AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. ("AGNC" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AGNC) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

$(2.01) comprehensive loss per common share, comprised of:

$0.84 net spread and dollar roll income per common share, excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization benefit 1

$9.08 tangible net book value per common share as of September 30, 2022

$0.36 dividends declared per common share for the third quarter

-17.4% economic return on tangible common equity for the quarter

OTHER THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

$61.5 billion investment portfolio as of September 30, 2022 , comprised of:

8.7x tangible net book value "at risk" leverage as of September 30, 2022

Cash and unencumbered Agency MBS totaled $3.6 billion as of September 30, 2022

7.0% average projected portfolio life CPR as of September 30, 2022

2.81% annualized net interest spread and TBA dollar roll income for the quarter, excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization benefit

Capital markets activity

___________

Represents a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure and additional information regarding the use of non-GAAP financial information later in this release.

MANAGEMENT REMARKS

"Broad-based weakness in the financial markets, and fixed income markets in particular, continued in the third quarter of 2022 as global macroeconomic and monetary policy uncertainty intensified," said Peter Federico, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. "During these types of financial market downturns, especially those in which bond market liquidity is limited, U.S. Treasury and Agency mortgage-backed securities often initially experience more adverse valuation impacts, as these instruments are easiest for investors, including bond funds managing redemption activity, to convert to cash. This dynamic contributed to the underperformance of Agency MBS in the third quarter. As a result, mortgage spreads to benchmark interest rates increased to levels only experienced during the height of the Great Financial Crisis in 2008 and for just a few days in March 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic threatened the financial markets.



"As we have noted in prior quarters, wider spreads, while negative for our book value in the short run, also provide correspondingly higher projected returns on a go-forward basis for our portfolio. At current valuation levels, Agency MBS are as attractive as they have been in AGNC's nearly fifteen-year history. So, as difficult as this year has been, it is important not to lose sight of the unique opportunity that we believe is on the other side of this significant repricing event."



"AGNC continued to prioritize risk management in light of substantially elevated volatility and materially diminished liquidity across all fixed income markets in the third quarter," said Bernice Bell, the Company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "AGNC maintained an average 'at risk' leverage ratio of 8.1x tangible net book value throughout the quarter and concluded the quarter with a hedge ratio of 118% of our funding liabilities. Our net spread and dollar roll income per common share, excluding 'catch-up' premium amortization, improved modestly to $0.84 per common share in the third quarter from $0.83 in the second quarter, which reflects the benefits of our asset repositioning and our significant hedge position."

TANGIBLE NET BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE

As of September 30, 2022, the Company's tangible net book value per common share was $9.08 per share, a decrease of -20.6% for the quarter compared to $11.43 per share as of June 30, 2022. The Company's tangible net book value per common share excludes $526 million, or $0.95 and $1.01 per share of goodwill as of September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

As of September 30, 2022, the Company's investment portfolio totaled $61.5 billion, comprised of:

$59.8 billion of Agency MBS and TBA securities, including: $38.5 billion 30-year MBS, $17.9 billion 30-year TBA securities, $1.7 billion 15-year MBS, and $1.5 billion 20-year MBS; and

$1 .7 billion of CRT and non-Agency securities.

As of September 30, 2022, 30-year and 15-year fixed-rate Agency MBS and TBA securities represented 92% and 3%, respectively, of the Company's investment portfolio, compared to 91% and 3%, respectively, as of June 30, 2022. The Company's TBA position is net of short TBA securities held as of the reporting date.



As of September 30, 2022, the Company's fixed-rate Agency MBS and TBA securities' weighted average coupon was 3.80%, compared to 3.58% as of June 30, 2022, comprised of the following weighted average coupons:

3.85% for 30-year fixed-rate securities;

3.25% for 15-year fixed rate securities; and

2.49% for 20-year fixed-rate securities.

The Company accounts for TBA securities and other forward settling securities as derivative instruments and recognizes TBA dollar roll income in other gain (loss), net on the Company's financial statements. As of September 30, 2022, such positions had a fair value of $17.9 billion and a GAAP net carrying value of $(1.2) billion reported in derivative assets/(liabilities) on the Company's balance sheet, compared to $15.9 billion and $(0.1) billion, respectively, as of June 30, 2022.

