Exclusive ROYAL Black™ Gourmet Coffee

HONG KONG and NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ORGANO announces its latest product innovation with the launch of ROYAL Black™ Gourmet Coffee. ROYAL Black is a rich and robust blend of coffee with the added benefits of a proprietary mushroom blend containing three revered organic mushrooms — Ganoderma, Cordyceps and Lion's Mane — historically reserved exclusively for nobility.

New proprietary mushroom and coffee blend offers consumers around the world a delicious new healthful choice to add to their daily coffee ritual, furthering ORGANO’s mission of creating and delivering the highest quality consumer products and services brands in the world. (PRNewswire)

"ORGANO has always gone beyond following trends, and instead, creates them. We were one of the first companies to launch a mushroom-enhanced coffee in 2008," said ORGANO Chief Strategy Officer, Shella Chua. "Now we've expanded our mushroom enhanced beverages line once again with the launch of ROYAL Black. By combining three highly sought after organic mushrooms with a blend of high quality coffee beans, people get the gourmet coffee taste they love, but with benefits. Our relentless pursuit to create and deliver the highest quality delicious coffee and tea products in the world is never-ending. We are delighted to offer another unrivaled product with an exceptional flavor profile and health supporting benefits to our beverages line," said Chua.

ABOUT THE MUSHROOMS

Ganoderma (aka Lingzhi (灵芝) or Reishi) Mushroom: In ancient times, Ganoderma was reserved for nobility and was called the "mushroom of immortality" to describe the belief in the mushroom providing all around support for maintaining high levels of health and wellness.

Cordyceps Mushroom: Nestled at the foot of the Himalayan mountains is the home to the rare Cordyceps mushroom. It has been utilized for hundreds of years for its healthy benefits including support on energy and physical performance and increase in stamina and endurance. However, due to its rarity, the Cordyceps mushroom was reserved for nobility.

Lion's Mane Mushroom: The ancient Chinese revered Lion's Mane for its cognitive-enhancing abilities, such as heightening focus, memory and concentration. Buddhist monks often use this mushroom to energize their minds and maintain better focus during meditation.

The Ganoderma, Cordyceps and Lion's Mane that make up the certified organic proprietary mushroom blend of ROYAL Black are uniquely grown on non-GMO, high antioxidant rich purple corn. This patented growing method results in ORGANO's new proprietary mushroom blend having a uniquely high nutritive value while giving the blend a natural expression of micronutrients.

ABOUT THE COFFEE

ORGANO's ROYAL Black Coffee consists of an antioxidant-rich blend of the highest quality coffee beans grown in Colombia and Brazil. Our beans are chosen for their smooth profile and hints of chocolate.

PRODUCT FEATURES

Single-serve packet

Vegan

Gluten-free

Non-GMO

Sugar free

Nut free

Halal certified

ORGANO Products Trust (Blockchain) enabled

Made in Canada

ABOUT ORGANO

ORGANO, founded in 2008, is a global consumer brands company operating in more than 40 countries worldwide. ORGANO designs, develops and distributes world class consumer products and services through a vertical markets ecosystem model supporting online and off-line consumer purchasing around the world. Learn more about ORGANO at https://www.organoglobal.com

