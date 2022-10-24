Eviation Appoints New Members to Technical Steering Committee and Board of Directors

Industry Experts Dan Nale and Jon Piatt Join World's Leading Electric Aircraft Manufacturer

ARLINGTON, Wash., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviation Aircraft , a global manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, today announced new appointments to its Technical Steering Committee and Board of Directors. Dan Nale, PE, PhD, former Senior Vice President of Programs, Engineering and Test at Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, joins the company's Technical Steering Committee. Jon Piatt, former President at L3Harris Technologies, joins the company as a member of its Board. These additions to Eviation's technical advisory team and senior leadership come as the company gathers further momentum following the successful first flight of the Alice, the world's only flight-tested all-electric passenger airplane, on 27 September 2022.

Dan Nale (PRNewswire)

"I am very proud to welcome Dan and Jon to Eviation," said Allen Page, Chairman at Eviation. "The historic first flight of the Alice marked the beginning of a new chapter in our company story. Dan's deep technical knowledge and experience of leading design, certification and production at the highest level will help us to maintain our advantage over the rest of the aerospace industry. Jon's executive leadership experience will be invaluable as we focus on further strengthening our business, achieving FAA certification and delivering our commercialization program."

Dan Nale spent the majority of his nearly 40-year career in commercial aviation at Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation. He most recently served there as Senior Vice President of Programs, Engineering and Test where he was responsible for certification, research and development. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from The Citadel Military College in Charleston, South Carolina and both a Master's degree and a PhD in Civil Engineering from The University of South Carolina. He holds a Masters of Business Administration from Mercer University, Macon, Georgia and is also a qualified private pilot. He is currently a Visiting Professor of Practice in the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering at The Citadel.

Jon Piatt has 35 years of experience in aerospace and defense including more than 20 years in senior leadership and strategic growth roles. He served most recently as President and General Manager of Reconnaissance Missions Systems at L3Harris Technologies. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Management from Southeastern Oklahoma State University as well as qualifications in Executive Leadership from the Wharton School of Business and in Leadership Development from the Centers for Creative Leadership.

"With the first flight of the Alice, Eviation successfully electrified the skies," said Dan Nale. "Eviation is at the leading edge of this technology and as both an engineer and an aerospace executive I am delighted to play my part in developing this aircraft as we lead the industry and shape the culture of aviation."

"Aviation customers and our communities are increasingly demanding environmentally clean alternatives to fossil fuel aircraft," said Jon Piatt. "Serving passenger and cargo markets, the all-electric Alice aircraft will address the growing demand for sustainable regional mobility. I look forward to helping to bring this world-leading technology into production."

About Eviation Aircraft

Based in Washington State, U.S., Eviation Aircraft Inc. develops and manufactures electric aircraft to deliver a competitive and sustainable solution for the regional mobility of people and goods. Its innovative airframes, electric propulsion units, and advanced battery system are designed from the ground up for electric flight. Further information can be found at www.eviation.com.

Jon Piatt (PRNewswire)

Eviation logo. (PRNewsfoto/Eviation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eviation