CONSTANT PREPAYMENT RATES

The Company's weighted average projected CPR for the remaining life of its Agency securities held as of September 30, 2022 decreased to 7.0% from 7.2% as of June 30, 2022. The Company's weighted average CPR for the third quarter was of 9.2%, compared to 12.4% for the prior quarter.



The weighted average cost basis of the Company's investment portfolio was 103.2% of par value as of September 30, 2022. The Company's investment portfolio generated net premium amortization cost of $(36) million, or $(0.07) per common share, for the third quarter, which includes a "catch-up" premium amortization benefit of $18 million, or $0.03 per common share, due to a decrease in the Company's CPR projections for certain securities acquired prior to the third quarter. This compares to net premium amortization cost for the prior quarter of $(127) thousand, or less than $(0.01) per common share, including a "catch-up" premium amortization benefit of $66 million, or $0.13 per common share.

ASSET YIELDS, COST OF FUNDS AND NET INTEREST RATE SPREAD

The Company's average asset yield on its investment portfolio, excluding the TBA position, was 3.09% for the third quarter, unchanged from the prior quarter. Excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, the Company's average asset yield was 2.94% for the third quarter, compared to 2.58% for the prior quarter. Including the TBA position and excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, the Company's average asset yield for the third quarter was 3.31%, compared to 2.88% for the prior quarter.



For the third quarter, the weighted average interest rate on the Company's repurchase agreements was 1.89%, compared to 0.74% for the prior quarter. For the third quarter, the Company's TBA position had an implied financing cost of 1.80%, compared to a benefit of -0.04% for the prior quarter. Inclusive of interest rate swaps, the Company's combined weighted average cost of funds for the third quarter was of 0.50%, compared to 0.18% for the prior quarter.



The Company's annualized net interest spread, including the TBA position and interest rate swaps and excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, for the third quarter was 2.81%, compared to 2.70% for the prior quarter.

NET SPREAD AND DOLLAR ROLL INCOME

The Company recognized net spread and dollar roll income (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the third quarter of $0.84 per common share, excluding $0.03 per common share of "catch-up" premium amortization benefit, compared to $0.83 per common share for the prior quarter, excluding 0.13 per common share of "catch-up" premium amortization benefit.



A reconciliation of the Company's total comprehensive income (loss) to net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, and additional information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP measures are included later in this release.

LEVERAGE

As of September 30, 2022, $39.1 billion of repurchase agreements, $19.1 billion of net TBA dollar roll positions (at cost) and $0.1 billion of other debt were used to fund the Company's investment portfolio. The remainder, or approximately $1.2 billion, of the Company's repurchase agreements was used to fund purchases of U.S. Treasury securities ("U.S. Treasury repo") and is not included in the Company's leverage measurements. Inclusive of its TBA position and net payable/(receivable) for unsettled investment securities, the Company's tangible net book value "at risk" leverage ratio was 8.7x as of September 30, 2022, compared to 7.4x as of June 30, 2022. The Company's average "at risk" leverage for the third quarter was 8.1x tangible net book value, compared to 7.8x for the prior quarter.



As of September 30, 2022, the Company's repurchase agreements had a weighted average interest rate of 2.85%, compared to 1.25% as of June 30, 2022, and a weighted average remaining maturity of 35 days, compared to 46 days as of June 30, 2022. As of September 30, 2022, $19.6 billion, or 50%, of the Company's repurchase agreements were funded through the Company's captive broker-dealer subsidiary, Bethesda Securities, LLC.



As of September 30, 2022, the Company's repurchase agreements had remaining maturities of:

$37.6 billion of three months or less and

$1.4 billion from six to twelve months.

HEDGING ACTIVITIES

As of September 30, 2022, interest rate swaps, swaptions and U.S. Treasury positions equaled 118% of the Company's outstanding balance of repurchase agreements, TBA position and other debt, compared to 126% as of June 30, 2022.



As of September 30, 2022, the Company's interest rate swap position totaled $47.1 billion in notional amount, compared to $49.9 billion as of June 30, 2022. As of September 30, 2022, the Company's interest rate swap portfolio had an average fixed pay rate of 0.21%, an average receive rate of 3.00% and an average maturity of 3.5 years, compared to 0.28%, 1.51% and 3.9 years, respectively, as of June 30, 2022. As of September 30, 2022, 80% and 20% of the Company's interest rate swap portfolio were linked to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") and Overnight Index Swap Rate ("OIS"), respectively.



As of September 30, 2022, the Company had payer swaptions outstanding totaling $3.4 billion, compared to $6.8 billion as of June 30, 2022, zero receiver swaptions outstanding, compared to $0.2 billion as of June 30, 2022, and net short U.S. Treasury positions outstanding totaling $18.4 billion, compared to $15.9 billion as of June 30, 2022.

OTHER GAIN (LOSS), NET

For the third quarter, the Company recorded a net loss of $(824) million in other gain (loss), net, or $(1.56) per common share, compared to a net loss of $(729) million, or $(1.39) per common share, for the prior quarter. Other gain (loss), net for the third quarter was comprised of:

$(560) million of net realized losses on sales of investment securities;

$(1,738) million of net unrealized losses on investment securities measured at fair value through net income;

$211 million of interest rate swap periodic income;

$1,253 million of net gains on interest rate swaps;

$194 million of net gains on interest rate swaptions;

$1,012 million of net gains on U.S. Treasury positions;

$119 million of TBA dollar roll income;

$(1,311) million of net mark-to-market losses on TBA securities; and

$(4) million of other miscellaneous losses.

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

During the third quarter, the Company recorded other comprehensive loss of $(372) million, or $(0.70) per common share, consisting of net unrealized losses on the Company's Agency securities recognized through OCI, compared to $(245) million, or $(0.47) per common share, of other comprehensive loss for the prior quarter.

COMMON STOCK DIVIDENDS

During the third quarter, the Company declared dividends of $0.12 per share to common stockholders of record as of July 29, August 31, and September 30, 2022, totaling $0.36 per share for the quarter. Since its May 2008 initial public offering through the third quarter of 2022, the Company has declared a total of $11.8 billion in common stock dividends, or $45.40 per common share.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, OPERATING PERFORMANCE AND PORTFOLIO STATISTICS

The following measures of operating performance include net spread and dollar roll income; net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization; economic interest income; economic interest expense; estimated taxable income; and the related per common share measures and financial metrics derived from such information, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" later in this release for further discussion of non-GAAP measures.

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions, except per share data)





















September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)





(unaudited) Assets:

















Agency securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of

$37,886, $40,107, $43,261, $47,601 and $46,741, respectively) $ 41,740

$ 43,459

$ 47,214

$ 52,396

$ 53,517 Agency securities transferred to consolidated variable

interest entities, at fair value (pledged securities) 149

167

184

208

226 Credit risk transfer securities, at fair value (including pledged

securities of $815, $629, $471, $510 and $534, respectively) 860

894

885

974

1,072 Non-Agency securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of

$775, $643, $466, $571 and $380, respectively) 869

881

804

843

578 U.S. Treasury securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of

$1,213, $1,882, $684, $471 and $645, respectively) 1,213

1,882

684

471

645 Cash and cash equivalents 976

906

1,004

998

981 Restricted cash 2,186

1,333

1,087

527

464 Derivative assets, at fair value 851

536

647

317

402 Receivable for investment securities sold (including pledged

securities of $1,163, $1,907, $2,160, $0 and $252, respectively) 1,169

2,006

2,317

—

272 Receivable under reverse repurchase agreements 7,577

8,438

10,645

10,475

9,617 Goodwill 526

526

526

526

526 Other assets 408

212

397

414

505 Total assets $ 58,524

$ 61,240

$ 66,394

$ 68,149

$ 68,805 Liabilities:

















Repurchase agreements $ 40,306

$ 43,153

$ 44,715

$ 47,381

$ 46,532 Debt of consolidated variable interest entities, at fair value 98

107

116

126

134 Payable for investment securities purchased 1,279

547

857

80

1,821 Derivative liabilities, at fair value 1,221

237

668

86

178 Dividends payable 92

88

88

88

88 Obligation to return securities borrowed under reverse repurchase

agreements, at fair value 7,469

8,265

10,277

9,697

8,896 Accounts payable and other liabilities 837

803

743

400

477 Total liabilities 51,302

53,200

57,464

57,858

58,126 Stockholders' equity:

















Preferred Stock - aggregate liquidation preference of $1,688, $1,538,

$1,538, $1,538 and $1,538 1,634

1,489

1,489

1,489

1,489 Common stock - $0.01 par value; 551.3, 522.7, 523.3, 522.2 and

524.9 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 6

5

5

5

5 Additional paid-in capital 13,999

13,707

13,704

13,710

13,747 Retained deficit (7,610)

(6,726)

(6,078)

(5,214)

(4,973) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (807)

(435)

(190)

301

411 Total stockholders' equity 7,222

8,040

8,930

10,291

10,679 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 58,524

$ 61,240

$ 66,394

$ 68,149

$ 68,805



















Tangible net book value per common share 1 $ 9.08

$ 11.43

$ 13.12

$ 15.75

$ 16.41

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021 Interest income:

















Interest income $ 373

$ 395

$ 475

$ 262

$ 293 Interest expense 196

80

27

15

14 Net interest income 177

315

448

247

279 Other loss, net:

















Realized loss on sale of investment securities, net (560)

(946)

(342)

(64)

(5) Unrealized loss on investment securities measured at fair value

through net income, net (1,738)

(987)

(2,532)

(378)

(141) Gain on derivative instruments and other securities, net 1,474

1,204

1,796

188

101 Total other loss, net (824)

(729)

(1,078)

(254)

(45) Expenses:

















Compensation and benefits 11

12

13

12

14 Other operating expense 8

8

8

8

8 Total operating expense 19

20

21

20

22 Net income (loss) (666)

(434)

(651)

(27)

212 Dividend on preferred stock 26

25

25

25

25 Net income (loss) available (attributable) to common stockholders $ (692)

$ (459)

$ (676)

$ (52)

$ 187



















Net income (loss) $ (666)

$ (434)

$ (651)

$ (27)

$ 212 Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair value

through other comprehensive income (loss), net (372)

(245)

(491)

(110)

6 Comprehensive Income (loss) (1,038)

(679)

(1,142)

(137)

218 Dividend on preferred stock 26

25

25

25

25 Comprehensive income (loss) available (attributable) to common

stockholders $ (1,064)

$ (704)

$ (1,167)

$ (162)

$ 193



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 528.7

526.2

524.3

525.5

526.7 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 528.7

526.2

524.3

525.5

528.6 Net income (loss) per common share - basic $ (1.31)

$ (0.87)

$ (1.29)

$ (0.10)

$ 0.36 Net income (loss) per common share - diluted $ (1.31)

$ (0.87)

$ (1.29)

$ (0.10)

$ 0.35 Comprehensive income (loss) per common share - basic $ (2.01)

$ (1.34)

$ (2.23)

$ (0.31)

$ 0.37 Comprehensive income (loss) per common share - diluted $ (2.01)

$ (1.34)

$ (2.23)

$ (0.31)

$ 0.37 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.36

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) TO NET SPREAD AND DOLLAR ROLL INCOME (NON-GAAP MEASURE) 2 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021 Comprehensive income (loss) available (attributable) to common

stockholders $ (1,064)

$ (704)

$ (1,167)

$ (162)

$ 193 Adjustments to exclude realized and unrealized (gains) losses reported

through net income:

















Realized loss on sale of investment securities, net 560

946

342

64

5 Unrealized loss on investment securities measured at fair value through net

income, net 1,738

987

2,532

378

141 Gain on derivative instruments and other securities, net (1,474)

(1,204)

(1,796)

(188)

(101) Adjustment to exclude unrealized (gain) loss reported through other

comprehensive income

















Unrealized (gain) loss on available-for-sale securities measure at fair value

through other comprehensive income, net 372

245

491

110

(6) Other adjustments

















TBA dollar roll income 3,4 119

182

152

165

175 Interest rate swap periodic income (cost) 3,8 211

49

(18)

(16)

(13) Net spread and dollar roll income available to common stockholders 462

501

536

351

394 Estimated "catch up" premium amortization cost (benefit) due to change in

CPR forecast 11 (18)

(66)

(159)

44

2 Net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium

amortization, available to common stockholders $ 444

$ 435

$ 377

$ 395

$ 396



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 528.7

526.2

524.3

525.5

526.7 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 529.8

527.1

525.7

527.6

528.6 Net spread and dollar roll income per common share - basic $ 0.87

$ 0.95

$ 1.02

$ 0.67

$ 0.75 Net spread and dollar roll income per common share - diluted $ 0.87

$ 0.95

$ 1.02

$ 0.67

$ 0.75 Net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium

amortization, per common share - basic $ 0.84

$ 0.83

$ 0.72

$ 0.75

$ 0.75 Net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium

amortization, per common share - diluted $ 0.84

$ 0.83

$ 0.72

$ 0.75

$ 0.75

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ESTIMATED TAXABLE INCOME (NON-GAAP MEASURE) 2 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021 Net income/(loss) $ (666)

$ (434)

$ (651)

$ (27)

$ 212 Book to tax differences:

















Premium amortization, net (15)

(78)

(176)

13

(45) Realized gain/loss, net (1,454)

(1,210)

(2,365)

(570)

(342) Net capital loss/(utilization of net capital loss carryforward) 353

1,666

868

—

(141) Unrealized (gain)/loss, net 2,034

78

2,294

373

358 Other (2)

—

(13)

—

3 Total book to tax differences 916

456

608

(184)

(167) REIT taxable income (loss) 250

22

(43)

(211)

45 REIT taxable income attributed to preferred stock 76

—

—

—

— REIT taxable income (loss), attributed to common stock $ 174

$ 22

$ (43)

$ (211)

$ 45 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 528.7

526.2

524.3

525.5

526.7 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 529.8

527.1

524.3

525.5

528.6 REIT taxable income (loss) per common share - basic $ 0.33

$ 0.04

$ (0.08)

$ (0.40)

$ 0.09 REIT taxable income (loss) per common share - diluted $ 0.33

$ 0.04

$ (0.08)

$ (0.40)

$ 0.09



















Beginning net capital loss carryforward $ 2,534

$ 868

$ —

$ —

$ 141 Increase (decrease) in net capital loss carryforward 353

1,666

868

—

(141) Ending net capital loss carryforward $ 2,887

$ 2,534

$ 868

$ —

$ — Ending net capital loss carryforward per common share $ 5.24

$ 4.85

$ 1.66

$ —

$ —

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. NET INTEREST SPREAD COMPONENTS BY FUNDING SOURCE 2 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021 Adjusted net interest and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up"

premium amortization:

















Economic interest income:

















Investment securities - GAAP interest income 12 $ 373

$ 395

$ 475

$ 262

$ 293 Estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost (benefit) due to change in

CPR forecast 11 (18)

(66)

(159)

44

2 TBA dollar roll income - implied interest income 3,6 213

180

123

131

142 Economic interest income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 568

509

439

437

437 Economic interest (expense) benefit:

















Repurchase agreements and other debt - GAAP interest expense (196)

(80)

(27)

(15)

(14) TBA dollar roll income - implied interest (expense) benefit 3,5 (94)

2

29

34

33 Interest rate swap periodic (cost) income, net 3,8 211

49

(18)

(16)

(13) Economic interest (expense) benefit (79)

(29)

(16)

3

6 Adjusted net interest and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium

amortization $ 489

$ 480

$ 423

$ 440

$ 443



















Net interest spread, excluding "catch-up" amortization:

















Average asset yield:

















Investment securities - average asset yield 3.09 %

3.09 %

3.55 %

1.98 %

2.30 % Estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost (benefit) due to change in

CPR forecast (0.15) %

(0.51) %

(1.19) %

0.33 %

0.02 % Investment securities average asset yield, excluding "catch-up" premium

amortization 2.94 %

2.58 %

2.36 %

2.31 %

2.32 % TBA securities - average implied asset yield 6 4.18 %

3.66 %

2.09 %

1.80 %

1.88 % Average asset yield, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 7 3.31 %

2.88 %

2.28 %

2.13 %

2.16 % Average total cost (benefit) of funds:

















Repurchase agreements and other debt - average funding cost 1.89 %

0.74 %

0.23 %

0.12 %

0.12 % TBA securities - average implied funding cost (benefit) 5 1.80 %

(0.04) %

(0.49) %

(0.46) %

(0.42) % Average cost (benefit) of funds, before interest rate swap periodic cost

(income), net 7 1.86 %

0.49 %

(0.01) %

(0.10) %

(0.10) % Interest rate swap periodic cost (income), net 10 (1.36) %

(0.31) %

0.10 %

0.08 %

0.07 % Average total cost (benefit) of funds 9 0.50 %

0.18 %

0.09 %

(0.02) %

(0.03) % Average net interest spread, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 2.81 %

2.70 %

2.19 %

2.15 %

2.19 %

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. KEY STATISTICS* (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended Key Balance Sheet Statistics: September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021 Investment securities: 12

















Fixed-rate Agency MBS, at fair value - as of period end $ 41,578

$ 43,382

$ 47,124

$ 52,289

$ 53,395 Other Agency MBS, at fair value - as of period end $ 311

$ 244

$ 274

$ 315

$ 348 Credit risk transfer securities, at fair value - as of period end $ 860

$ 894

$ 885

$ 974

$ 1,072 Non-Agency MBS, at fair value - as of period end $ 869

$ 881

$ 804

$ 843

$ 578 Total investment securities, at fair value - as of period end $ 43,618

$ 45,401

$ 49,087

$ 54,421

$ 55,393 Total investment securities, at cost - as of period end $ 49,162

$ 48,862

$ 51,316

$ 53,628

$ 54,112 Total investment securities, at par - as of period end $ 47,646

$ 47,347

$ 49,511

$ 51,878

$ 52,223 Average investment securities, at cost $ 48,362

$ 51,089

$ 53,535

$ 53,057

$ 50,866 Average investment securities, at par $ 46,863

$ 49,453

$ 51,749

$ 51,262

$ 49,077 TBA securities: 20

















Net TBA portfolio - as of period end, at fair value $ 17,902

$ 15,893

$ 19,543

$ 27,578

$ 28,741 Net TBA portfolio - as of period end, at cost $ 19,116

$ 16,001

$ 20,152

$ 27,622

$ 28,912 Net TBA portfolio - as of period end, carrying value $ (1,214)

$ (108)

$ (609)

$ (44)

$ (171) Average net TBA portfolio, at cost $ 20,331

$ 19,653

$ 23,605

$ 29,014

$ 30,312 Average repurchase agreements and other debt 13 $ 40,530

$ 42,997

$ 46,570

$ 46,999

$ 45,847 Average stockholders' equity 14 $ 8,040

$ 8,525

$ 9,545

$ 10,499

$ 10,638 Tangible net book value per common share 1 $ 9.08

$ 11.43

$ 13.12

$ 15.75

$ 16.41 Tangible net book value "at risk" leverage - average 15 8.1 :1

7.8 :1

7.8 :1

7.6 :1

7.5 :1 Tangible net book value "at risk" leverage - as of period end 16 8.7 :1

7.4 :1

7.5 :1

7.7 :1

7.5 :1



















Key Performance Statistics:

















Investment securities: 12

















Average coupon 3.49 %

3.19 %

3.07 %

3.12 %

3.25 % Average asset yield 3.09 %

3.09 %

3.55 %

1.98 %

2.30 % Average asset yield, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 2.94 %

2.58 %

2.36 %

2.31 %

2.32 % Average coupon - as of period end 3.63 %

3.35 %

3.13 %

3.08 %

3.15 % Average asset yield - as of period end 3.14 %

2.85 %

2.56 %

2.43 %

2.48 % Average actual CPR for securities held during the period 9.2 %

12.4 %

14.5 %

18.6 %

22.5 % Average forecasted CPR - as of period end 7.0 %

7.2 %

7.9 %

10.9 %

10.7 % Total premium amortization (cost) benefit, net $ (36)

$ —

$ 78

$ (138)

$ (106) TBA securities:

















Average coupon - as of period end 17 4.30 %

4.35 %

3.25 %

2.47 %

2.41 % Average implied asset yield 6 4.18 %

3.66 %

2.09 %

1.80 %

1.88 % Combined investment and TBA securities - average asset yield,

excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 7 3.31 %

2.88 %

2.28 %

2.13 %

2.16 % Cost of funds:

















Repurchase agreements - average funding cost 1.89 %

0.74 %

0.23 %

0.12 %

0.12 % TBA securities - average implied funding cost (benefit) 5 1.80 %

(0.04) %

(0.49) %

(0.46) %

(0.42) % Interest rate swaps - average periodic (income) expense, net 10 (1.36) %

(0.31) %

0.10 %

0.08 %

0.07 % Average total cost (benefit) of funds, inclusive of TBAs and interest

rate swap periodic (income) expense, net 7,9 0.50 %

0.18 %

0.09 %

(0.02) %

(0.03) % Repurchase agreements - average funding cost as of period end 2.85 %

1.25 %

0.37 %

0.15 %

0.12 % Interest rate swaps - average net pay/(receive) rate as of period end 18 (2.79) %

(1.23) %

(0.04) %

0.15 %

0.12 % Net interest spread:

















Combined investment and TBA securities average net interest spread 2.91 %

3.07 %

3.01 %

1.93 %

2.17 % Combined investment and TBA securities average net interest

spread, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 2.81 %

2.70 %

2.19 %

2.15 %

2.19 % Expenses % of average stockholders' equity - annualized 0.95 %

0.94 %

0.88 %

0.76 %

0.83 % Economic return (loss) on tangible common equity - unannualized 19 (17.4) %

(10.1) %

(14.4) %

(1.8) %

2.3 %

*Except as noted below, average numbers for each period are weighted based on days on the Company's books and records. All percentages are annualized, unless otherwise noted.

Numbers in financial tables may not total due to rounding.

Tangible net book value per common share excludes preferred stock liquidation preference and goodwill. Table includes non-GAAP financial measures and/or amounts derived from non-GAAP measures. Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" for additional discussion of non-GAAP financial measures. Amount reported in gain (loss) on derivatives instruments and other securities, net in the accompanying consolidated statements of operations. Dollar roll income represents the price differential, or "price drop," between the TBA price for current month settlement versus the TBA price for forward month settlement. Amount includes dollar roll income (loss) on long and short TBA securities. Amount excludes TBA mark-to-market adjustments. The implied funding cost/benefit of TBA dollar roll transactions is determined using the "price drop" (Note 4) and market based assumptions regarding the "cheapest-to-deliver" collateral that can be delivered to satisfy the TBA contract, such as the anticipated collateral's weighted average coupon, weighted average maturity and projected 1-month CPR. The average implied funding cost/benefit for all TBA transactions is weighted based on the Company's daily average TBA balance outstanding for the period. The average implied asset yield for TBA dollar roll transactions is extrapolated by adding the average TBA implied funding cost (Note 5) to the net dollar roll yield. The net dollar roll yield is calculated by dividing dollar roll income (Note 4) by the average net TBA balance (cost basis) outstanding for the period. Amount calculated on a weighted average basis based on average balances outstanding during the period and their respective asset yield/funding cost. Represents periodic interest rate swap settlements. Amount excludes interest rate swap termination fees and mark-to-market adjustments. Cost of funds excludes other supplemental hedges used to hedge a portion of the Company's interest rate risk (such as swaptions and U.S. Treasury positions) and U.S. Treasury repurchase agreements. Represents interest rate swap periodic cost measured as a percent of total mortgage funding (Agency repurchase agreements, other debt and net TBA securities (at cost)). "Catch-up" premium amortization cost/benefit is reported in interest income on the accompanying consolidated statements of operations. Investment securities include Agency MBS, CRT and non-Agency securities. Amounts exclude TBA and forward settling securities accounted for as derivative instruments in the accompanying consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations. Average repurchase agreements and other debt excludes U.S. Treasury repurchase agreements. Average stockholders' equity calculated as the average month-ended stockholders' equity during the quarter. Average tangible net book value "at risk" leverage during the period was calculated by dividing the sum of the daily weighted average Agency repurchase agreements, other debt, and TBA and forward settling securities (at cost) outstanding for the period by the sum of average stockholders' equity adjusted to exclude goodwill. Leverage excludes U.S. Treasury repurchase agreements. Tangible net book value "at risk" leverage as of period end was calculated by dividing the sum of the amount outstanding under repurchase agreements, other debt, net TBA position and forward settling securities (at cost), and net receivable / payable for unsettled investment securities outstanding by the sum of total stockholders' equity adjusted to exclude goodwill. Leverage excludes U.S. Treasury repurchase agreements. Average TBA coupon is for the long TBA position only. Includes forward starting swaps not yet in effect as of reported period-end. Economic return (loss) on tangible common equity represents the sum of the change in tangible net book value per common share and dividends declared on common stock during the period over the beginning tangible net book value per common share. Includes net TBA dollar roll position and, if applicable, forward settling securities accounted for as derivative instruments in the accompanying consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations.

STOCKHOLDER CALL

AGNC invites stockholders, prospective stockholders and analysts to attend the AGNC stockholder call on October 25, 2022 at 8:30 am ET. Interested persons who do not plan on asking a question and have internet access are encouraged to utilize the free webcast at www.AGNC.com . Those who plan on participating in the Q&A or do not have internet available may access the call by dialing (877) 300-5922 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 902-6621 (international). Please advise the operator you are dialing in for the AGNC Investment Corp. stockholder call.



A slide presentation will accompany the call and will be available at www.AGNC.com . Select the Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation link to download and print the presentation in advance of the stockholder call.



An archived audio of the stockholder call combined with the slide presentation will be available on the AGNC website after the call on October 25, 2022. In addition, there will be a phone recording available one hour after the call on October 25, 2022 through November 1, 2022. Those who are interested in hearing the recording of the presentation, can access it by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international), passcode 8033374.



For further information, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or IR@AGNC.com.

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.

AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company at the time of such statements and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements or from our historic performance due to a variety of important factors, including, without limitation, changes in monetary policy and other factors that affect interest rates, MBS spreads to benchmark interest rates, the forward yield curve, or prepayment rates; the availability and terms of financing; changes in the market value of the Company's assets; general economic or geopolitical conditions; liquidity and other conditions in the market for Agency securities and other financial markets; and legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business of the Company. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, are included in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information, or otherwise.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

In addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company's results of operations discussed in this release include certain non-GAAP financial information, including "net spread and dollar roll income," "net spread and dollar roll income, excluding 'catch-up' premium amortization," "economic interest income" and "economic interest expense", "estimated taxable income" and the related per common share measures and certain financial metrics derived from such non-GAAP information, such as "cost of funds" and "net interest spread."



Net spread and dollar roll income available to common stockholders is measured as comprehensive income (loss) available (attributable) to common stockholders (GAAP measure) adjusted to: (i) exclude gains/losses on investment securities recognized through net income or other comprehensive income and gains/losses on derivative instruments and other securities (GAAP measures) and (ii) include interest rate swap periodic income/cost and TBA dollar roll income. As defined, net spread and dollar roll income available to common stockholders represents net interest income (GAAP measure) adjusted to include TBA dollar roll income and interest rate swap periodic income/cost, less total operating expense (GAAP measure) and dividends on preferred stock (GAAP measure). Net spread and dollar roll income, excluding 'catch-up' premium amortization, available to common stockholders further excludes retrospective "catch-up" adjustments to premium amortization cost due to changes in projected CPR estimates.



By providing users of the Company's financial information with such measures in addition to the related GAAP measures, the Company believes users have greater transparency into the information used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making. The Company also believes that it is important for users of its financial information to consider information related to the Company's current financial performance without the effects of certain transactions that are not necessarily indicative of its current investment portfolio performance and operations.



Specifically, the Company believes the inclusion of TBA dollar roll income is meaningful as TBAs are economically equivalent to holding and financing generic Agency MBS using short-term repurchase agreements but are recognized under GAAP in gain/loss on derivative instruments in the Company's statement of operations. Similarly, the Company believes that the inclusion of periodic interest rate swap settlements in such measure, which are recognized under GAAP in gain/loss on derivative instruments, is meaningful as interest rate swaps are the primary instrument the Company uses to economically hedge against fluctuations in the Company's borrowing costs and inclusion of periodic interest rate swap settlements is more indicative of the Company's total cost of funds than interest expense alone. In the case of net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, the Company believes the exclusion of "catch-up" adjustments to premium amortization cost is meaningful as it excludes the cumulative effect from prior reporting periods due to current changes in future prepayment expectations and, therefore, exclusion of such "catch-up" cost or benefit is more indicative of the current earnings potential of the Company's investment portfolio. In the case of estimated taxable income (loss), the Company believes it is meaningful information as it is directly related to the amount of dividends the Company is required to distribute in order to maintain its REIT qualification status.



However, because such measures are incomplete measures of the Company's financial performance and involve differences from results computed in accordance with GAAP, they should be considered as supplementary to, and not as a substitute for, results computed in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of such non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies. Furthermore, estimated taxable income can include certain information that is subject to potential adjustments up to the time of filing the Company's income tax returns, which occurs after the end of its fiscal year.



A reconciliation of GAAP comprehensive income (loss) to non-GAAP "net spread and dollar roll income, excluding 'catch-up' premium amortization" and a reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP "estimated taxable income" is included in this release.

CONTACT:

Investors - (301) 968-9300

Media - (301) 968-9303

View original content:

SOURCE AGNC Investment Corp.